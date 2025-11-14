UP Anganwadi Eligibility 2025: Check Age Limit, Qualification and More

UP Anganwadi Eligibility 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government invited applications for Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Assistant posts. A total of 105 vacancies are up for grabs. It is a promising career opportunity for 12th-pass women seeking stable, secure employment. A detailed notification covering the eligibility criteria and other important information for Anganwadi posts will be published soon. Before applying, candidates should ensure they fulfil all the UP Anganwadi eligibility criteria in terms of age limit, qualification, etc. Any incorrect information in the applications may lead to the disqualification of their candidature. UP Anganwadi Apply Online 2025 Link UP Anganwadi Eligibility 2025 As per the sources, the detailed guidelines will be published soon in the upcoming UP Anganwadi notification. Each district will publish vacancy details on their respective website. The recruitment process is set to be conducted online, with applications beginning in the coming days. Typically, female candidates who have passed the Intermediate (12th standard) and are at least 18 years old are eligible for UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025. But aspirants must check the official notification on the official website to know the detailed UP Anganwadi eligibility criteria and apply accordingly. They will be required to upload documents like education, domicile certificate, proof of age & identity, and latest photographs.

UP Anganwadi Age Limit 2025 The age limit is an important factor in the UP Anganwadi eligibility. To be eligible, candidates should fall within the required age range on the specified date. The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years when applying for the post. However, aspirants should check the official notification to determine the maximum age limit for all categories. Those who belong to reserved categories may avail of relaxation in their upper age limit based on government guidelines. UP Anganwadi Educational Qualification 2025 Educational qualifications will be specified in the official notification for the UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025. The minimum academic qualification required for the workers and assistant posts is 12th pass or equivalent from any recognised board. However, only female applicants can apply for this recruitment drive. They should have all the required documents regarding their qualification before filling out the application form.

UP Anganwadi Eligibility 2025: Nationality The candidate should be a citizen of India when applying for the UP Anganwadi vacancy 2025. UP Anganwadi Eligibility 2025: Miscellaneous Given below are a few pointers associated with the UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025 to guide candidates in the right direction: There shall be no written test for the UP Anganwadi vacancy.

The selection will be purely based on merit. It will depend on scores obtained in the 12th standard, graduation or post-graduation.

Only women candidates can apply for this recruitment drive.

During the selection, the priority will be given to the economically weak, widowed, divorced or abandoned women. Documents Required to Prove UP Anganwadi Eligibility 2025 Candidates should fill out the UP Anganwadi application form with valid information about their eligibility and identity. They will be required to submit all the relevant documents about their age, qualification, and more for verification. The list of documents necessary for UP Anganwadi eligibility verification: