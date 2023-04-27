ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2024: Read the article for the updated ICSE Class 10 syllabus for Environmental Applications. The syllabus is CISCE formulated with step-wise elaboration. Download the 2023-24 syllabus pdf as well.

Class 10 2023-24 Environmental Applications syllabus ICSE: CISCE has already released the new syllabi of all the subjects included in its group I, group II and group III list of subjects. This syllabus will help the students through their 2023-24 academic year. Environmental Applications is one of the group III electives for ICSE Class 10 students. The subject revolves around the natural system, the living world, and the relation of the living world with the environment. The subject code for Environmental Applications is 89. To know its syllabus ICSE Class 10 students can refer to this article which explains it elaborately. Read the article to know more and download the free syllabus pdf.

ICSE Environmental Applications Syllabus Aims

1. To acquire knowledge of the origin and functioning of the natural system and its correlation with the living world.

2. To develop an understanding that human beings, plants and animals are part of a natural phenomenon and are interdependent.

3. To appreciate the influence of human activity on the natural processes.

4. To develop an awareness of the need and responsibility to keep the natural system in a condition that it sustains life.

5. To develop sensitivity in personal attitudes to environmental issues.

6. To develop a keen civic sense.

7. To develop a sense of responsibility and concern for the welfare of the environment and all life forms which share this planet.

8. To develop a sound basis for further study, personal development and participation in local and global environmental concerns.

9. Understand 'development' to intervene in the relationships between society and the natural environment.

10. To participate in local issues through carefully monitored projects.

11. To create awareness about the role of local communities in sustainable growth.

12. To develop an understanding of how local environments, contribute to the global environment.

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Highlights

1. There will be one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and an Internal Assessment of 100 marks.

2. The paper will have two Sections:

3. Section A (Compulsory) will contain short answer questions covering the entire syllabus.

4. Section B will consist of questions, which will require detailed answers. There will be a choice of questions in this section

ICSE Class 10 Environmental Applications Syllabus 2023-24

Theory-100 Marks

1. Caring for our Basic Resources (i) Caring for our Soil (a) Causes and consequences of soil erosion. Study improper land use, deforestation, overgrazing, etc and also the impact of soil erosion on food production, generation of wastelands, silting of waterways and dams. (b) Soil conservation strategies. Contour bunding.

Tree breaks.

Check dams. A study of solutions and their applicability. Examples such as Auroville’s work and Tarun Bharat Sangh’s work. (c) Fuel wood crisis. To develop an understanding in students that a very large section of Indians still use firewood as fuel, the impact it has on nature in terms of a fast dwindling resource and the pressure put on surviving forests. Impact on health of the poor, particularly women, from inhaling the smoke. (d) Waste generation - its toxicity and its impact on life and land. The politics of waste dumping, the unmanageable wastes that we generate, leaching of toxins from landfills into water bodies, agricultural lands, and issues around incinerating waste. (e) Treatment of wastes: Effluent treatment plants.

Biological treatment.

Strategies to reuse waste. Evolving solutions to treat wastes. The scope and limitation of end of the pipe treatment. Combating deforestation. JFM, community forestry. (f) Alternatives to timber Design solutions-alternate materials, etc. Suggested Activities/ Visits: Visit an industry to study waste generated and waste treatment.

Make models of Chula for reduced firewood consumption.

Model of solar cooker.

Setting of compost pit. (ii) Caring for our Air (a) Technical methods to control air pollution. Electrostatic precipitators, cyclone separators, wet scrubbers, bag filters, fluid bed boilers. (b) Strategies to reduce air pollution - Economic Penalties and subsidies, Bubble theory. Technical Hybrid vehicles, alternate fuels, alternate energy vehicles. Traffic management. Study of Curitiba in Brazil, synchronised signals, use of lanes, one-way roads, etc. (c) Legislation as a means to reduce air pollution. The role of law in controlling and reducing pollution with examples like the Taj Mahal trapezium, Delhi city, etc. (d) Remote sensing satellites and their applications. Why is it such a good tool? What can it be used for? (e) International norms on air pollution. What are the International norms on air pollution? How are they drawn? Limitations with the implementing. Example: Euro 1, Euro 2. Suggested Activities/ Visits: Visit to a pollution control board.

Interaction with an NGO working in the field of environment. (iii) Caring for our Water (a) Techniques of watershed management Conserving water bodies; Study of indigenous examples like the Eri system of Tamil Nadu or Rajasthan’s traditional systems and newly evolving modern techniques of water management; Ramsar convention. (b) Rain water harvesting. Roof water harvesting through percolation pits, etc.

Water harvesting in rural areas through check dams, bunds etc. The need for the above and the scope. (c) Small dams versus large dams. An analysis - can many small dams replace a large dam? Do large rivers require large dams only? Issues around large dams. Scope and limitation of small dams. Other possibilities like Micro hydel, Mini hydel, run off the river. (d) Water recycling. The scope of water recycling and importance. (e) Alternatives to existing sewage treatment like dry compost toilets. Decentralised answers to centralised ones, Use of decomposed night soil as a fertiliser as in China. Suggested Activities / Visits Carry out rain water harvesting in the neighbourhood.

