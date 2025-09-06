Snapchat Launches AI Lens: Turn Simple Words Into Mind-Blowing Images

Snapchat has done it again! Just when you thought filters couldn’t get any cooler, they’ve introduced a brand-new AI-powered Lens called ‘Imagine Lens.’ And trust me, this one’s on another level. Instead of just picking a fun effect, you can now literally type what you want and watch Snapchat bring it to life. Yep, your words become pictures. Check out: Instagram for iPad Is Finally Here- But Did Android Tablet Users Just Get Snubbed? What is Snapchat’s new Imagine Lens? The Imagine Lens is Snapchat’s first-ever open prompt AI image generator built directly into the app. That means instead of being stuck with pre-made effects, you get to create custom images just by typing a prompt. For example: Type 'grumpy cat in sunglasses' - boom, you’ve got it.

Say 'turn me into an alien' - done in seconds.

Want a comic strip of yourself being a superhero? The Lens can whip one up.

It’s like having an artist in your pocket, but faster and a lot more fun. Are Snapchat Lenses AI? Yes, many of them already are. Snapchat has been blending AR (augmented reality) with AI (artificial intelligence) for a while now. But the Imagine Lens is special because it’s the first time Snapchat is letting you write your own prompts freely. You’re not just using Snapchat’s imagination anymore; you’re using your own. How can you get Snapchat’s new AI Lens? Snapchat’s new AI lens is not free for everyone (at least not yet). To use the Imagine Lens, you’ll need either: A Snapchat+ Platinum subscription at $15.99/month, or

A Lens+ subscription at $8.99/month. Once you’ve subscribed, you can find the Lens right at the front of the Lens Carousel or under the ‘Exclusive’ category. How do you use the AI Lens on Snapchat?

Using it is super simple: Open Snapchat and head to your Lens Carousel. Select the Imagine Lens. Tap the caption bar. Type in any prompt you like -’ make me skydive,’ ‘turn me into a funny caricature,' or even ‘create a four-panel comic.’ Watch Snapchat instantly generate the image. From there, you can save it, share it with friends, post to your Story, or even send it outside of Snapchat. Check out:Spotify In-App Messaging Feature Launched: What It Is and How to Use the New DM Option Why is Snapchat pushing into AI? Snap has always been known as a leader in AR filters and lenses, but lately, they’ve been putting serious work into AI too. Earlier this year, they rolled out an AI research model for mobile image generation, plus a new Lens Studio app that lets anyone create AR Lenses more easily. They even experimented with video-generating AI lenses in March.