ICSE Class 10 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 10th Geography Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Geography General Paper Guidelines:
- There will be one paper of two hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.
- The Paper will consist of two parts, Part I and Part II.
- Part I (compulsory) will consist of two questions. Question 1 will be based on Topographical Map. Question 2 will be based on an outline Map of India.
- Part II: Candidates will be expected to answer any five questions.
- Candidates will be expected to make the fullest use of sketches, diagrams, graphs and charts in their answers.
- Questions set may require answers involving the interpretation of photographs of geographical interest.
ICSE Geography Syllabus for Class 10 2023-24:
Part I Map Work
1. Interpretation of Topographical Maps
(a) Locating features with the help of a four-figure or a six-figure grid reference.
(b) Definition of contour and contour interval. Identification of landforms marked by contours (steep slope, gentle slope, hill, valley, ridge/water divide, escarpment), triangulated height, spot height, benchmark, and relative height/ depth.
(c) Interpretation of colour tints and conventional symbols used on a topographical survey of India map.
(d) Identification and definition of types of scale given on the map. Measuring distances and calculating area using the scale given therein.
(e) Marking directions between different locations, using eight cardinal points.
(f) Identify: Site of prominent villages and/or towns, types of land use/land cover and means of communication with the help of the index given at the bottom of the sheet.
(g) Identification of drainage (direction of flow and pattern) and settlement patterns.
(h) Identification of natural and man-made features
2. Map of India
On an outline map of India, candidates will be required to locate, mark and name the following:
Mountains, Peaks and Plateaus: Himalayas, Karakoram, Aravali, Vindhyas, Satpura, Western and Eastern Ghats, Nilgiris, Garo, Khasi, Jaintia, Mount Godwin Austin (K2), Mount Kanchenjunga. Deccan Plateau, Chota Nagpur Plateau.
Plains: Gangetic Plains and Coastal plains – (Konkan, Kanara, Malabar, Coromandel, Northern Circars).
Desert: Thar (The Great Indian Desert)
Rivers: Indus, Ravi, Beas, Chenab, Jhelum, Satluj, Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghra, Gomti, Gandak, Kosi, Chambal, Betwa, Son, Damodar, Brahmaputra, Narmada, Tapti, Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Cauveri, Tungabhadra.
Water Bodies: Gulf of Kutch, Gulf of Khambhat, Gulf of Mannar, Palk Strait, Andaman Sea, Chilka Lake, Wular Lake.
Passes: Karakoram, Nathu-La Passes.
Latitude and Longitudes: Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (82 30’E).
Direction of Winds: South West Monsoons (Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal Branches), North East Monsoons and Western
Disturbances. Distribution of Minerals: Oil - Mumbai High (Offshore Oil Field) and Digboi. Iron – Singhbhum, Coal – Jharia.
Soil Distribution – Alluvial, Laterite, Black and Red Soil.
Cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Vishakhapatnam, Allahabad.
Population - Distribution of Population (Dense and sparse).
PART - II GEOGRAPHY OF INDIA
3. Location, Extent and Physical features
Position and Extent of India. (through Map only).
The physical features of India – mountains, plateaus, plains and rivers. (through Map only).
4. Climate
|
Distribution of Temperature, Rainfall, winds in Summer and Winter and factors affecting the climate of the area. Monsoon and its mechanism. Seasons: March to May – Summer; June to September – Monsoon; October to November - Retreating Monsoon. December to February – Winter
5. Soil Resources
|
6. Natural Vegetation
|
7. Water Resources
|
8. Mineral and Energy Resources
|
9. Agriculture
|
- rice, wheat, millets and pulses.
- sugarcane, oilseeds (groundnut, mustard and soya bean).
- cotton, jute, tea and coffee.
10. Manufacturing Industries
|
Importance and classification
11. Transport
|
Importance and Modes – Roadways, Railways, Airways and Waterways –- Advantages and disadvantages.
12. Waste Management
Internal Assessment Practical / Project Work
Candidates will be required to prepare a project report on any one topic. The topics for assignments may be selected from the list of suggested assignments given below. Candidates can also take up an assignment of their choice under any of the broad areas given below.
Suggested list of assignments:
- Local Geography:
(a) Land use pattern in different regions of India– a comparative analysis.
(b) The survey of a local market on the types of shops and services offered.
- Environment: Wildlife conservation efforts in India.
- Current Geographical Issues: Development of tourism in India.
- Transport in India: Development of Road, Rail, Water and Air routes.
- List the different types of industries in the States and collect information about the types of raw materials used, modes of their procurement and disposal of wastes generated. Classify these industries as polluting or environment friendly and suggest possible ways of reducing pollution caused by these units.
- Need for industrialization in India, the latest trends and its impact on the economy of India.
- Visit a water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant or garbage dumping or vermicomposting sites in the locality and study their working.
