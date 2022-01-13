Lohri Festival 2022: Know about Date, History, Significance and Celebrations here

Lohri festival 2022: This year Lohri festival falls on 13 January and is celebrated with full enthusiasm. It is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. The festival also marks the passing of the winter solstice, the end of winter, and is a traditional welcome of longer days. Mainly, it is celebrated in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent by Sikhs and Hindus.

Lohri festival is traditionally associated with the harvest of rabi crops. It is time to harvest sugarcane crops. Even the Punjabi farmers after Lohri (Maghi) see it as the financial New Year. Three edibles are associated with the Lohri festival that is rewri, peanuts and popcorns.

From clandestinely licking - off that final grain of sugared, cinnamon-infused rice to relaxing in the tenderness of the splendid bonfire - the Lohri festival is the time of untainted extravagance. Rejoiced every year on 13th January, to mark Winter solstice and venerate the customary inception of the harvest season in the state of Punjab, the festival is packed with sights and flavored fervor of jaggery. Lohri is contributed with scrumptious jollity by hymn along to “ishvar aa, dalidar ja, dalidar di jaar chulle paa” & playing about the heroics of the marvel of Dulla Bhatti.

READ| Happy Lohri 2022: Date, Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Poems, Significance, and More

Indian Origins of Lohri

There are numerous origins of Lohri. The main subject of Lohri is the conviction that Lohri is the enlightening celebration of Winter solstice. The key trait of Lohri is the bonfire. Illuminating the fire has been familiar in winter solstice festivals all through time. It implies the comeback of the longer days.

READ| Why is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

Legends of Lohri Origin

- Dulla Bhatti

The main theme of Lohri's songs is related to the legend of Dulla Bhatti. Dulla Bhatti lived in Punjab state during the supremacy of Akbar. He was looked upon as a hero of Punjab. He salvaged deprived Punjabi girls, being powerfully taken to be sold in the slave marketplace of the Middle East from the Sandal Bar region.

- Loi

Some people think that Lohri has derived its name from the word “Loi”. Loi was the wife of Saint Kabir.

- Loh

Some people think that Lohri has derived its name from the word “Loh”. Loh means the warmness & light of a fire.

Significance of Lohri Festival

In the state of Punjab, the breadbasket of India, Wheat is the major winter crop, which is planted in the month of October and reaped in the month of March or in April. In the month of January, the fields turn up with the swear of a golden harvest & farmers celebrate the Lohri festival during this period before the cutting & gathering of the crops.

During this period of time, the earth which is farthest from the sun, initiates its journey towards the sun, consequently ending the coldest months of the year, Paush. It announces the beginning of Magh & the propitious period of Uttarayan. In accordance with the Bhagawad Gita, Lord Krishna gives evidence of himself in his full splendor this time. The Hindus annuls their sins by taking bath in the Ganges River.

The Bonfire Ritual

In the dusk, massive bonfires are lit in harvested fields & in front yards of homes. People get together around the flames, circle around the bonfire and toss puffed rice, munchies, and popcorn into the fire and hum popular folk songs. They pray to the fire god, to sanctify the land with prosperity and abundance. The prasad consists of 5 major items: gajak, til, jaggery, popcorn, and peanuts.