National Startup Day 2023: All You Need To Know About This Day

National Startup Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared January 16 as National Startup Day in the year 2021. Since then various programs and events are organized by government and non-government organizations to applaud and promote the Indian startup ecosystem.

National Startup Day 2023: Date

National Startup Day is celebrated on January 16. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has marked an entire week as National Startup Week from January 10 to 16.

Startups are the backbone of New India!



Innovation-driven #startups have lifted India’s ranking on the Global Innovation Index from 81 to 40.



Let's celebrate the thriving startup ecosystem with us across 75 centres in India.#StartupIndia #NationalStartupDay #IndianStartup pic.twitter.com/xkHOOvuaLc — Startup India (@startupindia) January 16, 2023

National Startup Day 2023: Theme

The Startup India Innovation Week was organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The first day of Startup India Innovation Week featured events, including a webinar on "Founders of Today, Leaders of Tomorrow," despite the lack of a set theme for the day.

Biography of Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata

National Startup Day 2023: History

The establishment of National Startup Day on January 16 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15, 2022. The first National Startup Day was observed in India that same year. PM Modi praised the expansion of startups over the previous few years as he spoke with aspiring business owners via video conference.

National Startup Day 2023: Significance



National Startup Day is observed in India to celebrate the successes of the startup community. The day is observed in order to give startup business owners a forum to talk about innovation for India's youth and their contribution to the economy.

Additionally, it is intended to highlight the importance of startup initiatives and hold them up as representatives of society at large. This initiative also has the goal of encouraging young people to pursue entrepreneurship as their primary career option.

Biography of Millennial Dumbledore Ratan Tata

National Startup Day 2023: Wishes & Greetings

Timing, perseverance, and ten years of trying will eventually make you look like an overnight success. Happy National Startup Day!

On this National Startup Day best wishes for your new business. May this business grow and bring success to your life.

Work hard to earn money and be honest to earn people’s respect. These are the two qualities that will take you to the top. Good luck with your new business.

Sending my best wishes for your new business. I hope this business gets you a lot of success and fortune.

Before dreaming about the future or making plans, you need to articulate what you already have going for you – as entrepreneurs do. Happy National Startup Day!

National Startup Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Embrace what you don’t know, especially in the beginning, because what you don’t know can become your greatest asset. It ensures that you will absolutely be doing things differently from everybody else. Happy National Startup Day!

A ‘startup’ is a company that is confused about 1. What its product is. 2. Who its customers are. 3. How to make money. Happy National Startup Day!

See things in the present, even if they are in the future. Happy National Startup Day!

The fastest way to change yourself is to hang out with people who are already the way you want to be. Happy National Startup Day!

Your new business venture is a bold step toward your dream. I admire you for that. Wishing you more power and passion to reach your goals this National Startup Day.

Also Read the Biography of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

National Startup Day 2023: Quotes

“The biggest adventure you can ever take is to live the life of your dreams.” – Oprah Winfrey

“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” -Alan Kay

“It’s not about ideas. It’s about making ideas happen.” – Scott Belsky

“The biggest risk is not taking any risk… In a world that’s changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” – Mark Zuckerberg

“A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.” – Henry Ford

“A big business starts small.” – Richard Branson, English business magnate, investor, author, and philanthropist

“A small business is an amazing way to serve and leave an impact on the world you live in.” – Nicole Snow, Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author

“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do.” –Steve Jobs

“I knew that if I failed I wouldn’t regret that, but I knew the one thing I might regret is not trying.” –Jeff Bezos

“If Plan A doesn’t work, the alphabet has 25 more letters.” – Claire Cook

“Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.” –Bill Gates

“A big business starts small.” – Richard Branson

To boost the spirit of newcomers in the Indian Startup Ecosystem, the National Startup Awards ceremony for 2022 winners is being organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The award ceremony, which was announced as a flagship project under Startup India, aims to honor and reward the excellence displayed by startups and ecosystem supporters.

Check other important days and dates in January.