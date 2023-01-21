State Foundation Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Quotes & More for Tripura, Meghalaya & Manipur Day

On their Statehood Day, which is on January 21, PM Narendra Modi wished the citizens of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya a happy new year. The 51st anniversary of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya's founding has come this year.

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. The state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Manipur keeps strengthening India’s growth trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2023

On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2023

Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2023

Every year on January 21st, the Indian states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur commemorate their founding days. The State Foundation Day celebration this year has not yet chosen a theme. The people of the Northeast celebrate the Foundation Days of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya with a lot of fervour and splendour. People take part in various activities to display their diverse cultures and traditions.

Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day 2023: History, Significance & A Lot More To Know

History

The North Eastern Region (Re-organization) Act of 1971 allowed Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya to become full-fledged states on January 21, 1972. The Assam plains of the former Assam Province, the hill districts, and the North Easter Frontier Tracts (NEFT) of the North-Eastern border made up the North East's regional make-up at the time of independence. Additionally, Manipur and Tripura, two Indian princely states, merged in 1949.

Manipur and Tripura states received the designation of "Union Territories" in 1949. Statehood was granted to Nagaland on December 1st, 1963. By virtue of the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969, Meghalaya became an independent state within the boundaries of Assam, in accordance with the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution. The North East Reorganisation Act of 1972 gave Tripura and Meghalaya full statehood, which came into effect in 1972. In addition, NEFA and Assam's Mizo Hills were turned into a Union Territory.

The Mizo Accord of 1986 states that Mizoram became a fully-fledged state of India in 1987. Additionally, the NEFA (Arunachal Pradesh) received full statehood status in 1987.

Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya Foundation Day 2023: Greetings & Wishes

Warmest Regards to the People of the Wonderful State on Tripura Foundation Day. May the state continue to advance in the coming years. Happy State Foundation Day of Tripura.

I send Tripura my very best wishes for a successful future. Greetings on Tripura Foundation Day.

Wishing the people of Tripura all the best on this special day of their Foundation Day. All over India, people are in awe of Manipur's culture and kind-heartedness. In many areas, the state has made outstanding progress. May the same attitude endure.

Three beautiful regions of India are known for their fruit plantations, archaeological sites, and places. Greetings on State Foundation Day.

Meghalaya is renowned for its vibrant culture and natural beauty. I wish the residents of this "jewelled town" success and greater heights in various fields. Happy State Foundation Day of Tripura.

The state of Tripura officially became a foundation on January 21, 1972. Happy Tripura State Foundation Day, everyone!

Salutations to my Tripuran brothers and sisters on their founding day. This region is renowned for its exceptional generosity and sense of brotherhood. Tripura children are imaginative and entrepreneurial. May the state continue to make strides in the years to come.

Happy Foundation Day to the people of Manipur, and best wishes for the coming year.

India as a whole admires the culture and kindheartedness of the people of Meghalaya. In many areas, the state has made outstanding progress. May the same attitude endure.

Tripura is renowned for its vibrant culture and natural beauty. I wish the residents of this "jeweled town" success and greater heights in various fields. Happy State Foundation Day of Tripura.

Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya Foundation Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Salutations to my Manipuri sisters and brothers on their founding day. This region is renowned for its exceptional generosity and sense of brotherhood. Manipurean children are inventive and entrepreneurial. May the state continue to make strides in the years to come.

Warmest greetings to the Meghalayan people on the occasion of their Foundation Day. India as a whole admires the culture and kindheartedness of the people of Meghalaya. In many areas, the state has made outstanding progress. May the same attitude endure.

Warm Wishes to the People of the Wonderful State of Tripura on the occasion of Statehood Day. May the state continue to advance in the coming years. Happy State Foundation Day of Tripura.

Meghalaya is renowned for its vibrant culture and natural beauty. I wish the residents of this "jewelled town" success and greater heights in various fields. The Meghalaya State Foundation Day is today.

To the people of Manipur, prosperity, happiness, and well-being. Thank you for visiting today.

Tripura is a stunning region of India and is well-known for its fruit gardens and plantations, as well as its historical sites and locations. Greetings on Tripura State Foundation Day.

I send Manipur my very best wishes for a successful future. Greetings on Manipur Foundation Day.

On January 21, 1972, Manipur attained full foundation status. Happy Manipur State Foundation Day, everyone!

Warmest greetings to the Meghalayan people on the occasion of their Foundation Day. All over India, people are in awe of Manipur's culture and kind-heartedness. Tripura has made outstanding progress in a number of areas. May the same attitude endure.

Seven Sisters at a Glance: All You Need To Know

Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya Foundation Day 2023: Quotes

