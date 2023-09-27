US State Happiness Ranking: Top 10 Happiest States In America in 2023

Happiness emanates from the intricate interplay of internal and external factors. We possess the power to wield some influence over it, steering our emotional compass towards positivity and surrounding ourselves with cherished individuals while engaging in activities that ignite our passions. Nonetheless, there exist years where the pursuit of happiness appears a more formidable endeavour.

For instance, the year 2023 casts a foreboding shadow on the mental well-being of Americans, with the spectre of high inflation looming menacingly. Alarming statistics underscore the palpable stress experienced by over 75% of Americans grappling with escalating prices in their locales. Furthermore, a mere 50% express profound contentment with the trajectory of their personal lives.

The happiest state in America is Utah.

ALSO READ| Top 10 Most Happiest Countries In the World: Check Complete List

10 Happiest States In America in 2023

This list delves into the apex of happiness across the diverse landscape of the USA. Grounded in metrics encompassing emotional and physical well-being, the workplace milieu, and the communal and environmental ethos, it delineates the following:

Utah Hawaii Maryland Minnesota New Jersey Connecticut California Florida Idaho Nebraska

The compilation emerges from meticulous research undertaken by WalletHub. Their analysis of the happiest states in America hinges on a tripartite assessment, considering:

Emotional and physical Well-Being. Work Environment. Community & Environment.

ALSO READ| World Happiness Index 2023: List Of The 8 Most Happy Countries

Happiest States In America in 2023

In 2023 happiness rankings for the year 2023, Utah stands tall as the foremost bastion of elation, securing the pole position with an enviable composite score of 69.79. Its happiness owes much to the impeccable synergy between its labour landscape and communal cohesiveness. Close on its heels, Hawaii clinches the second spot with a score of 66.42, distinguishing itself as the vanguard in the realm of Emotional and Physical Well-Being. Rounding out the upper echelons of happiness are the states of Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Florida, Idaho, and Nebraska.

Overall Rank State Total Score Emotional & Physical Well-Being Work Environment Community & Environment 1 Utah 69.79 16 1 1 2 Hawaii 66.42 1 25 30 3 Maryland 64.62 8 4 5 4 Minnesota 62.82 10 3 13 5 New Jersey 61.98 3 14 29 6 Connecticut 60.68 6 32 8 7 California 60.53 5 34 10 8 Florida 59.31 2 21 44 9 Idaho 59.31 30 6 2 10 Nebraska 58.92 12 7 25

Happiness Index of 50 US States

Here is the Happiness Index ranking of the rest of the 40 states:

Overall Rank State Total Score Emotional & Physical Well-Being Work Environment Community & Environment 11 Delaware 58.68 11 29 6 12 Massachusetts 58.43 4 16 48 13 North Dakota 58.02 14 5 21 14 Virginia 57.69 13 8 35 15 New Hampshire 57.29 20 19 9 16 New York 56.71 7 39 39 17 Illinois 56.23 9 37 40 18 South Dakota 55.93 27 9 16 19 Wisconsin 55.74 19 13 32 20 South Carolina 55.27 28 20 11 21 Iowa 55.03 18 18 37 22 Washington 54.87 26 23 12 23 Kansas 54.46 29 15 14 24 Georgia 54.1 24 30 15 25 Pennsylvania 53.96 17 35 27 26 North Carolina 53.55 15 28 38 27 Arizona 53.48 21 33 23 28 Vermont 52.78 37 10 7 29 Rhode Island 52.4 22 12 46 30 Maine 51.99 31 11 24 31 Colorado 51.51 23 22 45 32 Nevada 50.71 33 46 3 33 Michigan 50.2 32 24 28 34 Montana 49.11 41 2 36 35 Missouri 48.64 39 17 22 36 Wyoming 48.06 38 26 19 37 Ohio 47.77 35 31 34 38 Oregon 47.67 34 36 31 39 Texas 47.66 25 40 50 40 Indiana 46.48 40 27 20 41 Oklahoma 44.09 46 43 4 42 New Mexico 43.49 43 45 17 43 Alaska 42.2 36 48 47 44 Mississippi 41.42 42 47 41 45 Alabama 40.82 44 44 42 46 Kentucky 40.58 47 41 26 47 Arkansas 39.72 49 42 18 48 Tennessee 38.3 45 38 49 49 Louisiana 35.86 48 49 43 50 West Virginia 35.08 50 50 33

The Unhappiest States in the United States: A Ranking

At the opposite pole of happiness, West Virginia assumes the unenviable mantle of the unhappiest state, struggling with a meager score of 35. It emerges as the most beleaguered state in the United States, marred notably by poor sleep rates. The roster of states dwelling in the depths of unhappiness, spanning from the 40th to 49th positions, includes Indiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Alaska, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Notably, Ellen Langer posits that irrespective of geographic location, the attainment of happiness is within reach through the cultivation of mindfulness and the nurturing embrace of a supportive and caring social milieu.

ALSO READ| 9 Most Dangerous Countries In The World Right Now: Check Complete List Here

Least and Most Depressed States

When examining the landscape of depression, states with the lowest incidence rates encompass Hawaii, Florida, California, Maryland, and South Dakota. Conversely, the states grappling with the highest prevalence of depression encompass Arkansas, Tennessee, Vermont, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Suicide Rates Across the United States

In the sobering analysis of suicide rates, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Connecticut emerge as beacons of lower suicide incidence. In stark contrast, South Dakota, New Mexico, Alaska, Montana, and Wyoming bear the unfortunate distinction of grappling with the highest number of suicide cases.

Dissecting Income Disparities in the United States

Residence in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, or Arizona augments the likelihood of experiencing robust income growth. Conversely, inhabitants of Oklahoma, Connecticut, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Alaska confront the prospects of slower income advancement.

The pursuit of happiness is a complex endeavour influenced by a multitude of internal and external factors. While we have the power to shape our happiness to some extent through our choices, the year 2023 presents unique challenges to Americans, with rising inflation and economic concerns casting a shadow on the nation's mental well-being.

ALSO READ|