National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & More

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: The date for this year's National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is on January 11, 2022. This day aims is to raise awareness about the plight of human trafficking victims, as well as to promote and protect their rights.

Anyone can be a victim of #HumanTrafficking. Bring awareness to this crime by participating in #WearBlueDay on January 11th. Learn more about @DHSBlueCampaign and this heinous crime: https://t.co/AVn8KnyUNt pic.twitter.com/9OdaWwjVvP — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) January 10, 2023

What is Human Trafficking?

Human trafficking is the use of force, deception, or coercion to obtain labor or commercial sex acts.



The different types of Human Trafficking are:

Trafficking for forced Labour

They are recruited and trafficked through deception and coercion and are held in slave conditions in a variety of jobs. Victims may work in agriculture, mining, fishing, or construction, as well as domestic servitude and other labor-intensive jobs.

Trafficking for forced criminal activities

This type of trafficking allows criminal networks to profit from a wide range of illegal activities without taking any risks. Victims are forced to engage in a variety of illegal activities in order to generate income.

Trafficking of women for sexual exploitation

Women and children from developing countries, as well as vulnerable members of society in developed countries, are enticed to leave their homes and travel to what they believe will be a better life by promises of decent employment.

Trafficking for the removal of organs

An ageing population and an increase in diabetes incidence in many developed countries are likely to increase the demand for organ transplants, making this crime even more profitable. Victims' health, and even their lives, are at risk because operations may be carried out in secret with no medical follow-up.



People smuggling

People smuggling is closely related to human trafficking, as many migrants may be forced to work along their journey. Smugglers may force migrants to work in inhumane conditions in order to pay for their illegal border crossing.

Differences between Modern and Ancient Slavery

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: Date

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11th brings attention to a crime that leaves a lasting toll on human life, families, and communities around the world.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Month 2023: Theme

The theme of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is to wear blue to raise awareness. Every year, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that the majority of people are trafficked from Asia to Europe.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: History

Human trafficking is the exploitation of another person for labor, domestic servitude, or commercial sexual activity through force, deception, or coercion. It is also the act of enslaving or exploiting others who are unwilling to be enslaved or exploited. Unfortunately, slavery has existed in some form for hundreds of years and continues to exist today, though many people are unaware of this.

It wasn't until the late 1700s and early 1800s that governments began to declare the Transatlantic slave trade illegal, with the United Kingdom leading the way in 1807 and the United States following suit in 1820. The slave trade became a crime punishable by death, but it took many years before more widespread freedom was achieved. The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 effectively ended slavery, as did the Thirteenth Amendment.

Governments began to discuss "white slavery," the term used at the time for sexual human trafficking after the Transatlantic Slave Trade was declared immoral. The International Agreement for the Suppression of White Slave Traffic was signed into law by European monarchs in 1904, and 12 countries signed the International Convention for the Suppression of White Slave Traffic. The name "white slavery" was soon changed to "traffic in women and children" by the League of Nations.

The anti-human-trafficking movement made strides in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries. The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 was the first federal law to address modern-day slavery. The resolution designating January 11th as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day was ratified by the United States Senate in 2007. President Barack Obama dedicated the entire month of January 2010 to raising awareness and preventing human trafficking. Today, there are over 50 established organizations fighting this illegal practice around the world, and more awareness has been raised than ever before.

What are the reasons behind Human Trafficking?

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: Significance

Every year, approximately 2,25,000 people worldwide become victims of human trafficking. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that the majority of people are trafficked from Asia to Europe each year. Victims from Asia are trafficked to the most diverse locations in Europe, while victims from Europe are trafficked to the most diverse destinations worldwide. The most common form of human trafficking is sex trafficking. It's the most visible. Other forms of exploitation largely go unnoticed. High rates of trafficked forced labor are found in construction, agriculture, caterers and restaurants, apparel and textiles, domestic work, healthcare expenditures, recreation, and the sex industry.

As a result, the goal of the day is to raise awareness about the crime of sex trafficking. Every year, organizations all over the world provide assistance to communities, volunteer training, and educational events to raise awareness.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: Quotes

“Dare to enter the darkness to bring another into the light.”- Tony Kirwan

“Do you want to know who you are? Don’t ask. Act. Action will delineate and define you.”-Thomas Jefferson

“Defend the cause of the weak and fatherless; maintain the rights of the poor and oppressed.”-Psalm 82:3

“And though she be but little she is fierce.”-William Shakespeare

“You may choose to look the other way but you can never again say you did not know.”-William Wilberforce

“We may give without loving, but we cannot love without giving.”-Bernard Meltzer

War, civil unrest, political conflict, violence, lawlessness, and natural disasters create insecure environments in which people may live in constant fear with few options for survival or earning a living. Despite the fact that January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, this day is dedicated to raising awareness and preventing criminal practices.

