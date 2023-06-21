List of US States by Area

Unravelling the list of the size of US States by area, which holds the distinction of being the world's third-largest country.
List Of US States by Area
List Of US States by Area

List of US States by Area: The United States, situated in North America, holds the distinction of being the world's third-largest country. Renowned for its remarkable history, cultural dynamism, and extensive landscapes, it stands as a diverse and expansive nation.

Encompassing approximately 40% of the North American continent, it shares its borders with Canada and Mexico. On July 4, 1776, thirteen British colonies in North America declared independence from the British Empire, resulting in the formation of the United States. 

Throughout its development, a multitude of historical, political, and geographical factors have played pivotal roles in shaping and determining the size and configuration of its states.

List of US States by Area

Here is a list of the Size of the US States by Area:

Rank

State

Land Area (Square Miles)

Land Area (Square Kilometers)

1

Alaska

665,384

1,723,337

2

Texas

268,596.5

695,662

3

California

163,696

423,970

4

Montana

147,040

380,832

5

New Mexico

121,590

314,917

6

Arizona

113,990

295,234

7

Nevada

110,572

286,380

8

Colorado

104,094

269,601

9

Oregon

98,378.5

254,799

10

Wyoming

97,813

253,335

11

Michigan

96,713.51

250,487

12

Minnesota

86,936

225,163

13

Utah

84,897

219,882

14

Idaho

83,569

216,443

15

Kansas

82,282

213,100

16

Nebraska

77,348

200,330

17

South Dakota

77,116

199,729

18

Washington

71,362

184,661

19

North Dakota

70,698

183,108

20

Oklahoma

69,898

181,037

21

Missouri

69,715

180,540

22

Florida

65,758

170,312

23

Wisconsin

65,496

169,635

24

Georgia

59,425

153,909

25

Illinois

57,914

149,997

26

Iowa

56,272

145,746

27

New York

54,555

141,297

28

North Carolina

53,819

139,391

29

Arkansas

53,180

137,732

30

Alabama

52,420

135,767

31

Louisiana

52,378

135,659

32

Mississippi

48,431

125,443

33

Pennsylvania

46,054

119,283

34

Ohio

44,825

116,096

35

Virginia

42,774

110,787

36

Tennessee

42,143

109,153

37

Kentucky

40,409

104,656

38

Indiana

36,418

94,321

39

Maine

35,379

91,633

40

South Carolina

32,020

82,933

41

West Virginia

24,230

62,756

42

Maryland

12,407

32,131

43

Hawaii

10,931

28,313

44

Massachusetts

10,565

27,336

45

Vermont

9,616

24,906

46

New Hampshire

9,349

24,216

47

New Jersey

8,729

22,591

48

Connecticut

5,543.41

14,357

49

Delaware

2,488.72

6,446

50

Rhode Island

1,544.89

4,001

ALSO READ| List of States in USA - Check How Many States in USA?

List of US States by Area: Important Facts

  • Alaska, the largest state in the United States, is followed by Texas and California in terms of size. Alaska's size is more than twice that of Texas, which holds the position of the second-largest state. California comes in third in terms of size, although it is significantly more populated compared to Alaska and Texas.
  • Rhode Island, the smallest state in the US, has an area of approximately 1,214 square miles, which is roughly equivalent to the size of the city of Chicago.

List of US States by Area

  • The ten largest states in the US collectively occupy around 70% of the total land area of the country. On the other hand, the ten smallest states in the US account for merely 2% of the total land area.
  • Population density in the US exhibits substantial variation from state to state. Alaska has a population density of only about one person per square mile, whereas New Jersey boasts a population density of over 1,200 people per square mile.

List of US States by Area: Important Points

  • The United States is comprised of 50 states, with 48 states located in the central portion of the North American continent, collectively referred to as the "contiguous United States."
  • Alaska, occupying the peninsula-like region in the northwestern part of North America, stands as a distinct state, and then there is Hawaii, an archipelago situated in the central Pacific Ocean.List of US States by Area
  • California, the third-largest US state, surpasses Germany in size but falls short of France.
  • Texas is three times larger than the United Kingdom.
  • Massachusetts is approximately two-thirds the size of Switzerland.

ALSO READ| The 10 Longest Rivers in North America: Majestic Waterways Teeming with Life
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next

    References

    1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
    2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
    4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
    5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
    6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.