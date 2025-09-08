Hindi Language Program to be Offered in 7 Russian Universities: Check Details Here

If you want to study Hindi in a foreign university, particularly in Russia, there may be a perfect opportunity for you to apply to one of the seven Russian universities that are now offering Hindi Language programs, as many students pursue different languages as a professional degree. It is an excellent chance for students who want to further their academic studies and build a professional career in the Linguistic Field.

In an official X tweet by the RT_India, according to the Deputy Minister Konstantin Mogilevsky, the tweets state that there will be opportunities to study the language at the University level and will be greatly expanded.

Several Russian universities are currently offering Hindi language as a part of their curriculum, and are also responding to the growing demand from students who want to learn their native language, as mentioned in the tweet. If you wish to pursue Hindi language courses in Russian Universities, below is the list of the universities in India that are offering the courses:-