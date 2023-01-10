World Hindi Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes, Facts & More

World Hindi Day 2023: Vishwa Hindi Diwas is an annual event observed on January 10. World Hindi Day was created to mark the occasion when Hindi was first spoken at the UNGA in 1949. With nearly 600 million speakers worldwide, Hindi is the third most widely spoken language in the world after Mandarin Chinese and English.

विश्व हिन्दी दिवस के अवसर पर सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।



विदेशों में हिंदी के प्रति और अधिक जागरूकता पैदा करना हमारी प्राथमिकता है।



फ़िजी में होने वाला 12वा विश्व हिन्दी सम्मेलन हिन्दी भाषा के प्रचार प्रसार को और बल देगा। pic.twitter.com/WnmTaBBUTD — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 10, 2023

World Hindi Day 2023: History

The celebration of World Hindi Day began in 1949, the year Hindi was first acknowledged as the official language of India at the UNGA. Later in 1975, Nagpur in Maharashtra hosted the first-ever World Hindi Conference, which was opened by Indira Gandhi, the country's prime minister at the time.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, a former prime minister, declared January 10 to be observed as World Hindi Day annually. Since then, the Ministry of External Affairs also started holding lavish celebrations of the day abroad for the first time that year.

World Hindi Day 2023: Significance

Celebrating Hindi as a universal language on World Hindi Day emphasizes finding a love for the language and appreciating the contributions of Hindi speakers. Also, this day is used to increase public awareness of Hindi usage issues and the use of the Indian language in general.

World Hindi Day 2023: Wishes & Greetings

Hindi is the most comfortable language of all. Share the love for your language not just today, but every day. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Let us pledge to give respect and first preference to our Hindi language! Happy Hindi Diwas.

Let us all take pride in our Hindi language and celebrate the day with much pomp!

Till Hindi is not made the power of the poor, till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Celebrate the beautiful Hindi literature every day! Wishes for Hindi Diwas.

Celebrate the day as a patriotic reminder of our common roots and unity, Happy Hindi Diwas!

On this day of Hindi Diwas, promise to always stand for the honor of our mother language.

For us Indians, Hindi is just not our language, but our identity, our religion for the world. With this Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Hindi is the strength of every Indian, Hindi is a spontaneous expression, Happy World Hindi Day 2023.

Take pride in your mother tongue, Hindi the language of love and comfort. Make the most of Vishwa Hindi Diwas.

Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2023: Famous Quotes

“Hindi ke bina main gunga hoon” (Without Hindi, I am voiceless) – Mahatma Gandhi

“Main un logon me se hoon, jo chahte hai aur jinka vichar hai, ki Hindi hi bharat ki rashtra bhasha ho sakti hai.” (I am one of those who think only Hindi can be India’s national language) – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

“Rashtra bhasha ke bina aazadi bekar hai.” (Freedom without a national language is meaningless) – Avanindra Kumar Vidyalankar

“Akbar se lekar Aurangzeb tak, Mughlo ne jis bhasha ka swagat kiya wo brajbhasha thi.” (From Akbar to Aurangzeb, all Mughals welcomed ‘Brijbhasha/Hindi) – Ramchandra Shukl

“Rashtra ekta ki kadi Hindi me Jodi ja sakti hai.” (Hindi can tie together the country in unity) – Balkrishna Sharma Navin

“Desh ko ek sutra me bandhne ke liye ek bhasha ki avashyakta hai.” (Hindi is essential for India’s unity) – Seth Govinddas

“Hindi Bhartiya Sanskriti ki aatma hai” (Hindia is the soul of Indian culture) – Kamla Pati Tripathi

“Bhartiya sahitya aur sanskriti ko Hindi ki den badi mehatvapurna hai.” (Hindi’s contribution to Indian culture and literature is unmatched) – Sampurnanand

World Hindi Day 2023: Interesting Facts

The word Hindi is derived from the Persian word ‘Hind’. It means the land of the Indus River.

The first Hindi journal was published in 2000. It was the debut of the Hindi Language on the World Wide Web.

Bihar was the first state in India to declare Hindi as its official language by replacing Urdu.

Hindi is the native language of around 600 million people worldwide.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in 1977, proudly showed respect for the Hindi Language and presented a speech in the Hindi language to the United Nations.

The Hindi language is spoken in New Zealand, Nepal, UAE, Uganda, Mauritius, Fiji, Suriname, Guyana, Bangladesh, Trinidad, Tobago, and Pakistan.

Amit Khusro, a renowned poet, was the first writer who composed and released the first poem in Hindi.

The Hindi language was deemed as a primary language under Article 343 of the Parliament on January 26, 1950.

The first Hindi Typewriters were made in the 1930s.

Hindi Day, also known as Vishwas Hindi Diwas is celebrated with a great deal of fanfare by the Ministry of External Affairs. Numerous events are scheduled at both the national and international levels to promote Hindi, including poetry readings, tests, cultural events, public speaking competitions, and debates.

