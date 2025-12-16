CLAT 2026 Result
Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026-Download PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 16, 2025, 14:06 IST

Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026: Download Maharashtra board Class 12 (HSC) sample paper 2026 from here. Students can find sample papers for the year 2025 and 2024 for all subjects from here. They can use the sample papers shared by the board to practice for the upcoming exams.

Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026-Download PDF

Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will soon be releasing sample papers for Class 12th subjects. These sample papers aim to bring awareness and understanding of the question paper, patterns and marking scheme. These sample papers can be used to achieve better goals for the upcoming 2026 exams. Strategic preparation and regular practice of sample papers are some of the effective ways to excel in board examination. It offers you a trial period where you can make mistakes while also assessing those mistakes. 

In this article, students can find MSBSHSE Class 12 Sample Paper PDF for all streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. Here you can also find MSBSHSE HSC Question Paper 2025 in the same format, to practice for the exam. 

Also Check: Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Maha 12th Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Time

(Note: Maharashtra board will soon release the HSC sample papers for all subjects. Given here are Maharashtra board HSC subject-wise sample papers for the year 2025 and 2024. Students are advised to practice through old sample papers till the Maharashtra board releases the latest sample papers. Sample papers will be updated for the year 2026 in the article as soon as it is available.)

Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026-Download PDF (2025) 

Students can download Maharashtra board HSC sample papers subject-wise from the links shared in the table. You can access the sample papers in English, Marathi and Hindi. Utilise these papers to practice for your upcoming board exams.

Subjects 

English 

Marathi

Hindi

English 

Download 

NA

NA

History

Download 

Download 

Download 

Geography

Download 

Download 

Download 

Maths & Statistics 

Download 

Download 

Download 

Economics

Download 

Download 

Download 

Book-Keeping & Accountancy

Download 

Download 

Download 

Commerce & Management

Download 

Download 

Download 

Secretarial Practice

Download 

Download 

Download 

Physics

Download 

Download 

Download 

Chemistry 

Download 

Download 

Download 

Biology

NA

Download 

Download 

Maths & Stat. (Comm.)

Download 

Download 

Download 

Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026-Download PDF (2024) 

Check out the Maharashtra board HSC (Class 12) sample papers subject-wise for the year 2024 from the table shared below: 

Subjects 

English 

Marathi

Hindi

English 

Download 

NA

NA

History

Download 

Download 

Download 

Geography

Download 

Download 

NA

Maths & Statistics 

Download 

Download 

Download 

Economics

Download 

Download 

Download 

Book-Keeping & Accountancy

Download 

Download 

Download 

Commerce & Management

Download 

Download 

Download 

Secretarial Practice

Download 

Download 

Download 

Physics

Download 

Download 

Download 

Chemistry 

Download 

Download 

Download 

Biology

Download 

NA

Download 

Maths & Stat. (Comm.)

Download 

Download 

Download 

How to download Maharashtra Board HSC Sample Papers For All Subjects (2026)

Students can follow these steps to download Maharashtra board sample papers for all subjects. 

  1. Go to official website of Maharashtra board- www.mahahsscboard.in/

  2. Navigate Student Corner on the main website. On the page check the menu for ‘Student Corner’, ‘Question Paper’, or search for ‘Sample Question Paper’.

  3. Click on HSC level ( Higher Secondary Certificate) to download Class 12 sample papers. 

  4. Choose for the year you want to download the sample paper. 

  5. Check for subjects, you can now find links to download PDFs for different subjects ( including science and commerce in marathi language).

Following these steps, students can download the Maharashtra board sample papers for any year. 

Since Maharashtra board has yet to release the sample papers for the session 2025-26, students can download and practice the sample questions from the year 2024 and 2025. This will help prepare you for the exam in the meantime. 

Recommended: Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Maha 10th Board Date Sheet PDF and Check Exam Timing

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Content Writer

Jaya Gupta is a Content Writer with 4 years of experience in varied domains from academic writing to working in indie-publishing organization. She has also presented a paper on Trauma, Gender and Digital Humanities and actively writes on education, and digital culture.

