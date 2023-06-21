List of US States by Area: The United States, situated in North America, holds the distinction of being the world's third-largest country. Renowned for its remarkable history, cultural dynamism, and extensive landscapes, it stands as a diverse and expansive nation.

Encompassing approximately 40% of the North American continent, it shares its borders with Canada and Mexico. On July 4, 1776, thirteen British colonies in North America declared independence from the British Empire, resulting in the formation of the United States.

Throughout its development, a multitude of historical, political, and geographical factors have played pivotal roles in shaping and determining the size and configuration of its states.

List of US States by Area

Here is a list of the Size of the US States by Area:

Rank State Land Area (Square Miles) Land Area (Square Kilometers) 1 Alaska 665,384 1,723,337 2 Texas 268,596.5 695,662 3 California 163,696 423,970 4 Montana 147,040 380,832 5 New Mexico 121,590 314,917 6 Arizona 113,990 295,234 7 Nevada 110,572 286,380 8 Colorado 104,094 269,601 9 Oregon 98,378.5 254,799 10 Wyoming 97,813 253,335 11 Michigan 96,713.51 250,487 12 Minnesota 86,936 225,163 13 Utah 84,897 219,882 14 Idaho 83,569 216,443 15 Kansas 82,282 213,100 16 Nebraska 77,348 200,330 17 South Dakota 77,116 199,729 18 Washington 71,362 184,661 19 North Dakota 70,698 183,108 20 Oklahoma 69,898 181,037 21 Missouri 69,715 180,540 22 Florida 65,758 170,312 23 Wisconsin 65,496 169,635 24 Georgia 59,425 153,909 25 Illinois 57,914 149,997 26 Iowa 56,272 145,746 27 New York 54,555 141,297 28 North Carolina 53,819 139,391 29 Arkansas 53,180 137,732 30 Alabama 52,420 135,767 31 Louisiana 52,378 135,659 32 Mississippi 48,431 125,443 33 Pennsylvania 46,054 119,283 34 Ohio 44,825 116,096 35 Virginia 42,774 110,787 36 Tennessee 42,143 109,153 37 Kentucky 40,409 104,656 38 Indiana 36,418 94,321 39 Maine 35,379 91,633 40 South Carolina 32,020 82,933 41 West Virginia 24,230 62,756 42 Maryland 12,407 32,131 43 Hawaii 10,931 28,313 44 Massachusetts 10,565 27,336 45 Vermont 9,616 24,906 46 New Hampshire 9,349 24,216 47 New Jersey 8,729 22,591 48 Connecticut 5,543.41 14,357 49 Delaware 2,488.72 6,446 50 Rhode Island 1,544.89 4,001

List of US States by Area: Important Facts

Alaska , the largest state in the United States, is followed by Texas and California in terms of size. Alaska's size is more than twice that of Texas, which holds the position of the second-largest state. California comes in third in terms of size, although it is significantly more populated compared to Alaska and Texas.

Rhode Island , the smallest state in the US, has an area of approximately 1,214 square miles, which is roughly equivalent to the size of the city of Chicago.

The ten largest states in the US collectively occupy around 70% of the total land area of the country. On the other hand, the ten smallest states in the US account for merely 2% of the total land area.

Population density in the US exhibits substantial variation from state to state. Alaska has a population density of only about one person per square mile, whereas New Jersey boasts a population density of over 1,200 people per square mile.

List of US States by Area: Important Points

The United States is comprised of 50 states, with 48 states located in the central portion of the North American continent, collectively referred to as the " contiguous United States.

Alaska, occupying the peninsula-like region in the northwestern part of North America, stands as a distinct state, and then there is Hawaii, an archipelago situated in the central Pacific Ocean.

California, the third-largest US state, surpasses Germany in size but falls short of France.

Texas is three times larger than the United Kingdom.

Massachusetts is approximately two-thirds the size of Switzerland.

