Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Inspirational Quotes to Share On This Day

Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: One of the most well-known and recognizable Indian leaders and freedom fighters is Subhash Chandra Bose, also referred to as "Netaji." As part of Parakram Diwas, we are commemorating his 126th birthday today. In order to liberate India from British rule in 1943, Netaji led the Indian National Army, also known as the Azad Hind Fauj. At the Special Bureau of India in Berlin, Subhas Chandra Bose was given the title "Netaji" by German and Indian officials.

When is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti?

On January 23, 1897, Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is observed nationwide. Since the Indian Independence movement, Bose has been revered for his unwavering patriotism and iconic call for freedom. His wartime alliances with Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan left a legacy troubled by authoritarianism, anti-Semitism, and military failure. He was an Indian nationalist whose defiance of British authority in India made him a hero among many Indians.

Why is Subhash Chandra Bose so famous?

Subhash Chandra Bose was raised in a large Bengali family during the British Raj in Orissa, where he was born into wealth and privilege. He had early exposure to an Anglocentric education and was sent to England to take the Indian Civil Service exam after graduating from college.

He served as the head of the Indian National Congress' young, radical wing in the late 1920s, and he was elected party president in 1938. He was expelled because of ideological disagreements with Mahatma Gandhi. But that had no bearing on his determination to fight the British. Even though the circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery, his legacy continues to motivate people. Consequently, on the occasion of his birthday, take a look at these beautiful words to celebrate this day:

Shubhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Inspirational & Motivational Quotes

“Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

“When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller.”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

“It is only on the basis of undiluted nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up.”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

“Freedom is not given - it is taken”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

“Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

“India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms! we shall carve our way through the enemy’s ranks, or if God wills, we shall die a martyr’s death. And in our last sleep we shall kiss the road that will bring our Army to Delhi.”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

“The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are.”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”- Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose

Owing to the legendary freedom fighter’s extraordinary grit and insurmountable contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, Netaji’s birthday is observed as Parakram Diwas. Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti messages and celebrations are done in school and college with parades, cultural A herievents etc.