Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day: All you need to know

North East India comprises seven states and so is also known as "Seven Sisters" namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. India’s North East region has hills and plains with green cover and a various varieties of rare and exotic flora and fauna. Let us study in detail about the formation of Tripura, Mizoram, and Meghalaya.

Formation of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya states

On 21 January, 1972, the states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.

The princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged with India in October 1949. Let us study in detail about the State Reorganisation of North-East.

At the time of independence, the regional composition of the North East consisted of the Assam plains of the old Assam Province, the hill districts and the North Easter Frontier Tracts (NEFT) of the North-Eastern borderland. Also, the princely states of Manipur and Tripura were merged in 1949 in India.

In 1949, Manipur and Tripura states was granted the status of Union Territories. Nagaland granted statehood on 1 December, 1963. According to the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution, within Assam, Meghalaya was made an autonomous state through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act 1969.

Finally, in 1972, Tripura, Meghalaya were granted full statehood by the North East Reorganisation Act of 1972. Further, the region of the Mizo hills of Assam and NEFA was converted into a Union Territory.

Let us tell you that according to the Mizo Accord of 1986. Mizoram emerged as a full-fledged state of India in 1987. Also, in 1987, the NEFA (Arunachal Pradesh) was granted a full-fledged statehood.

About Tripura

Tripura covers around 10.491 km2. It is bordered by Bangladesh (East Bengal) to the north, south and west and states of Assam and Mizoram to the east. The Hindu Bengali people form the ethno-linguistic majority in Tripura. The scheduled tribes (indigenous communities) form about 30 percent of Tripura's population. The tribes who speak Kokborok language are the major groups among 19 tribes. The climate of Tripura is a tropical savannah climate and receives seasonal heavy rains from the southwest monsoon. Forests cover more than half of the area. It has the highest number of primate species. People of Tripura perform several forms of dance and celebrate religious occasions, weddings, and festivals. The Ujjayanta Palace situated in Agartala was the former royal abode of the Tripuri king.

About Manipur

The capital of Manipur is Imphal and is also called by several names like Kangleipak or Sanaleibak. To the north, it is bounded by Nagaland, to the South by Mizoram, to the west by Assam and the east by Mayanmar (Burma). It has 22,327 square kilometres of area and population almost 3 million including Meetei, Kuki, Naga and Pangal peoples who speak Sino-Tibetan languages. Manipur was also under the British Rule and the negotiations were cut short with the outbreak of World War II. Maharaja Budhachandra on 21 September, 1949 signed a Treaty of Accession and merged the kingdom into India. Around 53% of the population of Manipur state is Meetei ethnic group. The main language of the Manipur state is Meeteilon or Manipuri. Indigenous tribal people constitute 20% of the state population. It has an agrarian economy with significant hydroelectric power generation potential. This state is also the origin of Manipuri dance.

About Meghalaya

In Sanskrit, Meghalaya means "the abode of clouds". The state covers an area of about 22,430 square kilometres. It is bounded to the south by the Bangladesh divisions of Mymensingh and Sylhet. To the west by the Bangladesh division of Rangpur and the east by Assam. Shillong is the capital of Meghalaya. Earlier, Meghalaya was the part of Assam, but the districts of Khasi, Garo and Jantia hills became the new state of Meghalaya on 21 January 1972. The languages spoken are Khasi, Pnar, Garo, and English. Meghalaya is the wettest region of India and around 70% of the state is covered with forests.

