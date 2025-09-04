Instagram for iPad Is Finally Here- But Did Android Tablet Users Just Get Snubbed?

Instagram iPad Update: Instagram has finally listened. After years of users begging for a proper app, the social media giant has officially launched an iPad-optimized version of its app. But while iPad owners are celebrating, Android tablet users are left asking the obvious: what about us? Let’s break down what’s new, why this matters, and where Android users stand.

Can You Use Instagram on iPad Now?

Yes, finally! The brand-new Instagram app for iPad is rolling out globally on the App Store. Unlike the old scaled-up iPhone version (which looked blurry and awkward), this new iPad design is tailor-made for Apple’s big screen.

It opens directly with Reels, because Instagram knows iPad screens are perfect for “lean back entertainment.” You also get quick access to Stories, messaging, and even a “Following” tab that makes it easier to organize the content you actually care about.