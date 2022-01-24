International Day of Education 2022: Know Theme, History, Significance, Objectives, Celebration, Quotes, here

International Day of Education 2022: It is said that Education is a human right, a public good, and a public responsibility.

International Day of Education is celebrated on 24 January to raise awareness about the importance, the role of education for peace and development. If a country wants to achieve gender equality, break the cycle of poverty, it is possible with inclusive, equitable quality education, and lifelong opportunities for all.

According to UNESCO, around 258 million children and youth still do not attend school, 617 million children and adolescents cannot read or do basic math. Also, less than 40% of girls in Sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school, and around 4 million children and youth refugees are out of school. Their right to education is being violated.

International Day of Education 2022: Message from the UNESCO's Director-General

On the occasion of International Day of Education, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, "In these exceptional times, business as usual is no longer an option. If we are to transform the future, if we are to change course, we must rethink education. This means forging a new social contract for education, as called for by the UNESCO report on the Futures of Education, released last November. We need to repair past injustices and orient the digital transformation around inclusion and equity. And we need education to fully contribute to sustainable development – for instance, by integrating environmental education in all curricula and by training teachers in this field."

International Day of Education 2022: Theme

The theme for International Education Day 2022 is “Changing Course, Transforming Education”. The theme focuses on the revival of education and the recovery of education to its usual form. As per UNESCO, transforming the future need an urgent rebalancing of our relationship with each other, with nature, and also with the technology that permeates our lives, bearing breakthrough opportunities by raising serious concerns for equity, inclusion, and democratic participation.

International Day of Education 2022: History

In 2018, United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming 24 January as the International Day of Education to mark the importance of education in global peace and development.

The resolution was authored by 59 member states to mark the International Day of Education. Also, illustrate the process to reinforce the transformative actions for equality, quality, and inclusive education to all.

International Day of Education 2022: Celebration

The fourth International Day of Education is celebrated under the theme "Changing Course, Transformative Education." This year's celebrations are at the UN Headquarters in New York, Expo 2022 in Dubai, Harvard University Graduate School of Education, and Global Minnesota.

It is a platform to showcase the most significant transformations that have to be nurtured to realise everyone's fundamental right to education and build more sustainable and peaceful futures.

International Day of Education 2022: Significance

The day highlights how to strengthen education as a public endeavour and the common good, how to steer the digital transformation, support teachers, safeguard the planet, and unlock the potential in each person to contribute to collective well-being and our shared home.

It is correctly said that education is a weapon to improve one's life. Probably, it is an important tool to change one's life. Education determines the quality of an individual's life. It helps in improving knowledge, skills, and develops personality and attitude. Education is important for employment. It provides an opportunity to make a decent living. Education makes an individual better use of technology. A person becomes more mature with the help of education.

United Nations has been working towards poverty eradication and also focusing on generating opportunities for minimising the effects via education as it is one of the salient powers to do so.

International Day of Education 2022: Objectives

As per UNESCO, objectives are as follows:

- Focusses on essential triggers of transformations to build more equitable and inclusive education systems. It will accelerate progress towards SDG4.

- Scaling advances towards digital inclusion, green competencies, skills, and gender equality.

- Reduce the gap in inequalities in access and completion of education, in line with SDG4.

- Find out the voices of students and spotlight them to know about the changes and innovations they want to see to make their education fitter for purpose.

- Also, spotlight the voices of teachers from integrating technology in their practice to orienting teaching and learning new skills, etc.

International Day of Education 2022: Quotes

1. “The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” - Dr. Seuss

2. “Education is one thing no one can take away from you.” - Elin Nordegren

3. "Change is the end result of all true learning." – Leo Buscaglia

4. "Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today." – Malcolm X

5. “Education is the key that unlocks the golden door to freedom.” - George Washington Carver

6. “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.” - Maimonides

7. "An investment in knowledge pays the best interest." – Benjamin Franklin

8. “Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one.” - Malcolm Forbes

9. “Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.” - Albert Einstein

10. "The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet." – Aristotle

Source: unesco

