ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 10 syllabus for German. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 10 2023-24 German syllabus ICSE: ICSE stands for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination. It is a school examination that covers CISCE school courses of ten years duration from Ist to Xth. ICSE examination follows the Education Policy 1986 that emphasises examination in English. As per the CISCE regulations for ICSE, it is compulsory for Heads of Schools to make sure that students registered on CISCE’s website must check the latest regulations and syllabuses. To have a clear understanding of the guidelines read the ICSE regulations 2023-24. To know the latest syllabus of all the ICSE Class 10 subjects read ICSE Class 10 syllabus 2023-24.

This article focuses on the syllabus of one of the language subjects offered by CISCE to ICSE students. That language is German. Its subject code for ICSE Classes 9 and 10 is 28. Students can find the syllabus of ICSE Class 10 German below. Continue reading to know further.

CSE German Syllabus Aims

The German 2023-24 syllabus designed by CISCE aims:

1. To develop and integrate the use of the four language skills i.e. listening, speaking, reading and writing.

2. To use the language effectively and appropriately on topics of everyday life situations.

3. To develop an interest in the appreciation of German.

4. To develop an intercultural awareness.

5. To enhance the ability of the candidates to express their ideas and feelings in their own words and for them to understand the use of correct language.

6. To appreciate the language as an effective means of communication.

7. To understand language when spoken at normal conversational speed in everyday life situations.

8. To understand the basic structural patterns of the language, vocabulary and constructions.

ICSE Class 10 German Key Pointers

Candidates opting for a Modern Foreign Language as a Second Language in Group I may not opt for the same language under Modern Foreign Languages in Group II and Group III.

There will be one paper of three hours duration carrying 80 marks and an Internal Assessment of 20 marks.

ICSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2023-24

1. Composition Candidates will be required to write, in German, one short composition which may include short explanations, directions, descriptions or narratives. There will be a choice of subjects which will be varied and may be suggested by language or other stimuli such as pictures or objects. 2. Letter Candidates will be required to write a letter from a choice of either a formal or an informal letter. Suggestions may be given. The layout of the letter with address, introduction, conclusion, etc., will form part of the assessment. 3. Comprehension An unseen passage of about 150 words will be given in German. Questions based on the given passage, will be set, to be answered in German, so as to test the candidates’ understanding of the content of the passage. 4. Grammar This will consist of tests in vocabulary, syntax and idiom, e.g., synthesis in sentence construction, formation of sentences in German correctly embodying given words or forms. The question will not require detailed knowledge of grammatical definitions. The questions on grammar will include the following: Verb conjugation in Singular Verb- “Haben” Verbs in the first and second Person, Plural Verbs „stellen – stehen”, „legen – liegen”, „setzen – sitzen“, „hängen“ Modal verb “dürfen” können and “müssen” in Präteritum , “wollen, “sollen” ,Möchten Reflexive Verbs Indefinite verbs Imperativ Verbs in Singular Separable Verbs Können-dürfen

Interrogative Pronouns Possessive Pronouns “meine” and”deine” in Nominative Personal pronouns er, sie, es Personal Pronouns in Akkusativ Dativ Personal pronoun Personal Pronouns in Dative and Akkusativ Interrogative Pronouns in Dative Personal Pronouns in Dative Interrogative pronouns Welcher/es/e in Nominative and Akkusativ Woher: Aus/Aus der Wo: In/In der Woher” and “Wo? “W” Questions Ja/Nein” Questions W- Questions- Was?Wen? Past tense with haben and sein Negative question: Ja- nein-Doch The polite form “Sie” Negation with “nicht” “sein”in Singular and Plural

Prepositions of place („Wo?” + Dative case, „Wohin?” + Accusative case) Prepositions: in/auf with Akk.(Place)

Possessive article unser/euer in Nominative and Akkusative Definite article, Possessive Article in Nominative and Accusative Definte Article in Nominative Definite Article in Akkusativ Indefinite Article Negative Article in Akkusativ

Gern-lieber-am liebsten Genetive case with names Inversion Dimunitive form with –chen Präteritum –sein The indefinite “man” The impersonal es Imperative as a polite form

Defining places using Akkusativ Präteritum of haben Comparative and Superlative

Indefinite Article in Dative Possessive articles in Nominati, Akkusativ, Dative

Possessive article sein/ihr in Nominative and Akkusativ Definite Article in Dativ Demonstrative articles in Nominative, Akkusativ, Dative

Comparison using wie and als Subordinate clauses with weil Temporal infos- vor/nach + Dative

Subordinate clause with dass Main clause with deshalb-trotzdem Subordinate clauses with “wenn”

Prepositions- an, bei, in, von,zu,mit + Dative Prepositions für-ohne Prepositions- inter, auf,über,unter,vor,neben + Dative

Adjectives in Nominative Adjectives in Akkusativ Adjectives in Dative

Compound Nouns

Wechselpräpositionen an, in, auf,über,unter,neben,vor 5. Translation and/or Dialogue Writing: One short passage will be set for translation from German into English.

One passage will be set for translation from English into German.

Dialogue writing (Around 150 words) based on situations faced in everyday life. Hints may be given. Annexe Communication (oral and written) skills that can be covered from any book used for teaching: 1. Topic A - Myself Self, Family and Friends

Important Events

Interests and Hobbies

Home and Locality

Daily Routine

School 2. Topic B - Holiday Time & Travel Travel, Transport and Tourism

Accommodation

Restaurant

Directions

Holiday

Activities

Services 3. Topic C - Work & Lifestyle Home Life

Everyday Living and Health

Work Experience

Leisure

Shopping

The Environment Teaching and study resource books: Ado - published by CLE International

Bravo - Published by Hatier Didier

Entre Jeunes - published by CBSE

NOTE from CISCE :

The Class X - ICSE examination paper will be set on the entire syllabus prescribed for the subject.

The Class IX internal examination is to be conducted on the portion of this syllabus that is covered during the academic year.

The Council has not prescribed a bifurcation of the syllabus for this subject.

Internal Assessment - 20 marks

Schools will prepare, conduct and record assessments of the Listening, Speaking and Creative Writing Skills of candidates as follows:

Class X: Three assessments in the course of the year.

The Pattern of Assessment

a) Listening Skills A passage of about 300 words is read aloud by the examiner twice at normal reading speed (about 110 words a minute). Candidates may make brief notes during the readings. They then answer an objective type test based on the passage, on the paper provided. b) Speaking Skills Each candidate is required to make an oral presentation for about two minutes, which will be followed by a discussion on the subject with the examiners, for about three minutes. Subjects for presentation may include narrating an experience, providing a description, giving directions, expressing an opinion, giving a report, relating an anecdote or commenting on a current event. A candidate may refer to brief notes in the course of the presentation but reading or excessive dependence on notes will be penalised. It is recommended that candidates be given an hour for preparation of their subject for presentation and that they be given a choice of subject, on a common paper. c) Creative Writing Skills Each candidate is required to write short compositions based on the suggested assignments.

The assessments will cover the aural, oral, and creative writing skills related to the subject. To get the complete list of suggested assignments for ICSE Class 10 German refer to the link below:

