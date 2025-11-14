UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025: Apply Online Begins at upanganwadibharti.in, Check District Wise Vacancy Details, fees, Eligibility and More

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025: The Women and Child Development Department, Uttar Pradesh is going to conduct UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Assistant posts. This is a great opportunity for female candidates who have passed Class 12th to secure a government job. Under the UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025, a total of 105 vacancies will be filled across five districts — Hapur, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Siddharthnagar, and Lalitpur. As per the official notification, the last date to apply online varies for each district. The selection process will be based on academic merit, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 4,500, along with an additional honorarium of Rs 4,500 per month.

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025 Overview UP Anganwadi Recruitment is an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking a government job in Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that only female candidates are eligible to apply for these posts. Organization Government of Uttar Pradesh Posts Anganwadi Supervisor & Anganwadi Helper Vacancies 105 Mode of Application Online Selection Process Merit list based on qualifying exam marks

Document Verification

Medical Examination Job Location Uttar Pradesh Official Website upanganwadibharti.in What is the Eligibility Criteria for UP Anganwadi Bharti? Female candidates applying for Anganwadi Jobs must fulfil the following criteria: Educational Qualification: You must have cleared class 12th or equivalent from a recognised board. In addition to this, you must be a permanent resident of the respective Panchayat Samity.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years.

UP Anganwadi Application Form 2025 Link The deadline for submission of UP Anganwadi Online Form differs for all districts. It will conclude in the last week of November 2025. Aspirants can either visit the official website, upanganwadibharti.in to submit their application form or click on the direct link provided below. UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025 Apply Online Link Click here UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2025 According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to hire a total of 105 posts across different districts in the state. It includes districts namely, Hapur, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Siddharthnagar, and Lalitpur. District Name Number of posts Hapur 43 Pratapgarh 15 Amroha 12 Siddharthnagar 13 Lalitpur 22 How to Apply Online for UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025