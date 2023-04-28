ICSE Class 10 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 10 syllabus for Mass Media & Communication. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 10 2023-24 Mass Media & Communication syllabus ICSE: The free flow of information and knowledge to the public is made possible by mass media, which uses a variety of communication networks like newspapers, radio, and television. One of the electives on the CISCE curriculum list is mass media and communication. This subject belongs to the group III elective list of CISCE with the subject code 90. The Mass Media & Communication syllabus for ICSE Class 10 covers topics like communication, print media, photography, television and many more. Read this article to learn the whole 2023–24 ICSE Class 9 Mass Media & Communication syllabus.

ICSE Mass Media & Communication syllabus Aims :

The aims are directly taken from the CISCE Mass Media & Communication 2024. Read these to understand the syllabus better.

1. To develop an understanding about the evolution of Mass Media and Communication.

2. To introduce the concepts, processes, terms and trends related to the field of Mass Media and Communication.

3. To provide exposure to various and diverse forms of Mass Media and Communication.

4. To create an awareness about the ethical practices to be followed while using Social Media.

5. To enhance the development of skills related to the use of various types of Media.

ICSE Mass Media & Communication Key Highlights

1. There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks.

2. The paper will consist of two Sections, A and B.

3. Section A (Compulsory) will consist of compulsory short answer questions covering the entire syllabus.

4. Section B will consist of questions which will require detailed answers. There will be a choice of questions

ICSE Class 10 Mass Media & Communication syllabus 2023-24

THEORY – 100 Mark

1. Communication (i) Principles of Communication A brief understanding of the following, with examples: irreversible, multi-purpose, interactive, Transactional, and Punctuated. (ii) Barriers/Noise in Communication A brief understanding of the types of barriers in communication, with examples: Physical, Psychological, Semantic, Organizational, and Cultural. (iii) Overcoming the barriers/noise in Communication Understanding the audience and the context; Selection of the appropriate communication channel; use of appropriate language; formulation of the message according to the specific objectives; the message must be coherently structured; ensure proper feedback and feed-forward. A brief understanding of the above with examples. (iv) Effective Communication – 7Cs A brief understanding of the 7Cs of Communication: Clarity, Conciseness, Concreteness, Correctness, Coherence, Completeness, Courtesy. 2. Print Media and Design (i) Anatomy of a Newspaper and Magazine. A brief understanding of: Page layout, Visual weight, types of pages, order of pages, use of Ads, use of images, white space and lines, eye movement, position of hard and soft news, headings and font sizes. (ii) Elements of a Newspaper A brief understanding with examples of: Masthead, Teaser, Headline, Banner, Byline, Lead/intro, Lead photo, Caption. Imprint line and advertisements. (iii) Principles of Design A brief understanding of Balance, Proportion, Sequence, Unity, Repetition and variety and Emphasis, with examples. (iv) Concepts of Page making A brief understanding of page weighting, use of space, colour and typography with examples. 3. Photography (i) Importance of photography in Newspapers and magazines. Importance of photography in creating a picture of the story, educating, entertaining, drawing attention, and balancing the page. (ii) Photo Editing Perspective; composition: the rule of thirds; cropping; colour correction: brightness and contrast; Image file formats: BMP, JPEG, PNG, TIFF. A brief understanding of the above with examples. 4. Television (i) A brief history of Television (globally). Eras of television broadcasting to be studied briefly: Black and White: John Baird (creator of television and early contributions), first transmission (America 1928 and BBC transmission), World War II (halt of television production); Cathode ray and mechanical scanning, first television station (location, name and impact). Colour: First colour television (initial impact), Baird’s improvement (use of scanning disks), Peter Goldmark (introduction of electromechanical system), first colour programs (early program types, impact), compact television (success and impact). Digital: Switch from analog to digital (initial reception and impact), HDTV, NTSC and PAL (Brief understanding, resolutions and distinction). (ii) Characteristics of Television. An understanding of television as a medium: audio-visual medium; live medium; mass medium; domestic medium; transitory medium and expensive medium. (iii) Types of Television. A brief understanding of different types such as: CRT, Plasma, LCD, LED and OLED,

SD, HD & UHD

Smart TV (iv) Television Broadcasting in India. Television broadcasting in India from 1959 to the present times to be done briefly. (v) Types of Television Broadcasting A brief understanding of different types of television broadcasting such as: terrestrial, cable, satellite/DTH, IPTV and online broadcasting. 5. Integrated Marketing Communications- IMC (i) A brief understanding of IMC; benefits of IMC. Self-explanatory. (ii) Direct Marketing. Definition of direct marketing; Marketing Mix – 4 Ps: a brief understanding of Product, Price, Promotion and Place. (iii) Internet Marketing. Definition; Internet as an IMC tool; Interactivity; Advantages and disadvantages of Internet marketing. (iv) Sales Promotion. Definition; types: consumer-oriented and trade-oriented; uses of Sales Promotion. (v) New ways of Advertising. Cross promotions, covert advertising and merchandise. (vi) Public Relations. Definition; Role of Public relations: build a brand image, prepare feedback which allows for improvement, generate goodwill, evaluate and monitor media tools, aid in advertising and sales promotion, crisis management. (vii) Difference between Public relations and Advertising. A brief understanding. Note: Case studies may be used to develop a better understanding of the above concepts. INTERNAL ASSESSMENT – 100 Marks Candidates will be required to do a minimum of four assignments during the year, as assigned by the teacher.

Now that you are aware of the detailed syllabus of ICSE class 10 Mass Media & Communication it's time to start your studies. To check the list of CISCE suggested topics for internal assignment and download the syllabus pdf click on the link below.

Refer to the syllabus of other subjects under the list mentioned in the related topics section.

Related Topics: