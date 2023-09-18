Explainer

CAT Full Form: What CAT Stands For?, Check Full Details

CAT stands for Common Admission Test. It is an entrance examination held in India for admission to management programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) conduct the test each year to select applicants for their flagship postgraduate programme.

CAT full form: Check all the details related to CAT exam
CAT full form: Check all the details related to CAT exam

CAT full form: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a computer-based entrance exam administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) for admission to postgraduate management programmes at India's leading business schools. The CAT, or Common Admission Test, is well-known for its popularity and competition, with over two lakh students taking the exam each year. 

CAT tests candidates have to be good in areas such as Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning. It is generally held in November or December. The exam has a multiple-choice question(mcq) pattern and is conducted online at test centres around India.

What is the full form of CAT?

The Common Admission Test is the full name of CAT. This exam is a computer-based examination conducted by IIM(Indian Institutes of Management) to select students for postgraduate programmes. 

Career Counseling

Many other management institutions in India, in addition to IIMs, accept CAT results for admission to their management programmes. CAT scores are an important parameter for admission to most Indian business schools. 

The exam is divided into three parts:

  • VARC: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
  • DILR: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
  • QA: Quantitative Ability

Overall, it is a two hour online exam divided into segments of 40 mins. The IIMs (Indian Management Institutes) created this test, which is used to select applicants for various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate training courses. The CAT exam is given once a year.

Below is given an overview of the examination:

CAT

Common Admission Test

Conducting body

Indian Management Institute(IIM)

Programme

Postgraduate

Examination Date

November or December

Examination duration

2 hours

Application fees
  • General and NC-OBC: 2200
  • SC/ST/PwD: 1100

Segments

1. Quantitative Aptitude

2. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

3. Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation

Total marks

198

Website

iimcat.ac.in

What are the eligibility criteria for CAT?

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for CAT examination are listed below:

CAT Eligibility Criteria

Requirement

Age Limit

No age limit

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates)

Nationality

Indian

Attempts Limit

No limit 

What is the syllabus of CAT?

The CAT examination is divided into three sections,VARC(Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension), DILR(Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning), QA(Quantitative Ability) and the syllabus is set according to that. Given below are the summary of the CAT syllabus:

Section

Important Topics

Quantitative Ability

Arithmetic, Algebra, Modern Maths, Number System, Geometry & Mensuration

Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation

Seating Arrangement, Blood Relation, Syllogism, Tables, Graphs, Data Caselets, etc

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

Reading Comprehension, Para Jumbles, Para Summary, Odd One Out, Para Completion

What is the exam pattern of CAT?

The CAT exam is one of the most difficult in the country because there is no pre-defined syllabus or exam structure. As a result, candidates usually get confused as the CAT exam pattern changes on a regular basis. Here is an overview of the examination that was followed for last year CAT examination:

Components

Details

Total Questions in CAT Exam

66

Total Marks

198

Total CAT Exam Sections

3

CAT Exam Duration

2 Hours(120 minutes)

Mode of Paper

Online

Question Types

MCQs and Non-MCQs (TITA)

CAT Exam Making Scheme

+3 For Correct Answers

-1 For Incorrect Answers

0 For Unattempted Questions

CAT Exam Section Names

1. Quantitative Aptitude

2. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

3. Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation

How to apply for CAT?

To apply for the CAT examination, candidates should follow the steps below:

  • Candidates must first register on the CAT official website: iimcat.ac.in.
  • After registering, candidates need to submit information such as personal, academic, and contact information.
  • Candidates will be able to choose their desired CAT Test City once all of their credentials have been accurately recorded.
  • Following the selection of the test city, candidates would have to pay the CAT Registration Fee.
  • Candidates will be allowed to download their admit cards from the website only after successfully paying the CAT Exam Fees.

CAT Cut Off 2022:

Cutoff scores for the MBA vary between IIMs and other universities.The CAT 2022 Cut Off for Admission is expected to be in the 95-100 percentile range for applicants in the general category. The table below shows the CAT Cut Off for IIM 2022 based on the admission requirements:

Name of the IIMs

CAT Cut Off 2022

IIM Ahmedabad

85

IIM Bangalore

85

IIM Calcutta

85

IIM Kozhikode

85

IIM Nagpur

85

IIM Lucknow

90

IIM Indore

90

IIM Ranchi

90

IIM Amritsar

90

IIM Sambalpur

93

IIM Trichy

93

IIM Raipur

93

Also read other full forms article:

ISRO Full Form 

MBA Full Form 

MBBS Full Form 

LLB Full Form 

NEET Full Form 

B.Tech Full Form 

ICSE Full Form

BAMS Full Form 

B.Ed Full Form 

CBSE Full Form 

BCA Full Form 

BBA Full Form 

CDS Full Form 

REET Full Form

B.Com Full Form

NDA Full Form

SSC Full Form 

IAS Full Form

EPFO Full Form 

CRPF Full Form 

AFCAT Full Form

NVSP Full Form

ONGC Full Form

NCERT Full Form

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

    Related Stories

    Next