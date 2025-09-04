Instagram for iPad Is Finally Here- But Did Android Tablet Users Just Get Snubbed?

Instagram iPad Update: Instagram has finally listened. After years of users begging for a proper app, the social media giant has officially launched an iPad-optimized version of its app. But while iPad owners are celebrating, Android tablet users are left asking the obvious: what about us? Let’s break down what’s new, why this matters, and where Android users stand.
Can You Use Instagram on iPad Now?
Yes, finally! The brand-new Instagram app for iPad is rolling out globally on the App Store. Unlike the old scaled-up iPhone version (which looked blurry and awkward), this new iPad design is tailor-made for Apple’s big screen.
It opens directly with Reels, because Instagram knows iPad screens are perfect for “lean back entertainment.” You also get quick access to Stories, messaging, and even a “Following” tab that makes it easier to organize the content you actually care about.
Basically, it’s the Instagram you already love, but with more room to scroll, watch, and connect.
Why was Instagram never iPad-Friendly before?
For years, iPad users had no dedicated Instagram app. They were stuck with a stretched-out iPhone version, blurry visuals, missing features, and all. The official excuse? Instagram always said its focus was on mobile-first experiences.
But with TikTok dominating screen time, Instagram couldn’t ignore the demand any longer. A bigger, better tablet app became necessary to compete.
What’s New in the Instagram iPad App?
Here’s what makes this release a big deal:
-
Full-Screen Reels Experience – Reels stay in full size even when expanding comments.
-
Stories + Messaging Tabs – Quick access to your favourite features without digging.
-
Notifications & Following Tab – Cleaner layout to prioritize who you actually want to see.
-
More Space, Less Clutter – A smoother, more immersive browsing and watching experience.
It’s literally “Instagram, but make it iPad.”
Did Android Tablet Users Just Get Ignored?
Here’s the update: Instagram confirmed that a tablet-optimized design for Android devices is coming soon, but there’s no exact date.
That means while iPad users are flexing their new upgrade, Android tablet owners are still stuck with the same stretched-out phone app. And honestly, it stings especially since Android dominates global tablet sales outside Apple’s bubble. So yes, Android users kind of did get snubbed (for now).
Conclusion
This move isn’t just about a prettier app. It’s about Instagram doubling down on video-first content (aka Reels) and keeping users hooked in the TikTok era. With 3.48 billion people using Meta’s family of apps daily, even small updates like this play a huge role in how people spend their screen time.