Visit a catchment area of the city.

Visit to a nearby dam. 2. Resource use (i) Impact of globalisation on the environment. Understanding the basic intention of globalisation; the possibility and challenge of a global economy; impact of globalisation on developing countries - increased disparities, national debt and recession; impact on human resources and natural resources. (ii) Role of NGOs in sustaining environment. Study the work of a few NGOs. Choose an international, national and a local NGO working in different areas - issue based, women’s collectives and child welfare organisations. (iii) Evolving a sustainable growth paradigm e.g., Gandhi. Large-scale development versus Village community based self-sufficient growth. What does sustainability mean? GDP versus Growth paradox. (Questioning the notion that increase in power will bring about economic growth and this in turn will alleviate poverty.) How to integrate the principle of sustainability in development? Gandhi’s model of decentralised governance like Panchayati Raj. A study of a few working examples like Khadi, Dastkar, Auroville, Gandhi gram. (iv) North - South divide. Patterns of resource use in the North and the South and the impact they have on the environment of both the regions. Suggested Activities / Visits Visit to a Khadi production centre or other such units 3. Appropriate Eco-friendly Technologies (i) Scope and limitation of indigenous technology and modern technology. Study an industry like fishing and/or weaving - where both technologies are practised. (ii) Need for developing intermediate and appropriate technology. To be studied through the analysis of the power sector - the limitation of all conventional sources and the scope of alternate energy sources. (iii)Developing least cost options. Environment Impact Assessments (EIA), their role including impacts while planning and the method to develop least cost options. Dynamics of implementation. Scope of grass root upward planning rather than trickle down planning. (iv) Natural resource accounting. What is natural resource accounting? How to go about it? - Basic understanding with the aid of examples. Suggested Activities / Visits Visit a modern power plant.

Visit a village with traditional occupation like weaving, pottery, etc.

Visit a Bio-gas plant 4. Initiatives I can take (i) In my local environment. (ii) In my future career choice. (iii) In supporting initiative in my State or Country. By the end of Class X, the student must have a working understanding of the broad impact that his /her personal decisions can have on the environment and on society. The implications of such an understanding are that: the student is responsible for choices made.

he/she is capable of mobilising responses to things that happen into meaningful and productive action.

in whatever career context the student may function in later life, there is scope for applying environmental sensitivity.

there is a clear connectedness to people and a capacity to interpret processes and decisions in society and governance and its impact on people. This can be brought about by discussions in class or facilitated through any other empowering process. INTERNAL ASSESSMENT – 100 Marks Students are recommended to complete two case studies and one project from the list given below. Suggested list of Projects/ Case studies for topics fromthe syllabus. 1. Caring for our Basic Resources (i) Caring for our soil Projects How can a society produce less waste?

Examine the problem of plastic.

Setting up a safe plastic disposal system in a city.

What are toxic wastes?

Should oceans act as waste dumps? Case Studies Tarun Bharat Sangh's work in Alwar.

Case study of Anna Hazare's work in Ralegoan Siddhi.

Auroville's afforestation effort.

Environmental effects of mining, brick industry.

Use of resources in a city. Compare with the resources used in a rural community.

India’s growing population problem - a critical analysis. (ii) Caring for our Air Projects Monitor pollution in busy traffic places.

Role of vehicles in causing respiratory health problems.

Is better public transport an answer to reducing air pollution in cities? Case Studies Generating power through burning garbage - is it a good way of dealing with garbage?

Medical waste disposal through incineration - is there an option?

Can pollution be reduced by better city planning [one way lanes, synchronized signals etc].

Bhopal gas tragedy.

Chernobyl tragedy. (iii) Caring for our Water Project Is water being wasted through the modern sewage disposal system in cities? Case Studies Water shortage in Kerala and Chirapunji.

Rajasthan's water conservation systems.

Saltwater intrusion.

Groundwater depletion.

Contamination of surface water.

Laws relating to rain water harvesting in cities.

The politics of water sharing like the Cauvery issue.

Narmada issue.

The Tehri dam issue.

The three gorges project in China. 2. Resource Use Projects Assess the impact of any movement related to displacements or violations. Look at Governmental and Non- Governmental supports to promote local initiative in the area of sustainable growth. Case Studies Reports by NGOs on Globalisation impacts.

Captive minds captive lives – Vandana Shiva.

The unseen worker – National Foundation of India.

Excerpts from E.F. Schumacher’s work “small is Beautiful”.

Voluntary action and Gandhian approach – D.K. Oza.

J.C. Kumarappa’s writing. Gandhi’s writings. 3. Appropriate Eco-friendly Technologies Projects Can Non-conventional sources meet the growing demand for power? Case Studies Dr. A.K.N. Reddy’s work in creating a network of villages in Tumkur district based on appropriate technologies.

MNES publications

To check the detailed guidelines on project work and case study evaluation, and to download the free syllabus pdf click on the link mentioned below:

