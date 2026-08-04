IGNOU June TEE Result 2026: Download Term End Exam Marksheet PDF Soon at ignou.ac.in

Key Points IGNOU June 2026 TEE results expected in August 2nd week 2026 online.

Early Declaration of Result (EDR) available for urgent needs at Rs. 1000.

Results for exams held June 1 - July 21, 2026, accessible via enrollment number.

IGNOU June 2026 Result OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon start releasing the IGNOU June 2026 Term-End Exam result. The university has released the Early Declaration of Result (EDR) for final-year students or those who urgently need their Term-End Examination (TEE) results. Indira Gandhi National Open University Result 2026 will be released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. Students who appeared in the Term-End Exam held from June 01 to July 21, 2026, can check and download their ignou.ac.in results using the direct link provided below once released officially. To download the IGNOU June TEE Result 2026, the students need to enter their enrollment number. When Will IGNOU Result 2026 Be Released? The previous year trend suggests that IGNOU normally releases the TEE result 20 to 22 days after the last day of exams. In the June TEE, the last exam was on July 21, so it is expected that the university can release the result anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation from IGNOU regarding the June TEE result date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the IGNOU June TEE 2026 Result and its release date.

Exam First Exam Date Last Exam Date Result Date IGNOU June TEE 2024 June 7, 2024 July 13, 2024 August 23, 2024 IGNOU Dec TEE 2024 December 2, 2024 January 9, 2025 January 10, 2025 IGNOU June TEE 2025 June 12, 2025 July 19, 2025 July 23, 2025 IGNOU Dec TEE 2025 December 1, 2025 January 14, 2026 January 26, 2026 IGNOU June TEE 2026 June 1, 2026 July 21, 2026 August 2nd week (Expected) IGNOU June 2026 TEE Early Declaration Result Link Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the portal of Early Declaration result. The final year students can download their result online after paying the required fee. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the IGNOU results. IGNOU June TEE 2026 Early Declaration Result Link Click here

IGNOU June 2026 TEE Result: What is Early Declaration Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) provides a special facility of Early Declaration of Result (EDR) to the final-year students or those with a few backlogs who urgently need their Term-End Examination (TEE) results before the release of actual results. The fee for early declaration of result is Rs. 1000/- per course, which is to be paid through demand draft drawn in favour of 'IGNOU' & payable at the City of Evaluation Centre. Steps to Download IGNOU June TEE Results Candidates can check their various semester IGNOU results for UG, PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the IGNOU result PDF 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in Step 2: Select the ‘Student Support’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on the Term-End option. Step 4: Select your examination and click on it. Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on Submit. Step 6: The IGNOU result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. What After IGNOU Result 2026? After the declaration of the IGNOU result, students who have passed can proceed with admission to the next semester or complete their diploma programme requirements. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation, photocopy of answer sheets, or supplementary examinations as per the university guidelines. IGNOU is expected to release detailed notifications regarding these processes after the IGNOU result announcement. Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985.