US State Happiness Ranking: Top 10 Happiest States In America in 2023
Happiness emanates from the intricate interplay of internal and external factors. We possess the power to wield some influence over it, steering our emotional compass towards positivity and surrounding ourselves with cherished individuals while engaging in activities that ignite our passions. Nonetheless, there exist years where the pursuit of happiness appears a more formidable endeavour.
For instance, the year 2023 casts a foreboding shadow on the mental well-being of Americans, with the spectre of high inflation looming menacingly. Alarming statistics underscore the palpable stress experienced by over 75% of Americans grappling with escalating prices in their locales. Furthermore, a mere 50% express profound contentment with the trajectory of their personal lives.
The happiest state in America is Utah.
ALSO READ| Top 10 Most Happiest Countries In the World: Check Complete List
10 Happiest States In America in 2023
This list delves into the apex of happiness across the diverse landscape of the USA. Grounded in metrics encompassing emotional and physical well-being, the workplace milieu, and the communal and environmental ethos, it delineates the following:
- Utah
- Hawaii
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- California
- Florida
- Idaho
- Nebraska
The compilation emerges from meticulous research undertaken by WalletHub. Their analysis of the happiest states in America hinges on a tripartite assessment, considering:
- Emotional and physical Well-Being.
- Work Environment.
- Community & Environment.
ALSO READ| World Happiness Index 2023: List Of The 8 Most Happy Countries
Happiest States In America in 2023
In 2023 happiness rankings for the year 2023, Utah stands tall as the foremost bastion of elation, securing the pole position with an enviable composite score of 69.79. Its happiness owes much to the impeccable synergy between its labour landscape and communal cohesiveness. Close on its heels, Hawaii clinches the second spot with a score of 66.42, distinguishing itself as the vanguard in the realm of Emotional and Physical Well-Being. Rounding out the upper echelons of happiness are the states of Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Florida, Idaho, and Nebraska.
|
Overall Rank
|
State
|
Total Score
|
Emotional & Physical Well-Being
|
Work Environment
|
Community & Environment
|
1
|
Utah
|
69.79
|
16
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Hawaii
|
66.42
|
1
|
25
|
30
|
3
|
Maryland
|
64.62
|
8
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
Minnesota
|
62.82
|
10
|
3
|
13
|
5
|
New Jersey
|
61.98
|
3
|
14
|
29
|
6
|
Connecticut
|
60.68
|
6
|
32
|
8
|
7
|
California
|
60.53
|
5
|
34
|
10
|
8
|
Florida
|
59.31
|
2
|
21
|
44
|
9
|
Idaho
|
59.31
|
30
|
6
|
2
|
10
|
Nebraska
|
58.92
|
12
|
7
|
25
Happiness Index of 50 US States
Here is the Happiness Index ranking of the rest of the 40 states:
|
Overall Rank
|
State
|
Total Score
|
Emotional & Physical Well-Being
|
Work Environment
|
Community & Environment
|
11
|
Delaware
|
58.68
|
11
|
29
|
6
|
12
|
Massachusetts
|
58.43
|
4
|
16
|
48
|
13
|
North Dakota
|
58.02
|
14
|
5
|
21
|
14
|
Virginia
|
57.69
|
13
|
8
|
35
|
15
|
New Hampshire
|
57.29
|
20
|
19
|
9
|
16
|
New York
|
56.71
|
7
|
39
|
39
|
17
|
Illinois
|
56.23
|
9
|
37
|
40
|
18
|
South Dakota
|
55.93
|
27
|
9
|
16
|
19
|
Wisconsin
|
55.74
|
19
|
13
|
32
|
20
|
South Carolina
|
55.27
|
28
|
20
|
11
|
21
|
Iowa
|
55.03
|
18
|
18
|
37
|
22
|
Washington
|
54.87
|
26
|
23
|
12
|
23
|
Kansas
|
54.46
|
29
|
15
|
14
|
24
|
Georgia
|
54.1
|
24
|
30
|
15
|
25
|
Pennsylvania
|
53.96
|
17
|
35
|
27
|
26
|
North Carolina
|
53.55
|
15
|
28
|
38
|
27
|
Arizona
|
53.48
|
21
|
33
|
23
|
28
|
Vermont
|
52.78
|
37
|
10
|
7
|
29
|
Rhode Island
|
52.4
|
22
|
12
|
46
|
30
|
Maine
|
51.99
|
31
|
11
|
24
|
31
|
Colorado
|
51.51
|
23
|
22
|
45
|
32
|
Nevada
|
50.71
|
33
|
46
|
3
|
33
|
Michigan
|
50.2
|
32
|
24
|
28
|
34
|
Montana
|
49.11
|
41
|
2
|
36
|
35
|
Missouri
|
48.64
|
39
|
17
|
22
|
36
|
Wyoming
|
48.06
|
38
|
26
|
19
|
37
|
Ohio
|
47.77
|
35
|
31
|
34
|
38
|
Oregon
|
47.67
|
34
|
36
|
31
|
39
|
Texas
|
47.66
|
25
|
40
|
50
|
40
|
Indiana
|
46.48
|
40
|
27
|
20
|
41
|
Oklahoma
|
44.09
|
46
|
43
|
4
|
42
|
New Mexico
|
43.49
|
43
|
45
|
17
|
43
|
Alaska
|
42.2
|
36
|
48
|
47
|
44
|
Mississippi
|
41.42
|
42
|
47
|
41
|
45
|
Alabama
|
40.82
|
44
|
44
|
42
|
46
|
Kentucky
|
40.58
|
47
|
41
|
26
|
47
|
Arkansas
|
39.72
|
49
|
42
|
18
|
48
|
Tennessee
|
38.3
|
45
|
38
|
49
|
49
|
Louisiana
|
35.86
|
48
|
49
|
43
|
50
|
West Virginia
|
35.08
|
50
|
50
|
33
The Unhappiest States in the United States: A Ranking
At the opposite pole of happiness, West Virginia assumes the unenviable mantle of the unhappiest state, struggling with a meager score of 35. It emerges as the most beleaguered state in the United States, marred notably by poor sleep rates. The roster of states dwelling in the depths of unhappiness, spanning from the 40th to 49th positions, includes Indiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Alaska, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana.
Notably, Ellen Langer posits that irrespective of geographic location, the attainment of happiness is within reach through the cultivation of mindfulness and the nurturing embrace of a supportive and caring social milieu.
ALSO READ| 9 Most Dangerous Countries In The World Right Now: Check Complete List Here
Least and Most Depressed States
When examining the landscape of depression, states with the lowest incidence rates encompass Hawaii, Florida, California, Maryland, and South Dakota. Conversely, the states grappling with the highest prevalence of depression encompass Arkansas, Tennessee, Vermont, Kentucky, and West Virginia.
Suicide Rates Across the United States
In the sobering analysis of suicide rates, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Connecticut emerge as beacons of lower suicide incidence. In stark contrast, South Dakota, New Mexico, Alaska, Montana, and Wyoming bear the unfortunate distinction of grappling with the highest number of suicide cases.
Dissecting Income Disparities in the United States
Residence in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, or Arizona augments the likelihood of experiencing robust income growth. Conversely, inhabitants of Oklahoma, Connecticut, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Alaska confront the prospects of slower income advancement.
The pursuit of happiness is a complex endeavour influenced by a multitude of internal and external factors. While we have the power to shape our happiness to some extent through our choices, the year 2023 presents unique challenges to Americans, with rising inflation and economic concerns casting a shadow on the nation's mental well-being.
ALSO READ|