List of US Governors: Know the current list of US Governors by State
The United States has a total of 50 states and each state has its own governor. The governors are responsible for the day-to-day operations of their state governments, and they also have the power to veto the laws that are passed by the state legislature.
Here is a list of all the Current Governors of the United States:
|
State
|
Name
|
Party
|
Alabama
|
Kay Ivey
|
Republican
|
Alaska
|
Mike Dunleavy
|
Republican
|
Arizona
|
Katie Hobbs
|
Democratic
|
Arkansas
|
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
|
Republican
|
California
|
Gavin Newsom
|
Democratic
|
Colorado
|
Jared Polis
|
Democratic
|
Connecticut
|
Ned Lamont
|
Democratic
|
Delaware
|
John Carney
|
Democratic
|
Florida
|
Ron DeSantis
|
Republican
|
Georgia
|
Brian Kemp
|
Republican
|
Hawaii
|
Josh Green
|
Democratic
|
Idaho
|
Brad Little
|
Republican
|
Illinois
|
J. B. Pritzker
|
Democratic
|
Indiana
|
Eric Holcomb
|
Republican
|
Iowa
|
Kim Reynolds
|
Republican
|
Kansas
|
Laura Kelly
|
Democratic
|
Kentucky
|
Andy Beshear
|
Democratic
|
Louisiana
|
John Bel Edwards
|
Democratic
|
Maine
|
Janet Mills
|
Democratic
|
Maryland
|
Wes Moore
|
Democratic
|
Massachusetts
|
Maura Healey
|
Democratic
|
Michigan
|
Gretchen Whitemer
|
Democratic
|
Minnesota
|
Tim Walz
|
Democratic–Farmer–Labor
|
Mississippi
|
Tate Reeves
|
Republican
|
Missouri
|
Mike Parson
|
Republican
|
Montana
|
Greg Gianforte
|
Republican
|
Nebraska
|
Jim Pillen
|
Republican
|
Nevada
|
Joe Lombardo
|
Republican
|
New Hampshire
|
Chris Sununu
|
Republican
|
New Jersey
|
Phil Murphy
|
Democratic
|
New Mexico
|
Michelle Lujan Grisham
|
Democratic
|
New York
|
Kathy Hochul
|
Democratic
|
North Carolina
|
Roy Cooper
|
Democratic
|
North Dakota
|
Doug Burgum
|
Republican
|
Ohio
|
Mike DeWine
|
Republican
|
Oklahoma
|
Kevin Stitt
|
Republican
|
Oregon
|
Tina Kotek
|
Democratic
|
Pennsylvania
|
Josh Shapiro
|
Democratic
|
Rhode Island
|
Dan McKee
|
Democratic
|
South Carolina
|
Henry McMaster
|
Republican
|
South Dakota
|
Kristi Noem
|
Republican
|
Tennessee
|
Bill Lee
|
Republican
|
Texas
|
Greg Abbott
|
Republican
|
Utah
|
Spencer Cox
|
Republican
|
Vermont
|
Phil Scott
|
Republican
|
Virginia
|
Glenn Youngkin
|
Republican
|
Washington
|
Jay Inslee
|
Democratic
|
West Virginia
|
Jim Justice
|
Republican
|
Wisconsin
|
Tony Evers
|
Democratic
|
Wyoming
|
Mark Gordon
|
Republican
Governors of US- Terms of Office
The term of office for every governor varies from state to state. In most states, the governor is elected to a four-year term, but there are some states where the governor is elected to a two-year term.
There are certain states where they can be re-elected for the position of governor and serve for eight years.
Governors of US- Duties and responsibilities
The duties and responsibilities of a governor are extensive. The governor is responsible for:
- Appointing state officials, such as the attorney general and the secretary of state
- Signing or vetoing laws passed by the state legislature
- Overseeing the state budget
- Approving or disapproving of contracts awarded by the state government
- Representing the state on the national stage
The governors of the United States play an important role in state government. The duties and responsibilities of a governor are extensive, and they include appointing state officials, signing or vetoing laws, overseeing the state budget, approving or disapproving of contracts, and representing the state on the national stage.