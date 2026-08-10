Skywatchers around the globe are tracking the total solar eclipse 2026 path with an anticipation building around the August 12 sky event. NASA confirms that the Moon's shadow will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, and Spain. This would mean a first total eclipse in decades for Europe.

If you are wondering where to see 2026 total solar eclipse locations then the umbral shadow spans from the remote Arctic down into western Europe.

Check the global solar eclipse calendar details below to plan with this skywatching guide for 2026.

What is Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Path and Viewing Regions?

The Moon will completely obscure the Sun along a targeted corridor. The targeted region would stretch across the Northern Hemisphere. The narrow core line gets total darkness but surrounding territories will experience a partial solar eclipse.