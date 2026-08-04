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IGNOU June TEE Result 2026: Download Term End Exam Marksheet PDF Soon at ignou.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:08 IST

IGNOU Result 2026: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon declare the June 2026 TEE results on its website, however the Early Declaration of Result (EDR) is now available for final year students. Students can get the direct link below and the steps to check the IGNOU Result 2026.

IGNOU Result June TEE 2026
IGNOU Result June TEE 2026

Key Points

  • IGNOU June 2026 TEE results expected in August 2nd week 2026 online.
  • Early Declaration of Result (EDR) available for urgent needs at Rs. 1000.
  • Results for exams held June 1 - July 21, 2026, accessible via enrollment number.

IGNOU June 2026 Result OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon start releasing the IGNOU June 2026 Term-End Exam result. The university has released the Early Declaration of Result (EDR) for final-year students or those who urgently need their Term-End Examination (TEE) results. Indira Gandhi National Open University Result 2026 will be released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. 

Students who appeared in the Term-End Exam held from June 01 to July 21, 2026, can check and download their ignou.ac.in results using the direct link provided below once released officially. To download the IGNOU June TEE Result 2026, the students need to enter their enrollment number.

When Will IGNOU Result 2026 Be Released?

The previous year trend suggests that IGNOU normally releases the TEE result 20 to 22 days after the last day of exams. In the June TEE, the last exam was on July 21, so it is expected that the university can release the result anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation from IGNOU regarding the June TEE result date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the IGNOU June TEE 2026 Result and its release date.

Exam

First Exam Date

Last Exam Date

Result Date

IGNOU June TEE 2024

June 7, 2024

July 13, 2024

August 23, 2024

IGNOU Dec TEE 2024

December 2, 2024

January 9, 2025

January 10, 2025

IGNOU June TEE 2025

June 12, 2025

July 19, 2025

July 23, 2025

IGNOU Dec TEE 2025

December 1, 2025

January 14, 2026

January 26, 2026

IGNOU June TEE 2026

June 1, 2026

July 21, 2026

August 2nd week (Expected)

IGNOU June 2026 TEE Early Declaration Result Link

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the portal of Early Declaration result. The final year students can download their result online after paying the required fee. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the IGNOU results.

IGNOU June TEE 2026 Early Declaration Result Link

Click here

IGNOU June 2026 TEE Result: What is Early Declaration

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) provides a special facility of Early Declaration of Result (EDR) to the final-year students or those with a few backlogs who urgently need their Term-End Examination (TEE) results before the release of actual results. The fee for early declaration of result is Rs. 1000/- per course, which is to be paid through demand draft drawn in favour of 'IGNOU' & payable at the City of Evaluation Centre.

Steps to Download IGNOU June TEE Results

Candidates can check their various semester IGNOU results for UG, PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the IGNOU result PDF 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Support’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on the Term-End option.

Step 4: Select your examination and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on Submit.

Step 6: The IGNOU result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

What After IGNOU Result 2026?

After the declaration of the IGNOU result, students who have passed can proceed with admission to the next semester or complete their diploma programme requirements. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation, photocopy of answer sheets, or supplementary examinations as per the university guidelines. IGNOU is expected to release detailed notifications regarding these processes after the IGNOU result announcement.

Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights

Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985. 

Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights

University Name

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Established

1985

Location

New Delhi

IGNOU TEE June Exam Date

June 01 to July 21, 2026

IGNOU TEE June Result Date

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Official Website

ignou.ac.in

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 4, 2026, 13:15 IST

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FAQs

  • Is IGNOU Result 2026 Declared for the June term end exam?
    +
    Yes, IGNOU has released the results of June term end exam on its official website. The direct link to check IGNOU result 2026 has been updated on this page.
  • How do I check my Indira Gandhi National Open University result 2026 for June 2026 TEE?
    +
    The Indira Gandhi National Open University result 2026 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Indira Gandhi National Open University results on this page.
  • What details are mentioned in the IGNOU Result 2026?
    +
    The IGNOU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the IGNOU result.

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