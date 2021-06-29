List of all Chief Election Commissioners of India (1950-2021)

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

The Chief Election Commissioner of India is the head of the Election Commission of India and is appointed by the President of India. At present, Sushil Chandra is the Chief Election Commissioner of India and the two Election Commissioners are Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey. Check the complete list of all the Chief Election Commissioners of India below.
The Chief Election Commissioner of India is the head of the Election Commission of India. The President of India appoints the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India who has a tenure of 6 years or up to 65 years, whichever is earlier. The CEC of India is usually a member of the Indian Civil Service and mostly from the Indian Administrative Service.

By the Election Commission (Condition Of Service Of Election Commissions And Transaction Of Business) Act, 1991, the salary of the chief election commissioner is the same as the salary of a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. Currently, the salary of CEC is ₹250,000 per month.

It is very difficult to remove the Chief Election Commissioner once appointed by the President of India, as two-thirds of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members need to vote against CEC for disorderly conduct or improper actions.

List of all the Chief Election Commissioners of India

Chief Election Commissioner of India Tenure
S.No. Name From To

 1

 Sukumar Sen

 21 March 1950

 19 December 1958

 2

 K. V. K. Sundaram

 20 December 1958

 30 September 1967

 3

 S. P. Sen Verma

 1 October 1967

 30 September 1972

 4

Dr. Nagendra Singh

 1 October 1972

 6 February 1973

 5

 T. Swaminathan

 7 February 1973

 17 June 1977

 6

 S. L. Shakdhar

 18 June 1977

 17 June 1982

 7

 R. K. Trivedi

 18 June 1982

 31 December 1985

 8

 R. V. S. Peri Sastri

 1 January 1986

 25 November 1990

 9

 V. S. Ramadevi

 26 November 1990

 11 December 1990

 10

 T. N. Seshan

 12 December 1990

 11 December 1996

 11. 

 M. S. Gill

 12 December 1996

 13 June 2001

 12

 J. M. Lyngdoh

 14 June 2001

 7 February 2004

 13

 T. S. Krishnamurthy

 8 February 2004

 15 May 2005

 14

 B. B. Tandon

 16 May 2005

 29 June 2006

 15

 N. Gopalaswami

 30 June 2006

 20 April 2009

 16

 Navin Chawla

 21 April 2009

 29 July 2010

 17

 S. Y. Quraishi

 30 July 2010

 10 June 2012

  18

 V. S. Sampath

 11 June 2012

 15 January 2015

 19

 H. S. Brahma

 16 January 2015

 18 April 2015

 20

 Dr. Nasim Zaidi

 19 April 2015

 5 July 2017

 21

 Achal Kumar Jyoti

 6 July 2017

 22 January 2018

 22

 Om Prakash Rawat

 23 January 2018

 1 December 2018

 23

 Sunil Arora

 2 December 2018

12 April 2021

24

Sushil Chandra

13 April 2021

Incumbent

From the formation of the Election commission in 1950 till 1989, the Election Commission was a single-member body. Two additional commissioners were appointed by the President of India on 16 October 1989 but they had a very short tenure ending 1 January 1990. 

The Election Commissioner Amendment Act, 1989 made the Commission a multi-member body. The concept of a 3-member Commission has been in operation since then, with the decisions being made by a majority vote.

FAQ

Who are the current Election Commissioners of India?

The two Election Commissioners are Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.

Who is the first and only woman Chief Election Commissioner of India?

V. S. Ramadevi was the first and only woman Chief Election Commissioner of India.

Who is the first Election Commissioner of India?

Sukumar Sen was the first Election Commissioner of India. He served on this post from 21 March 1950 to 19 December 1958.

Who is the current Chief Election Commissioner of India?

Sushil Chandra is the current Chief Election Commissioner of India.
