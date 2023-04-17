Who is Nandini Gupta? Rajasthan Girl Who won Miss India 2023 Crown, All You Need to Know.

19-year-old Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan has been crowned Femina Miss India 2023. The grand ceremony of the beauty pageant was held on April 15, making her the winner of the 59th edition of Miss India.

Who is Nandini Gupta?

The 19-year-old beauty pageant winner hails from Kota, Rajasthan. Winning the pageant was her childhood dream. She had desired to become Miss India since she was 10. Nandini attended St. Paul's Senior Secondary School, according to her bio on the official website. She is currently pursuing business management at Lala Lajpat Rai College.

Nandini’s biggest inspiration is the legendary Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons.

Miss India 2023 gave an interview to the pageant, saying, “The most influential person in my life is Sir Ratan Tata, the man who does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. Loved by millions and always grounded.”

Nandini also expressed how Priyanka Chopra, the winner of Miss World 2000 has been a significant source of inspiration for her Miss India pageant journey. She highlighted how Priyanka Chopra has not only made India proud on national and international platforms but has also given back to society and excelled as an actor. Nandini was deeply impressed by Priyanka Chopra's admirable qualities, such as her sense of humour, her drive for continuous growth, and her ability to inspire others. Priyanka Chopra's achievements and demeanour have motivated Nandini to follow in her footsteps and strive for success in her own endeavours.

#FeminaMissIndia2023: #Rajasthan's #NandiniGupta crowned as Femina Miss India World 2023 in 59th edition of Femina Miss India 2023 Grand Finale held at #Imphal. pic.twitter.com/5XUTznajhs — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 16, 2023

According to the official website of the beauty pageant, Nandini believes that “rejections play a crucial role in defining who one is as an individual. And is determined to face all the challenges, failures, and rejections that may come her way as she embarks on the journey of a lifetime." About her home state, Rajasthan, Nandini has said that its heritage, culture, and traditions are what set it apart from others. "India spreads the message of Atithu Devo Bhavah, and we, Rajasthanis, greet them with Padharo Mhare Desh."

Nandini will now represent India at the 71st Miss World competition, to be held in 2024 in the United Arab Emirates. Delhi’s Shreya Poonja and Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang were the first and second runner-ups of the Femina Miss India 2023.