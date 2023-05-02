ICSE Class 10 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 10 syllabus for Hospitality Management. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 10 2023-24 Hospitality Management syllabus ICSE: Hospitality Management is a diverse field that involves the management of the hospitality business. This business basically falls into five categories which include tour and travel, food and beverage, lodging, recreation and events/meetings. To give a uniform foundation to the student to see a career in these fields CISCE has included Hospitality Management as one of the electives for ICSE students. The subject code is 73. To give a clear idea of what topics this subject covers we are here to show the ICSE Class 10 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24. Continue reading to check and download the syllabus.

ICSE Hospitality Management

CISCE has laid down various aims for the Hospitality Management syllabus. The aims are:

1. To enable candidates to understand and describe the meaning of hospitality.

2. To develop an understanding of the importance of soft skills in hospitality.

3. To enable candidates to identify and demonstrate correct grooming, etiquette and positive attitude for the hospitality industry.

4. To develop the ability to classify and describe different types of tourism.

5. To enable candidates to recognize the different areas of the hospitality industry.

6. To recognize and describe the functions of various operational areas in hotels.

7. To develop an understanding of the organization and functions of hotels.

ICSE Class 10 Hospitality Management Key Highlights

1. There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks.

2. The paper will be divided into two sections A and B.

3. Section A (Compulsory) will consist of compulsory short answer questions covering the entire syllabus.

4. Section B will consist of questions which will require detailed answers and there will be a choice of questions in this section.

ICSE Class 10 Hospitality Management Syllabus 2023-24

THEORY-100 Marks

1. Soft Skills Hospitality English, Grooming basics, Etiquette. Basic terms – meeting and greeting guests, common phrases used in operational areas, polite speech. Introduction to personal grooming, positive body language, attitude and confidence building – brief details of requirements of hospitality personnel. Importance of Etiquette for hospitality; guidelines for everyday living, important manners for every day; the importance of personal image – being friendly, courteous, knowledgeable, giving professional service. 2. Tourism Products Components of Tourism, Types of Tourism. Components of Tourism - The four ‘A’s – attraction, accessibility, accommodation, amenities - meaning of each term with one example related to a specific place of tourism. Types of tourism - An understanding of Leisure, medical, education, religion, sports, business, and eco-tourism with examples. 3. Hotels Accommodation, Departmental areas in hotels. Unclassified (no star category) hotels, budget hotels, ecotels, heritage hotels, boutique hotels, star category hotels - general information with examples. Departmental areas in hotels - Operational levels FP, F&B, FO, AO, HR, Sales and marketing – brief overview of the function of each department. 4. Operational Departments of Hotels Food Production, Food and Beverage service, Front Office, Accommodation Operations. Food hygiene (brief explanations of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), HazardAnalysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP)) and food groups, label reading, basic meal planning, identification of ten common kitchen equipment and a brief discussion about the uses of each. Food and Beverage service - Attributes and behaviour of F&B personnel, familiarization of basic cutlery, crockery and glassware, common types of napkin folding (rose fold, pocket fold, fanfold, candle fold, heart fold and bowtie fold) and their uses to be discussed in brief, both for theory and practical. Discussion about formal and informal occasions with colour and material. Front Office - Types of hotel rooms (for example, single occupancy, double occupancy, suites in different categories of hotels), currencies and capitals. Accommodation Operations - Care of clothing and brief descriptions of laundry services, safety and security (comparison between home and hotels with regards to fire, electricity and precautions to be taken based on SOPs and precautionary measures only). INTERNAL ASSESSMENT- 100 Marks A minimum of four assignments are to be completed during the year, as assigned by the teacher.

CISCE has framed a list of 12 topics from which students can choose any four for their internal assignments. The list is mentioned in the syllabus pdf which is provided in the link below. Click and download the pdf.

