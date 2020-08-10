What is Pakistan-China intelligence-sharing deal and its impact on India?

On May 21, 2020, China and Pakistan celebrated their 69th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties. According to the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China are 'firm as a rock'.

As per several reports, China and Pakistan have begun an 'unprecedented intelligence sharing agreement', securing Beijing's influence in Afghanistan at the expense of US' efforts for peace.

Several reports suggest that a Pakistani General is now allowed to be a part of China's central military commission as an observer, chaired by President Xi Jinping.

Objectives of the deal

The main objectives of the deal are as follows:

1- The deal denies Uighur Muslims a safe haven in Afghanistan.

2- Taliban in Afghanistan has pledged to China and Pakistan to not support the Uighurs.

3- China is also working for its economic expansion in Afghanistan. This will be done by expanding its BRI (Belt and Road Initiatives) in this region.

4- To gain an advantage over India in South Asia.

Impact on India

The unprecedented agreement that has begun between the two nations will have an impact over India as China wants to gain an advantage over India in South Asia. This will be done by its String of Pearls strategy, encircling India by building ports at strategic regions. A similar encirclement can be done by Beijing through land routes via Pakistan. However, in a counter-action, India has started working on the Necklace of Diamonds strategy, garlanding China or in simple words, the counter encirclement strategy.

Why is the US worried?

After the reports on Pakistan-China intelligence-sharing deal, the US is worried as its withdrawal from Afghanistan could open doors for China's entry into the country. Recently, President Trump has announced the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, after 20 years of war.

Diplomatic Ties Between Pakistan and China

In 1951, a year after New Delhi established its formal ties with Beijing, Pakistan recognised China and has emerged over the years as its closest ally. India is the first non-communist country in Asia having diplomatic ties with communist China.

