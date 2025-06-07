JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Mother Teresa University Result 2025 OUT at motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in: Download PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Jan 7, 2026, 11:08 IST

Mother Teresa University Result 2025: Mother Teresa University announced results for various UG, PG and PhD programs on its official website- motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Mother Teresa University result.

Mother Teresa University Result 2025 Released: Mother Teresa University has recently declared the results for various courses like MA, MSc, and MCom. The Mother Teresa Women's University exam was held in April 2025. Mother Teresa Women's University result 2025 has been released online on the official website- motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their MTWU results using their register number. The students can apply for reevaluation online in their college. After downloading your MTWU Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. 

As per the latest update, Mother Teresa University released the results of various PG courses. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in

How to Check Mother Teresa Womens University Result?

Mother Teresa University students can check their PG results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Mother Teresa Womens University result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Examination’ Section given on the menu bar

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Enter your register number and click on ‘Get Result’

Step 5: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

Mother Teresa University: Highlights 

Mother Teresa University is located in  Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1984. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Mother Teresa University Highlights

University Name

Mother Teresa University

Established

1984

Location

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Mother Teresa University Result Link - Latest

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

FAQs

