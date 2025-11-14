UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025: Apply Online Begins at upanganwadibharti.in, Check District Wise Vacancy Details, fees, Eligibility and More

Happy Children's Day Wishes, Quotes
UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025 aims to recruit eligible female candidates for Anganwadi Supervisor and Helper posts across Uttar Pradesh. A total of 105 vacancies will be filled through a merit-based selection process, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Interested candidates can apply online through the direct apply online link provided here.

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025: The Women and Child Development Department, Uttar Pradesh is going to conduct UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Assistant posts. This is a great opportunity for female candidates who have passed Class 12th to secure a government job. Under the UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025, a total of 105 vacancies will be filled across five districts — Hapur, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Siddharthnagar, and Lalitpur.

As per the official notification, the last date to apply online varies for each district. The selection process will be based on academic merit, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 4,500, along with an additional honorarium of Rs 4,500 per month.

UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF

The Women and Child Development Department, UP has released the district-wise notification PDF including the details of eligibility, important dates, salary, selection process and other important details. The direct link to download UP Anganwadi Bharti Notification PDF for all districts is mentioned in the table below.

District Name

UP Police Anganwadi Notification 2025 PDF Link

Last date of application

Hapur

UP Hapur Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 20, 2025

Pratapgarh

UP Pratapgarh Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 28, 2025

Amroha

UP Amroha Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 25, 2025 

Siddharthnagar

UP Siddharthnagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 24, 2025 

Lalitpur

UP Lalitpur Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 27, 2025 

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025 Overview

UP Anganwadi Recruitment is an excellent opportunity for candidates seeking a government job in Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that only female candidates are eligible to apply for these posts.

Organization

Government of Uttar Pradesh

Posts

Anganwadi Supervisor & Anganwadi Helper

Vacancies

105

Mode of Application

Online

Selection Process

  • Merit list based on qualifying exam marks

  • Document Verification

  • Medical Examination

Job Location

Uttar Pradesh

Official Website

upanganwadibharti.in

What is the Eligibility Criteria for UP Anganwadi Bharti?

Female candidates applying for Anganwadi Jobs must fulfil the following criteria: 

  • Educational Qualification: You must have cleared class 12th or equivalent from a recognised board. In addition to this, you must be a permanent resident of the respective Panchayat Samity. 

  • Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years.

UP Anganwadi Application Form 2025 Link

The deadline for submission of UP Anganwadi Online Form differs for all districts. It will conclude in the last week of November 2025. Aspirants can either visit the official website, upanganwadibharti.in to submit their application form or click on the direct link provided below.

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025 Apply Online Link

Click here

UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2025

According to the official notification, the recruitment drive aims to hire a total of 105 posts across different districts in the state. It includes districts namely, Hapur, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Siddharthnagar, and Lalitpur.

District Name

Number of posts

Hapur

43

Pratapgarh

15

Amroha

12

Siddharthnagar

13

Lalitpur

22

How to Apply Online for UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website at upanganwadibharti.in or click on the direct link provided.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “UP Anganwadi apply online link".

Step 3: Register yourself to generate a username and password.

Step 4: Log in with your credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference.

