National Girl Child Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Slogans, Poems, and More

National Girl Child Day 2022: The day spread awareness about the inequalities that girls face in the society of India due to gender bias. It was initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Developments in 2008. The day also marked with several awareness campaigns related to the child sex ratio, the creation of a healthy and safe environment for girls.

National Girl Child Day is also known as Rashtriya Balika Diwas and is observed in India on 24 January. A globally recognised voice on gender equality and justice, Kavita Ramdas, said "We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free."

Educate, Encourage, Empower!



Today is the day to renew our commitment twd providing equal opportunities to our girls. On National Girl Child Day, as we celebrate accomplishments of our daughters, we pledge to bridge the gender divide to build an inclusive & equal society. pic.twitter.com/qpglx0fS9y — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2022

Best wishes to all on #NationalGirlChildDay !

👩‍🦽🏃‍♀️🧗‍♀️🏌‍♀️🏋‍♀️🤾‍♀️🧘‍♀️🚴‍♀️🚣‍♀️ India is super proud of its daughters on bringing glory for the country in various fields , including Sports. #stayunstoppable Girls ! ✌😎💫 pic.twitter.com/Hk2thYbk6l — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) January 24, 2022

National Girl Child Day 2022: Quotes

1. "We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave – to embrace the strength within themselves and realise their full potential." – Malala Yousafzai

2. "Who runs the world? Girls." – Beyonce

3. "Though she be but little, she is fierce” - William Shakespeare

4. “To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” – Hillary Clinton

5. “To save a girl is to save generations”- Gordon B. Hinckley

6. “Smiling face of every little girl is the signature of God’s presence.” - Amit Ray

7. If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher

8. “Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” - Bethany Hamilton

9. “It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision.”- Meghan Markle

10. "Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." – Mother Teresa

11. “The girl child has by far left behind the boy child because the girl child is aggressive, very aggressive” - Victor Manan Nyambala

12. “There are miracles and glory in every child. Our glory lies in empowering them to flourish their glory.” - Amit Ray

13. “Girls are pearls, ladies are rubies, mothers are moulders, and women are wonderful.” - Ifeanyi Enoch Onuoha

14. “लड़की से ही वंश आगे बढ़ता है।"

Men do not deliver Challenge this!!”

- Amit Abraham

15. “If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion. Honour your calling. Everybody has one. Trust your heart and success will come to you” – Oprah Winfrey

16. “God has given us daughters so that we can preserve the human species on earth” - Amit Abraham

17. “We always celebrate a great woman. But to be great, the girl child needs to be encouraged to excel from an early age.” - Gift Gugu Mona

18. “A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give.”– Laurel Atherton

19. “Baby girls are precious gifts like birds and brooks and streams…their hair is tied up with ribbons and bows…their hearts are tied up with dreams.”– Unknown

20. “A toddling little girl is a center of common feeling which makes the most dissimilar people understand each other.” – George Eliot

National Girl Child Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. There is no better feeling than watching your baby girl break into laughter. Happy National Girl Child Day!

2. National Day of the Girls Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.

3. On the auspicious occasion of National Girl Child Day, let us promise ourselves to always work towards the safety and development of girl child.

4. Educating one girl child means educating an entire family, never underestimate a girl. Happy National Girl Child Day!

5. Sending warm wishes to all the young girls on this occasion of National Girl Child Day. Happy Girl Child Day to all our beautiful girls out there.

6. Let us come forward to commit ourselves to the issues of the girl children. Happy National Girl Child Day.

7. The world will be a better place if we equally push our girls just like we do our boys. Happy National Girl Child Day.

8. She can make hearts melt and she can also rule the world. Save Girl Child!

9. Little Girls With Dreams Become Strong Women With Vision. Happy National Girl Child Day.

10. Let’s come forward and support the education of girl children in our country. Their rights matter.

National Girl Child Day 2022: Slogans

1. Empower girls for a brighter tomorrow.

2. GIRL means Gift In Real Life.

3. Without her, there is no tomorrow.

4. Daughters are flowers that are forever in bloom.

5. A girl child brings joy, she is no less than a boy.

National Girl Child Day 2022: Poems on Gilrs

1. THAT crazed girl improvising her music.

Her poetry, dancing upon the shore,



Her soul in division from itself

Climbing, falling She knew not where,

Hiding amid the cargo of a steamship,

Her knee-cap broken, that girl I declare

A beautiful lofty thing, or a thing

Heroically lost, heroically found.



No matter what disaster occurred

She stood in desperate music wound,

Wound, wound, and she made in her triumph

Where the bales and the baskets lay

No common intelligible sound

But sang, 'O sea-starved, hungry sea.'