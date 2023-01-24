International Day of Education 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes To Share On This Day

Internation Day of Education 2023: World is celebrating the International Day of Education this year on 24 January. UNESCO began observance on this day to raise awareness about the importance, the role of education for peace and development. As it is believed that achieving gender equality, and breaking the cycle of poverty, is possible with inclusive, equitable quality education, and lifelong opportunities for all.

On this year's #EducationDay, @unesco is asking world leaders to invest more in #education. Join our call and tag a friend!



Find out more: https://t.co/rxN7BSl3lF pic.twitter.com/YfWykGER70 — UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳 (@UNESCO) January 23, 2023

International Day of Education 2023: History

Around 258 million children and youth are still not enrolled in school, and 617 million kids and teenagers are unable to read or perform simple math operations, according to UNESCO. Additionally, less than 40% of girls in Sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary education, and 4 million young refugees and children are not enrolled in school. They are being denied their right to an education.

In order to recognize the significance of education for world peace and development, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in 2018 designating January 24 as the International Day of Education. 59 member states wrote the resolution to commemorate the International Day of Education. It also exemplifies the procedure for reinforcing the transformative actions for quality, inclusive education for all and equality.

International Day of Education 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Objectives, Celebration, and Quotes, here

International Day of Education 2023: Wishes & Greetings

On this International Day of Education, best wishes to you. Never let go of the chance to give a child the priceless gift of education.

The tool that has the strength and ability to change this world for the better is education. I wish you a happy International Day of Education.

Never undervalue the power of education, as it is crucial for a person to develop and succeed. Happy International Day of Education, everyone.

The International Day of Education serves as a reminder to us all that without education, a person's or a nation's future is bleak. Greetings on this happy World Education Day.

Everyone needs to be educated if they want to change the world. Greetings on this happy World Education Day.

Happy World Education Day to all the educators who devote their entire lives to imparting knowledge to young people on a daily basis.

International Day of Education 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Let's raise awareness of the value of education in honour of the International Day of Education. Greetings on this happy World Education Day.

More doors to success and progress can be opened with just one key than we can possibly imagine. Happy International Day of Education, and best wishes.

When you are educated, life has a lot more to offer. A very Happy International Day of Education to everyone.

Let's work together to make education accessible to every child on the occasion of World Education Day. Greetings on World Education Day.

Without education, progress cannot be made. Let's educate everyone and create a prosperous world. Greetings on World Education Day.

Happy World Education Day to each and every student. Education is the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to you, even though you may not realize it right now.

All of our dreams and every goal we have ever had can be accomplished with education. I wish you a happy World Education Day.

International Day of Education 2023: Quotes

“ Sit idle no more, go get education.” - Savitri Bai Phule

“ Education is the manifestation of perfection present already in man. Divinity is the manifestation of the religion already in man. ”- Swami Vivekananda

“ If we want to reach real peace in this world, we should start educating children.” - Mahatma Gandhi

“ Some of the brightest minds in the world can be found on the last benches of the classroom. ”- A.P.J Abdul Kalam

“ The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education. ”- Martin Luther King Jr.

“ Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. ”- Nelson Mandela

“I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious. ”- Albert Einstein

“ An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” - Benjamin Franklin

“It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it. ”- Aristotle

“ The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows .”-Sydney J. Harris

Also Read | Important Days and Dates in January 2023

“To invest in people, prioritize education” will be the theme of the fifth International Day of Education, which will be observed on January 24, 2023. This year's International Day has been set aside by UNESCO to honor Afghan women and girls who have been denied the opportunity to receive an education. It demands that the ban limiting their access to education be immediately lifted.