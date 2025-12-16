WBCHSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Board Issues Guidelines to Conduct Higher Secondary Examinations, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Admit Cards for Supplementary Semester 3 and Semester 4 exams to be issued online
- Exams to be held across designated centres from February 12 to 27, 2026
- Admit Cards for WB HS Examination 2026 under the old system to be distributed on January 28, 2026
WBCHSE Class 12 Exam 2026 Guidelines: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has issued instructions and guidelines for the WB HS examination 2026. The board will be conducting the WBCHSE class 12 Supplementary Semester 3 and Semester 4 examinations from February 12 to 27, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the exam day guidelines and other details here.
WBCHSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
-
According to the notification issued, the Admit cards for Semester-IV and Semester-III Supplementary Examination 2026 will be issued in the online mode only. The Heads of Institutions can download and print admit cards from the Council’s portal using their login credentials. The Admit cards for the Higher Secondary Examination 2026 (Old System) will be issued offline from distribution camps on January 28, 2026. Candidates appearing for the exam must note that entry will be permitted only with a valid admit card.
-
Candidates also need to carry with them their registration certificate and a blue or black ink pen. Along with that, candidates can also carry a pencil, eraser, sharpener, ruler, etc. in a transparent pouch, along with a transparent water bottle and a transparent clipboard.
-
Candidates are not allowed to carry with them books, notes, papers, calculators (except permitted cases), pen drives, electronic pens, mobile phones, smart watches, bluetooth devices, cameras, bags, health bands, or any electronic gadget
Only analogue watches (not smart watches) are allowed.
Calculators are allowed only for examinees of the Higher Secondary Examination 2026 under the Old System.
Candidates are not allowed to appear in subjects not mentioned on their admit card, except in special cases with approval from the authorities.
-
If any candidate does not produce the admit card on the first day, they may be allowed provisionally after giving a written undertaking, failing which their examination will be cancelled.
Candidates must report to the venue on time as per the schedule.
Parents/guardians may accompany candidates up to the main gate but must leave at least 15 minutes before the exam starts.
-
Candidates must read all instructions carefully on the question paper, OMR sheet, and admit card.
-
All details on the answer script/OMR must be filled correctly.
-
Invigilators will sign the answer script/OMR after verification.
-
Only a blue or black ballpoint pen is allowed for filling OMR sheets.
-
Gel pens or fountain pens are not allowed.
-
OMR sheets must be handled carefully and should not be folded, torn, wet, or dirty.
-
No rough work is allowed on the OMR sheet.
WBCHE Class 12 Exam Bell Timings
The following is the bell timing for candidates taking the WBCHSE class 12 supplementary semester 3 and semester 4 exams
-
15 minutes before the exam
-
At the start of the exam
-
5 minutes before the end
-
At the end of the exam
WBCHSE Class 12 Exam 2026: Reporting Time to Centre
Reporting Time and Examination Schedule
|Sl. No.
|Activities
|Reporting Time
|Semester-IV & H.S. Examination
(Old System)
|Semester-III
Supplementary Examination
|1
|Reporting & dispatch of all question papers for the respective day from the Custodian by Centre-in-Charge and Centre Secretary
|7:30 AM
|7:30 AM
|2
|Reporting of Venue Supervisor and Council Nominee to examination venue
|7:45 AM
|7:45 AM
|3
|Reporting of Static Police Personnel to examination venue
|7:45 AM
|7:45 AM
|4
|Reporting of Invigilators to examination venue
|9:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|5
|Handing over of all sealed question bag(s)/packets to Venue Supervisors by Centre-in-Charge and Centre Secretary
|9:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|6
|Reporting of examinees to examination venue
|9:00 AM
|12:30 PM
|7
|Opening of sealed question bags and distribution of sealed question packets, blank answer scripts / OMR sheets among Invigilators
|9:40 AM
|12:40 PM
|8
|Opening of sealed question packets by Invigilators in the examination hall in presence of examinees
|9:55 AM
|12:55 PM
|9
|Distribution of question papers and blank answer scripts / OMR sheets among examinees
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
