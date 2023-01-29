Indian Newspaper Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance, Celebrations & More

Indian Newspaper Day 2023: A day set aside to honour the beginning of newspapers in India is known as Indian Newspaper Day. This day is intended to raise awareness of Indian newspapers. Indian Newspaper Day, which is observed on January 29th each year, is today. However, there is no theme to observe this important occasion.

1780 :: India's First Newspaper Was Hickey's Bengal Gazette



Indian Newspaper Day 2023: History

On January 29, 1780, the first Indian newspaper was published. The first weekly publication was called the "Hicky's Bengal Gazette," also referred to as the "Calcutta General Advertiser."

The only form of communication that wasn't prohibitively expensive and carried useful information was print. The first newspaper printed in Asia was Hicky's Bengal Gazette. It was published on January 29, 1780, in Kolkata, the nation's capital at the time.

Newspapers altered the way things worked during the time when news took days to reach the intended audience. But because the British were aware of the harm the newspapers could do to their government, they decided to stop publishing them in 1782.

Hicky’s Bengal Gazette

Facts about The First Indian Newspaper

The writing in Hicky's Bengal Gazette was notoriously sarcastic and thought-provoking.

The newspaper advocated for the rights of the poor and the right to taxation with representation while debating taboo subjects and proto-class consciousness.

It provided the public with images and compelling articles backed by research so they could evaluate what was useful to them and what wasn't.

Indian Newspaper Day 2023: Significance

Newspapers are bursting with new stories every day that can introduce children to new words, allowing them to expand their vocabularies and improve their communication skills. Newspapers help you learn new words.

Reading skills are improved by newspapers. Kids' reading and comprehension skills can be improved by exposing them to newspapers daily.

Newspapers encourage analytical thought.

Ideas and current events come to life in newspapers. Discussions about current events in the world can be sparked by reading newspaper articles about them.

Newspapers promote awareness of the world. Social media platforms' personalized newsfeeds can make it challenging for young people to recognize and comprehend the world outside of their own communities and interests.

Newspapers encourage civic engagement. Without newspapers, young people might never learn about the social problems that exist in their own neighborhoods or that affect people all over the nation and the world.

Reading newspapers is entertaining. Newspapers offer a welcome break from computers, tablets, and smartphones, and kids might enjoy turning the pages and getting some ink on their hands.

Indian Newspaper Day, which takes place on January 29, is a significant occasion to honour the print media sector, which was instrumental in dispelling myths and motivating younger generations to make positive social changes.