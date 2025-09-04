NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Medical Colleges in India

The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 for medical colleges. The NIRF rankings for 2025 include several categories, such as Overall, University, Colleges, Engineering, Management, Medical, Pharmacy, Law, Architecture, Dental, Innovation, Agriculture, and Research Institutions.
Here are the top medical colleges from the NIRF Rankings 2025:
|
Colleges Name
|
NIRF Ranking 2025
|
1
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
|
2
|
3
|
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
NIRF Ranking 2025: Parameters Details
Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
-
Student Strength including Doctoral Students (SS)
Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR)
Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience (FQE)
Financial Resources and their Utilisation (FRU)
Online Education(OE)
Multiple Entry/Exit, Indian Knowledge System and Regional languages (MIR)
Research and Professional Practice (RP)
-
Combined metric for Publications (PU)
-
Combined metric for Quality of Publications (QP)
-
IPR and Patents: Published and Granted (IPR)
-
Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice (FPPP)
-
Publications & Citations in SDGs (PSDGs)
Graduation Outcomes (GO)
-
Metric for University Examinations (GUE)
-
Metric for Number of Ph.D. Students Graduated (GPHD)
Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)
-
Percentage of Students from Other States/Countries (Region Diversity RD)
-
Percentage of Women (Women Diversity WD)
-
Economically and Socially Challenged Students (ESCS)
-
Facilities for Physically Challenged Students (PCS)
-
Perception (PR) Ranking
Peer Perception
-
Academic Peers and Employers (PR)