List of all Chief Election Commissioners of India (1950-2021)
The Chief Election Commissioner of India is the head of the Election Commission of India. The President of India appoints the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India who has a tenure of 6 years or up to 65 years, whichever is earlier. The CEC of India is usually a member of the Indian Civil Service and mostly from the Indian Administrative Service.
By the Election Commission (Condition Of Service Of Election Commissions And Transaction Of Business) Act, 1991, the salary of the chief election commissioner is the same as the salary of a Judge of the Supreme Court of India. Currently, the salary of CEC is ₹250,000 per month.
It is very difficult to remove the Chief Election Commissioner once appointed by the President of India, as two-thirds of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha members need to vote against CEC for disorderly conduct or improper actions.
|Chief Election Commissioner of India
|Tenure
|S.No.
|Name
|From
|To
|
1
|
Sukumar Sen
|
21 March 1950
|
19 December 1958
|
2
|
K. V. K. Sundaram
|
20 December 1958
|
30 September 1967
|
3
|
S. P. Sen Verma
|
1 October 1967
|
30 September 1972
|
4
|
Dr. Nagendra Singh
|
1 October 1972
|
6 February 1973
|
5
|
T. Swaminathan
|
7 February 1973
|
17 June 1977
|
6
|
S. L. Shakdhar
|
18 June 1977
|
17 June 1982
|
7
|
R. K. Trivedi
|
18 June 1982
|
31 December 1985
|
8
|
R. V. S. Peri Sastri
|
1 January 1986
|
25 November 1990
|
9
|
V. S. Ramadevi
|
26 November 1990
|
11 December 1990
|
10
|
T. N. Seshan
|
12 December 1990
|
11 December 1996
|
11.
|
M. S. Gill
|
12 December 1996
|
13 June 2001
|
12
|
J. M. Lyngdoh
|
14 June 2001
|
7 February 2004
|
13
|
T. S. Krishnamurthy
|
8 February 2004
|
15 May 2005
|
14
|
B. B. Tandon
|
16 May 2005
|
29 June 2006
|
15
|
N. Gopalaswami
|
30 June 2006
|
20 April 2009
|
16
|
Navin Chawla
|
21 April 2009
|
29 July 2010
|
17
|
S. Y. Quraishi
|
30 July 2010
|
10 June 2012
|
18
|
V. S. Sampath
|
11 June 2012
|
15 January 2015
|
19
|
H. S. Brahma
|
16 January 2015
|
18 April 2015
|
20
|
Dr. Nasim Zaidi
|
19 April 2015
|
5 July 2017
|
21
|
Achal Kumar Jyoti
|
6 July 2017
|
22 January 2018
|
22
|
Om Prakash Rawat
|
23 January 2018
|
1 December 2018
|
23
|
Sunil Arora
|
2 December 2018
|
12 April 2021
|
24
|
Sushil Chandra
|
13 April 2021
|
Incumbent
From the formation of the Election commission in 1950 till 1989, the Election Commission was a single-member body. Two additional commissioners were appointed by the President of India on 16 October 1989 but they had a very short tenure ending 1 January 1990.
The Election Commissioner Amendment Act, 1989 made the Commission a multi-member body. The concept of a 3-member Commission has been in operation since then, with the decisions being made by a majority vote.