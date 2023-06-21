List of US States by Area
List of US States by Area: The United States, situated in North America, holds the distinction of being the world's third-largest country. Renowned for its remarkable history, cultural dynamism, and extensive landscapes, it stands as a diverse and expansive nation.
Encompassing approximately 40% of the North American continent, it shares its borders with Canada and Mexico. On July 4, 1776, thirteen British colonies in North America declared independence from the British Empire, resulting in the formation of the United States.
Throughout its development, a multitude of historical, political, and geographical factors have played pivotal roles in shaping and determining the size and configuration of its states.
Here is a list of the Size of the US States by Area:
|
Rank
|
State
|
Land Area (Square Miles)
|
Land Area (Square Kilometers)
|
1
|
Alaska
|
665,384
|
1,723,337
|
2
|
Texas
|
268,596.5
|
695,662
|
3
|
California
|
163,696
|
423,970
|
4
|
Montana
|
147,040
|
380,832
|
5
|
New Mexico
|
121,590
|
314,917
|
6
|
Arizona
|
113,990
|
295,234
|
7
|
Nevada
|
110,572
|
286,380
|
8
|
Colorado
|
104,094
|
269,601
|
9
|
Oregon
|
98,378.5
|
254,799
|
10
|
Wyoming
|
97,813
|
253,335
|
11
|
Michigan
|
96,713.51
|
250,487
|
12
|
Minnesota
|
86,936
|
225,163
|
13
|
Utah
|
84,897
|
219,882
|
14
|
Idaho
|
83,569
|
216,443
|
15
|
Kansas
|
82,282
|
213,100
|
16
|
Nebraska
|
77,348
|
200,330
|
17
|
South Dakota
|
77,116
|
199,729
|
18
|
Washington
|
71,362
|
184,661
|
19
|
North Dakota
|
70,698
|
183,108
|
20
|
Oklahoma
|
69,898
|
181,037
|
21
|
Missouri
|
69,715
|
180,540
|
22
|
Florida
|
65,758
|
170,312
|
23
|
Wisconsin
|
65,496
|
169,635
|
24
|
Georgia
|
59,425
|
153,909
|
25
|
Illinois
|
57,914
|
149,997
|
26
|
Iowa
|
56,272
|
145,746
|
27
|
New York
|
54,555
|
141,297
|
28
|
North Carolina
|
53,819
|
139,391
|
29
|
Arkansas
|
53,180
|
137,732
|
30
|
Alabama
|
52,420
|
135,767
|
31
|
Louisiana
|
52,378
|
135,659
|
32
|
Mississippi
|
48,431
|
125,443
|
33
|
Pennsylvania
|
46,054
|
119,283
|
34
|
Ohio
|
44,825
|
116,096
|
35
|
Virginia
|
42,774
|
110,787
|
36
|
Tennessee
|
42,143
|
109,153
|
37
|
Kentucky
|
40,409
|
104,656
|
38
|
Indiana
|
36,418
|
94,321
|
39
|
Maine
|
35,379
|
91,633
|
40
|
South Carolina
|
32,020
|
82,933
|
41
|
West Virginia
|
24,230
|
62,756
|
42
|
Maryland
|
12,407
|
32,131
|
43
|
Hawaii
|
10,931
|
28,313
|
44
|
Massachusetts
|
10,565
|
27,336
|
45
|
Vermont
|
9,616
|
24,906
|
46
|
New Hampshire
|
9,349
|
24,216
|
47
|
New Jersey
|
8,729
|
22,591
|
48
|
Connecticut
|
5,543.41
|
14,357
|
49
|
Delaware
|
2,488.72
|
6,446
|
50
|
Rhode Island
|
1,544.89
|
4,001
List of US States by Area: Important Facts
- Alaska, the largest state in the United States, is followed by Texas and California in terms of size. Alaska's size is more than twice that of Texas, which holds the position of the second-largest state. California comes in third in terms of size, although it is significantly more populated compared to Alaska and Texas.
- Rhode Island, the smallest state in the US, has an area of approximately 1,214 square miles, which is roughly equivalent to the size of the city of Chicago.
- The ten largest states in the US collectively occupy around 70% of the total land area of the country. On the other hand, the ten smallest states in the US account for merely 2% of the total land area.
- Population density in the US exhibits substantial variation from state to state. Alaska has a population density of only about one person per square mile, whereas New Jersey boasts a population density of over 1,200 people per square mile.
List of US States by Area: Important Points
- The United States is comprised of 50 states, with 48 states located in the central portion of the North American continent, collectively referred to as the "contiguous United States."
- Alaska, occupying the peninsula-like region in the northwestern part of North America, stands as a distinct state, and then there is Hawaii, an archipelago situated in the central Pacific Ocean.
- California, the third-largest US state, surpasses Germany in size but falls short of France.
- Texas is three times larger than the United Kingdom.
- Massachusetts is approximately two-thirds the size of Switzerland.
