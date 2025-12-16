Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will soon be releasing sample papers for Class 12th subjects. These sample papers aim to bring awareness and understanding of the question paper, patterns and marking scheme. These sample papers can be used to achieve better goals for the upcoming 2026 exams. Strategic preparation and regular practice of sample papers are some of the effective ways to excel in board examination. It offers you a trial period where you can make mistakes while also assessing those mistakes. In this article, students can find MSBSHSE Class 12 Sample Paper PDF for all streams such as Science, Commerce, and Arts. Here you can also find MSBSHSE HSC Question Paper 2025 in the same format, to practice for the exam.

(Note: Maharashtra board will soon release the HSC sample papers for all subjects. Given here are Maharashtra board HSC subject-wise sample papers for the year 2025 and 2024. Students are advised to practice through old sample papers till the Maharashtra board releases the latest sample papers. Sample papers will be updated for the year 2026 in the article as soon as it is available.) Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026-Download PDF (2025) Students can download Maharashtra board HSC sample papers subject-wise from the links shared in the table. You can access the sample papers in English, Marathi and Hindi. Utilise these papers to practice for your upcoming board exams.

Subjects English Marathi Hindi English Download NA NA History Download Download Download Geography Download Download Download Maths & Statistics Download Download Download Economics Download Download Download Book-Keeping & Accountancy Download Download Download Commerce & Management Download Download Download Secretarial Practice Download Download Download Physics Download Download Download Chemistry Download Download Download Biology NA Download Download Maths & Stat. (Comm.) Download Download Download Maharashtra Board HSC Subject-wise Sample Papers 2026-Download PDF (2024) Check out the Maharashtra board HSC (Class 12) sample papers subject-wise for the year 2024 from the table shared below:

Subjects English Marathi Hindi English Download NA NA History Download Download Download Geography Download Download NA Maths & Statistics Download Download Download Economics Download Download Download Book-Keeping & Accountancy Download Download Download Commerce & Management Download Download Download Secretarial Practice Download Download Download Physics Download Download Download Chemistry Download Download Download Biology Download NA Download Maths & Stat. (Comm.) Download Download Download How to download Maharashtra Board HSC Sample Papers For All Subjects (2026) Students can follow these steps to download Maharashtra board sample papers for all subjects.