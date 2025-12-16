SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Check Scorecard & Junior Associate Merit List at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 and Score Card in the last week of December 2025. Candidates who appeared in the SBI Clerk Phase II exam conducted on November 21, 2025 are eagerly waiting for the SBI Junior Associate Mains Result 2025.

After the release of the SBI Clerk Mains Result, candidates will be able to download the merit list PDF and also check their scorecards after visiting the official website, sbi.bank.in, and logging into their account with their registration number and password. SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Overview SBI will release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 to shortlist eligible candidates for the next stage of the recruitment process. As per the media reports, the SBI Clerk Mains Result can be released in the last week of December 2025. Check the table below for SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Event Details Value Organization State Bank of India (SBI) Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Exam Name SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Result Status To be Released Expected Result Date December 2025 Document to Release Score Card & Merit List PDF Selection Status Provisional Selection & Waiting List Official Website sbi.bank.in SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Merit List PDF SBI will also release the SBI Clerk Merit List PDF along with the result. Unlike the SBI Clerk Prelim exam, which is qualifying in nature, the marks obtained in the SBI Clerk Mains exam will be the sole criteria for the final merit.

SBI will prepare the merit list PDF state-wise and category-wise. Candidates who find their roll numbers in this PDF are "Provisionally Selected," and will be called for the Local Language Test (LPT).

SBI Clerk Mains Score Card 2025: How to Check Marks? Along with the merit list, SBI also releases the individual score card. The SBI Clerk Mains Scorecard will provide the detailed breakdown of marks obtained by the candidate in each section, such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.

If any candidate has not found their name in the merit list pdf, then the scorecard will help them analyse their performance and understand how close they were to the qualifying mark. Candidates will be able to check their scorecard by logging into their account with their registration number and password. How to Download the SBI Clerk Mains Score Card 2025? Candidates will be able to download their scorecard by logging into their account with the registration number and password after the link gets activated. Candidates can also follow the simple steps listed below