List of US Governors: Know the current list of US Governors by State

The United States has a total of 50 states and each state has its own governor. The governors are responsible for the day-to-day operations of their state governments, and they also have the power to veto the laws that are passed by the state legislature.

Here is a list of all the Current Governors of the United States:

State Name Party Alabama Kay Ivey Republican Alaska Mike Dunleavy Republican Arizona Katie Hobbs Democratic Arkansas Sarah Huckabee Sanders Republican California Gavin Newsom Democratic Colorado Jared Polis Democratic Connecticut Ned Lamont Democratic Delaware John Carney Democratic Florida Ron DeSantis Republican Georgia Brian Kemp Republican Hawaii Josh Green Democratic Idaho Brad Little Republican Illinois J. B. Pritzker Democratic Indiana Eric Holcomb Republican Iowa Kim Reynolds Republican Kansas Laura Kelly Democratic Kentucky Andy Beshear Democratic Louisiana John Bel Edwards Democratic Maine Janet Mills Democratic Maryland Wes Moore Democratic Massachusetts Maura Healey Democratic Michigan Gretchen Whitemer Democratic Minnesota Tim Walz Democratic–Farmer–Labor Mississippi Tate Reeves Republican Missouri Mike Parson Republican Montana Greg Gianforte Republican Nebraska Jim Pillen Republican Nevada Joe Lombardo Republican New Hampshire Chris Sununu Republican New Jersey Phil Murphy Democratic New Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham Democratic New York Kathy Hochul Democratic North Carolina Roy Cooper Democratic North Dakota Doug Burgum Republican Ohio Mike DeWine Republican Oklahoma Kevin Stitt Republican Oregon Tina Kotek Democratic Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro Democratic Rhode Island Dan McKee Democratic South Carolina Henry McMaster Republican South Dakota Kristi Noem Republican Tennessee Bill Lee Republican Texas Greg Abbott Republican Utah Spencer Cox Republican Vermont Phil Scott Republican Virginia Glenn Youngkin Republican Washington Jay Inslee Democratic West Virginia Jim Justice Republican Wisconsin Tony Evers Democratic Wyoming Mark Gordon Republican

Governors of US- Terms of Office

The term of office for every governor varies from state to state. In most states, the governor is elected to a four-year term, but there are some states where the governor is elected to a two-year term.

There are certain states where they can be re-elected for the position of governor and serve for eight years.

Governors of US- Duties and responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of a governor are extensive. The governor is responsible for:

Appointing state officials, such as the attorney general and the secretary of state

Signing or vetoing laws passed by the state legislature

Overseeing the state budget

Approving or disapproving of contracts awarded by the state government

Representing the state on the national stage

The governors of the United States play an important role in state government. The duties and responsibilities of a governor are extensive, and they include appointing state officials, signing or vetoing laws, overseeing the state budget, approving or disapproving of contracts, and representing the state on the national stage.