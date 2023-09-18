CAT Full Form: What CAT Stands For?, Check Full Details

CAT stands for Common Admission Test. It is an entrance examination held in India for admission to management programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) conduct the test each year to select applicants for their flagship postgraduate programme.

CAT full form: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a computer-based entrance exam administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to postgraduate management programmes at India's leading business schools. The CAT, or Common Admission Test, is well-known for its popularity and competition, with over two lakh students taking the exam each year.

CAT tests candidates have to be good in areas such as Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning. It is generally held in November or December. The exam has a multiple-choice question(mcq) pattern and is conducted online at test centres around India.

What is the full form of CAT?

The Common Admission Test is the full name of CAT. This exam is a computer-based examination conducted by IIM(Indian Institutes of Management) to select students for postgraduate programmes.

Many other management institutions in India, in addition to IIMs, accept CAT results for admission to their management programmes. CAT scores are an important parameter for admission to most Indian business schools.

The exam is divided into three parts:

VARC: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

DILR: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

QA: Quantitative Ability

Overall, it is a two hour online exam divided into segments of 40 mins. The IIMs (Indian Management Institutes) created this test, which is used to select applicants for various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate training courses. The CAT exam is given once a year.

Below is given an overview of the examination:

CAT Common Admission Test Conducting body Indian Management Institute(IIM) Programme Postgraduate Examination Date November or December Examination duration 2 hours Application fees General and NC-OBC: 2200

SC/ST/PwD: 1100 Segments 1. Quantitative Aptitude 2. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 3. Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Total marks 198 Website iimcat.ac.in

What are the eligibility criteria for CAT?

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for CAT examination are listed below:

CAT Eligibility Criteria Requirement Age Limit No age limit Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates) Nationality Indian Attempts Limit No limit

What is the syllabus of CAT?

The CAT examination is divided into three sections,VARC(Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension), DILR(Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning), QA(Quantitative Ability) and the syllabus is set according to that. Given below are the summary of the CAT syllabus:

Section Important Topics Quantitative Ability Arithmetic, Algebra, Modern Maths, Number System, Geometry & Mensuration Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Seating Arrangement, Blood Relation, Syllogism, Tables, Graphs, Data Caselets, etc Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension Reading Comprehension, Para Jumbles, Para Summary, Odd One Out, Para Completion

What is the exam pattern of CAT?

The CAT exam is one of the most difficult in the country because there is no pre-defined syllabus or exam structure. As a result, candidates usually get confused as the CAT exam pattern changes on a regular basis. Here is an overview of the examination that was followed for last year CAT examination:

Components Details Total Questions in CAT Exam 66 Total Marks 198 Total CAT Exam Sections 3 CAT Exam Duration 2 Hours(120 minutes) Mode of Paper Online Question Types MCQs and Non-MCQs (TITA) CAT Exam Making Scheme +3 For Correct Answers -1 For Incorrect Answers 0 For Unattempted Questions CAT Exam Section Names 1. Quantitative Aptitude 2. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension 3. Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation

How to apply for CAT?

To apply for the CAT examination, candidates should follow the steps below:

Candidates must first register on the CAT official website: iimcat.ac.in.

After registering, candidates need to submit information such as personal, academic, and contact information.

Candidates will be able to choose their desired CAT Test City once all of their credentials have been accurately recorded.

Following the selection of the test city, candidates would have to pay the CAT Registration Fee.

Candidates will be allowed to download their admit cards from the website only after successfully paying the CAT Exam Fees.

CAT Cut Off 2022:

Cutoff scores for the MBA vary between IIMs and other universities.The CAT 2022 Cut Off for Admission is expected to be in the 95-100 percentile range for applicants in the general category. The table below shows the CAT Cut Off for IIM 2022 based on the admission requirements:

Name of the IIMs CAT Cut Off 2022 IIM Ahmedabad 85 IIM Bangalore 85 IIM Calcutta 85 IIM Kozhikode 85 IIM Nagpur 85 IIM Lucknow 90 IIM Indore 90 IIM Ranchi 90 IIM Amritsar 90 IIM Sambalpur 93 IIM Trichy 93 IIM Raipur 93

Also read other full forms article: