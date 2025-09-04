NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Medical Colleges in India

As per the NIRF 2025 rankings, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has once again secured the top spot among medical colleges in India. The rankings, released by the Ministry of Education, evaluate institutions on five key parameters: Teaching, Learning & Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; and Perception.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Sep 4, 2025, 14:43 IST
Top Medical Colleges in India
The Ministry of Education has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 for medical colleges. The NIRF rankings for 2025 include several categories, such as Overall, University, Colleges, Engineering, Management, Medical, Pharmacy, Law, Architecture, Dental, Innovation, Agriculture, and Research Institutions.

Here are the top medical colleges from the NIRF Rankings 2025:

  • Student Strength including Doctoral Students (SS)

  • Faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR)

  • Combined metric for Faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and Experience (FQE)

  • Financial Resources and their Utilisation (FRU)

  • Online Education(OE)

  • Multiple Entry/Exit, Indian Knowledge System and Regional languages (MIR)

    • Research and Professional Practice (RP)

    • Combined metric for Publications (PU)

    • Combined metric for Quality of Publications (QP)

    • IPR and Patents: Published and Granted (IPR)

    • Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice (FPPP)

    • Publications & Citations in SDGs (PSDGs)

    Graduation Outcomes (GO)

    • Metric for University Examinations (GUE)

    • Metric for Number of Ph.D. Students Graduated (GPHD)

    Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

    • Percentage of Students from Other States/Countries (Region Diversity RD)

    • Percentage of Women (Women Diversity WD)

    • Economically and Socially Challenged Students (ESCS)

    • Facilities for Physically Challenged Students (PCS)

    • Perception (PR) Ranking

    Peer Perception

    • Academic Peers and Employers (PR)

