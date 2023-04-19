ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 10 syllabus for Computer Applications. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 10 2023-24 Computer Applications syllabus ICSE: The CISCE board is a well-renowned educational board in India. ICSE and ISC examinations come under the boundaries of CISCE. The curriculum of CISCE is comparatively tough as it adds certain advanced topics into the syllabus of ICSE classes 9 and 10. Well, this should be considered good for the development of students. Computer Applications is one of the electives (Code: 86) in the list of group III electives. This article is to help the ICSE Class 9 students with the syllabus of their Computer Applications subject. The theory paper of this subject will be of 100 marks thus, students need to put in a little extra effort to score well in this.

Below are the aims of the ICSE Computer Applications syllabus that can help you understand the target domains under this subject that CISCE would focus on in the final exams.

ICSE Computer Applications Syllabus Aims

1. To empower students by enabling them to build their own applications.

2. To introduce students to some effective tools to enable them to enhance their knowledge, broaden horizons, foster creativity, improve the quality of work and increase efficiency.

3. To develop logical and analytical thinking so that they can easily solve interactive programs.

4. To help students learn fundamental concepts of computing using an object-oriented approach in one computer language.

5. To provide students with a clear idea of ethical issues involved in the field of computing.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Key Pointers

1. There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks.

2. The paper will be divided into two sections A and B.

3. Section A (Compulsory – 40 marks) will consist of compulsory short answer questions covering the entire syllabus.

4. Section B (60 marks) will consist of questions which will require detailed answers. There will be a choice of questions in this section.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-24

THEORY – 100 Marks

1. Revision of Class IX Syllabus (i) Introduction to Object Oriented Programming concepts, (ii) Elementary Concept of Objects and Classes, (iii) Values and Data types, (iv) Operators in Java, (v) Input in Java, (vi) Mathematical Library Methods, (vii) Conditional constructs in Java, (viii) Iterative constructs in Java, (ix) Nested for loops. 2. Class as the Basis of all Computation Objects and Classes Objects encapsulate state and behaviour – numerous examples; member variables; attributes or features. Variables define state; member methods; Operations/methods/messages/ methods define behaviour. Classes as abstractions for sets of objects; class as an object factory; primitive data types, composite data types. Variable declarations for both types; difference between the two types. Objects as instances of a class. Consider real-life examples for explaining the concept of class and object. 3. User-defined Methods Need of methods, syntax of methods, forms of methods, method definition, method calling, method overloading, declaration of methods, Ways to define a method, ways to invoke the methods – call by value [with programs] and call by reference [only definition with an example], Object creation - invoking the methods with respect to use of multiple methods with different names to implement modular programming, using data members and member methods, Actual parameters and formal parameters, Declaration of methods - static and non-static, method prototype/signature, - Pure and impure methods, - pass by value [with programs] and pass by reference [only definition with an example], Returning values from the methods, use of multiple methods and more than one method with the same name (polymorphism - method overloading). 4. Constructors Definition of Constructor, characteristics, types of constructors, use of constructors, constructor overloading. Default constructor, parameterized constructor, constructor overloading., Difference between constructor and method. 5. Library classes Introduction to wrapper classes, methods of wrapper class and their usage with respect to numeric and character data types. Autoboxing and Unboxing in wrapper classes. Class as a composite type, distinction between primitive data type and composite data type or class types. Class may be considered as a new data type created by the user, that has its own functionality. The distinction between primitive and composite types should be discussed through examples. Show how classes allow user defined types in programs. All primitive types have corresponding class wrappers. Introduce Autoboxing and Unboxing with their definition and simple examples. The following methods are to be covered: int parseInt(String s), long parseLong(String s), float parseFloat(String s), double parseDouble(String s), boolean isDigit(char ch), boolean isLetter(char ch), boolean isLetterOrDigit(char ch), boolean isLowerCase(char ch), boolean isUpperCase(char ch), boolean isWhitespace(char ch), char toLowerCase (char ch) char toUpperCase(char ch) 6. Encapsulation Access specifiers and its scope and visibility. Access specifiers – private, protected and public. Visibility rules for private, protected and public access specifiers. Scope of variables, class variables, instance variables, argument variables, local variables. 7. Arrays Definition of an array, types of arrays, declaration, initialization and accepting data of single and double dimensional arrays, accessing the elements of single dimensional and double dimensional arrays. Arrays and their uses, sorting techniques - selection sort and bubble sort; Search techniques – linear search and binary search, Array as a composite type, length statement to find the size of the array (sorting and searching techniques using single dimensional array only). Declaration, initialization, accepting data in a double-dimensional array, sum of the elements in row, column and diagonal elements [ right and left], display the elements of two-dimensional array in a matrix format. 8. String handling String class, methods of String class, implementation of String class methods, String array The following String class methods are to be covered: String trim () String toLowerCase() String toUpperCase() int length( ) char charAt (int n) int indexOf(char ch) int lastIndexOf(char ch) String concat(String str boolean equals (String str) boolean equalsIgnoreCase(String str) int compareTo(String str) int compareToIgnoreCase(String str) String replace (char oldChar,char newChar) String substring (int beginIndex) String substring (int beginIndex, int endIndex) boolean startsWith(String str) boolean endsWith(String str) String valueOf(all types) Programs based on the above methods, extracting and modifying characters of a string, alphabetical order of the strings in an array [Bubble and Selection sort techniques], searching for a string using linear search technique.

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT - 100 Marks This segment of the syllabus is totally practical-oriented. The accent is on acquiring basic programming skills quickly and efficiently. Programming Assignments (Class X) Students are expected to do a minimum of 20 laboratory assignments during the whole year to reinforce the concepts studied in the class.

To see the complete syllabus and suggested list of assignments by CISCE, download the pdf from the link below:

