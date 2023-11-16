How to Improve Reading Speed for CAT Exam 2023?

Improve Reading Speed for CAT Exam 2023: Reading Comprehension (RC) plays a vital role in CAT exam 2023. So every aspirant must improve their reading speed. Improving reading speed for the CAT exam requires a combination of techniques and consistent practice. Check out the detailed strategy to improve your reading skills.

Improve Reading Speed for CAT Exam 2023: Reading Comprehension (RC) is a crucial part of the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section in CAT exam. In this portion, the aspirants have to read lengthy passages in a short time. So, they must have a good reading speed to excel in this section. In this article, we will discuss the tips and strategies to improve the reading speed.

Importance of Reading Speed in CAT 2023 Exam.

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section have 24 questions out of a total of 66 questions. These 24 questions are further divided into Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. In the last two years, Reading Comprehension questions account for around 16 questions out of 24 VARC questions. So becomes very important to do well in this part and reading speed plays an important in it. Here are some points that show why reading speed is important in the reading comprehension portion.

It allows the aspirants to cover more content within the given time, enhancing their chances of attempting a higher number of questions.

A higher reading speed enables the aspirants to quickly grasp the main ideas and key information in the passages, facilitating more efficient analysis.

It helps to read and comprehend passages swiftly, leaving more time to answer questions accurately.

Efficient reading speed helps for better time management during the exam.

CAT exam is highly competitive in nature, a faster reading speed gives an edge over other candidates.

Strategies to Improve Reading Speed for the CAT Exam

Improving reading speed for the CAT exam requires a strategic approach along with lots of practice. Here are some tips to enhance your reading speed

Skim Through the Passage

Before diving into the details, quickly scan the passage to understand its structure, main ideas, and any highlighted points. First of all, read the titles, headings, sub-headings, starting and ending of the passage; highlight the important points. This gives you a roadmap for reading.

Stop Subvocalization

Subvocalization is pronouncing words in your head as you read. Try to minimize this habit as it can significantly slow down your reading speed. Observe yourself and if you really doing it. Then, practice not speaking in your mind while reading. Practice till you are able to completely be off it.

Do not read word by word

Do not read each word separately it not only slows down the speed but also tends to lose the overall concept or idea that is being explained. Read words in blocks. Try to read a phrase or sentence in one go, rather than one word individually.

Tracing the Passage with a pointer

While reading sometimes, you might skip the actual line and word you have been reading and have to re-read that line or word. Use a pointer to avoid this unnecessary re-reading. A pointer could be anything that you can scroll through the text while reading. It could be your finger or a pen anything.

Be concentrated

It happens sometimes when you are just reading and lost in another world, a state of sub-consciousness. To avoid this situation improve on concentration and stop doing multi-task at reading. Also, remove all sorts of distractions around you.

Increase Eye Span

Sometimes, a person covers very little of whatever is written in a single glance without any change in the position of the eyes. Improve your eye span and move your eyes at a good pace over the lines. Again, see the block of words, rather than individual words.

Track your reading Speed

Note down the number of words you have been able to read within a minute. Then, set a target number of words which is higher than the current one. You have to repeat this exercise daily. Also, try to cover different genres. Read, read, and read a lot.