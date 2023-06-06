Breaking

List of US Governors: Know the current list of US Governors by State

Looking for the current list of US Governors by State? Look no further! This comprehensive list includes the name, and party affiliation for all 50 US Governors. Read below to learn more.
List of US Governors
List of US Governors

The United States has a total of 50 states and each state has its own governor. The governors are responsible for the day-to-day operations of their state governments, and they also have the power to veto the laws that are passed by the state legislature.

Here is a list of all the Current Governors of the United States:

State

Name

Party

Alabama

Kay Ivey

Republican

Alaska

Mike Dunleavy

Republican

Arizona

Katie Hobbs

Democratic

Arkansas

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Republican

California

Gavin Newsom

Democratic

Colorado

Jared Polis

Democratic

Connecticut

Ned Lamont

Democratic

Delaware

John Carney

Democratic

Florida

Ron DeSantis

Republican

Georgia

Brian Kemp

Republican

Hawaii

Josh Green

Democratic

Idaho

Brad Little

Republican

Illinois

J. B. Pritzker

Democratic

Indiana

Eric Holcomb

Republican

Iowa

Kim Reynolds

Republican

Kansas

Laura Kelly

Democratic

Kentucky

Andy Beshear

Democratic

Louisiana

John Bel Edwards

Democratic

Maine

Janet Mills

Democratic

Maryland

Wes Moore

Democratic

Massachusetts

Maura Healey

Democratic

Michigan

Gretchen Whitemer

Democratic

Minnesota

Tim Walz

Democratic–Farmer–Labor

Mississippi

Tate Reeves

Republican

Missouri

Mike Parson

Republican

Montana

Greg Gianforte

Republican

Nebraska

Jim Pillen

Republican

Nevada

Joe Lombardo

Republican

New Hampshire

Chris Sununu

Republican

New Jersey

Phil Murphy

Democratic

New Mexico

Michelle Lujan Grisham

Democratic

New York

Kathy Hochul

Democratic

North Carolina

Roy Cooper

Democratic

North Dakota

Doug Burgum

Republican

Ohio

Mike DeWine

Republican

Oklahoma

Kevin Stitt

Republican

Oregon

Tina Kotek

Democratic

Pennsylvania

Josh Shapiro

Democratic

Rhode Island

Dan McKee

Democratic

South Carolina

Henry McMaster

Republican

South Dakota

Kristi Noem

Republican

Tennessee

Bill Lee

Republican

Texas

Greg Abbott

Republican

Utah

Spencer Cox

Republican

Vermont

Phil Scott

Republican

Virginia

Glenn Youngkin

Republican

Washington

Jay Inslee

Democratic

West Virginia

Jim Justice

Republican

Wisconsin

Tony Evers

Democratic

Wyoming

Mark Gordon

Republican

Governors of US- Terms of Office

The term of office for every governor varies from state to state. In most states, the governor is elected to a four-year term, but there are some states where the governor is elected to a two-year term. 

There are certain states where they can be re-elected for the position of governor and serve for eight years.

Governors of US- Duties and responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of a governor are extensive. The governor is responsible for:

  • Appointing state officials, such as the attorney general and the secretary of state
  • Signing or vetoing laws passed by the state legislature
  • Overseeing the state budget
  • Approving or disapproving of contracts awarded by the state government
  • Representing the state on the national stage

The governors of the United States play an important role in state government. The duties and responsibilities of a governor are extensive, and they include appointing state officials, signing or vetoing laws, overseeing the state budget, approving or disapproving of contracts, and representing the state on the national stage.
