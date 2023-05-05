ICSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 10 syllabus for Spanish. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 10 2023-24 Spanish syllabus ICSE: Foreign languages are a part of the CISCE curriculum string that holds students’ interest and ensures adding something new to the student learning. To study language subjects ICSE students have to follow certain guidelines laid by CISCE. According to CISCE “students taking a particular Third Language, Indian or Foreign, cannot offer that Language as a Second Language.” Modern Language as group II electives divides the external and internal assessment as 80% and 20% respectively. Whereas, modern language as a group III elective contributes 50% to both assessments. CISCE has framed a certain combination that cannot be opted for language subjects. Those combinations are mentioned below:

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I, may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group II may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group III subject.

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language in Group III may not opt for the same Language as a Group I and Group II subject.

All this information is present in the regulation released by CISCE for ICSE classes. Read the complete ICSE regulations 2024 to know more.

Spanish is one of the modern languages offered by the CISCE board to ICSE students. ICSE Class 1o students with Spanish as their elective can check its latest syllabus here. The syllabus is combined for ICSE classes 9 and 10 and follows the same pattern. Continue reading to know more.

ICSE Spanish Syllabus Aims

The Spanish 2023-24 syllabus designed by CISCE aims:

1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.

2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations.

3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of Spanish.

4. To develop an intercultural awareness.

5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their own words and for them to understand the use of correct language.

6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.

7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations.

8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.

ICSE Class 10 Spanish Key Pointers

There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.

ICSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24

1. Composition Candidates will be required to write, in Spanish, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects. 2. Letter Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 3. Comprehension An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in Spanish. Questions based on the given passage will be set, to be answered in Spanish, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage. 4. Grammar This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in Spanish correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following:

Nouns: gender singular and plural forms

Articles: definite and indefinite

Adjectives: agreement position lo plus adjective comparative and superlative: regular and mayor, menor, mejor, peor demonstrative (este, ese, aquel) indefinite (cada, otro, todo, mismo, alguno) possessive, short and long forms (mi, mío) interrogative (cuánto, qué, donde etc.)

Adverbs: formation comparative and superlative: regular interrogative (cómo, cuándo, dónde) adverbs of time and place (aquí, ahi, allí, ahora, ya) common adverbial phrases Quantifiers/Intensifiers: (muy, bastante, demasiado, poco, mucho)

Pronouns: subject object – direct & indirect position and order of object pronouns in a sentence and with commands reflexive relative: que, relative: quien, el cual, la cual etc., lo que, disjunctive (conmigo, para mí ) demonstrative (éste, ése, aquél, esto, eso) indefinite (algo, alguien) interrogative (cuál, qué, quién)

Verbs: Regular and irregular forms of verbs, radical changing and reflexive verbs all persons of the verb, singular and plural radical-changing verbs negative forms interrogative forms reflexive constructions (se puede, se necesita, se habla) uses of ser and estar

tenses: present indicative present continuous preterite imperfect: imperfect continuous immediate future future conditional: perfect pluperfect passive voice gerund

imperative: common forms including negative impersonal verbs: most common only present subjunctive: imperative, affirmation and negation, after verbs of wishing, command, request, prohibiting, emotion and to express purpose (para que) After cuando imperfect subjunctive and in conditional clause Time: Use of desde hace with the present and imperfect tense Llevo + time+ gerund Prepositions: common, including personal a uses of por and para Conjunctions Most common ones including y, pero, cuando, o, porque, como, sin embargo. Numbers Quantities Dates 5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing: One short passage will be set for translation from Spanish into English.

One passage will be set for translation from English into Spanish.

Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given. Annexe Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching: 1. Topic A - Myself Self, Family and Friends

Important Events

Interests and Hobbies

Home and Locality

Daily Routine

School 2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel Travel, Transport and Tourism

Accommodation

Restaurant

Directions

Holiday

Activities

Services 3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle Home Life

Everyday Living and Health

Work Experience

Leisure

Shopping

The Environment Teaching and study resource books: Ado - published by CLE International

Bravo - Published by Hatier Didier

Entre Jeunes - published by CBSE

NOTE from CISCE :

The Class X - ICSE examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.

The Class IX internal examination is to be conducted on the portion of this syllabus that is covered during the academic year.

The Council has not prescribed a bifurcation of the syllabus for this subject.

Internal Assessment - 20 marks

Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:

Class X: Two assessments in the course of the year.

The Pattern of Assessment

a) Listening Skills A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided. b) Speaking Skills Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes. Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event. A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalised. It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper. c) Creative Writing Skills Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.

The assessments will be based on aural, oral, and creative writing in Spanish. To check the complete suggested assignments for ICSE Class 10 Spanish refer to the link below:

