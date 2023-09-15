CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023: Check the complete CAT VARC syllabus along with the best books, important topics, preparation tips, section-wise weightage here.

Get the detailed CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus
Get the detailed CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023: The prospective candidates of CAT 2023 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of CAT VARC syllabus. The CAT syllabus contains three subjects, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). CAT VARC syllabus is the most important subject in the CAT exam. Get the complete information about CAT 2023 Syllabus for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension here.

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) is one of the three sections of the CAT 2023 exam. This section contains 20 Multiple choice questions(MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. All the aspirants of CAT 2023 exam are advised to go through the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus to excel in this section. All the topics CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus are provided below:

Career Counseling
  • Para Jumbles
  • Para Summary
  • Sentence Completion
  • Odd Sentence Out
  • Antonyms and Synonyms
  • Error Detection
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Cloze Test
  • One word substitution
  • Sentence correction
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Critical Analysis of RC Passage
  • Themes of the RC passage

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023: Key Point

CAT VARC section contains two sub-sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. This section has 24 questions and the candidates get 40 minutes to solve them. CAT VARC  section consists of Multiple choice questions (MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) type of questions. Check the following table to know about CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section exam pattern. 

 

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Exam Pattern

Section 

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Total Number of Questions

24

Maximum Marks

72

Time Allotted

40 minutes

Type of Questions
  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)
  • Type in the Answer (TITA)

Marking scheme
  • +3 for every correct answer
  • -1 for every incorrect answer
  • TITA has no negative marking

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023: Weightage

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section contains 24 questions out of a total of 66 questions. These 24 questions are further divided into Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Here, we provide the sub section wise weightage for 2022 and 2021. This will help you understand the importance of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension separately.





Sub Topic

Weightage in 2022 

Weightage in 2021 

(No. of Questions)

Marks

(No. of Questions)

Marks

Verbal Ability

8

24

8

24

Reading Comprehension

16

48

16

48

 

How to Prepare the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023?

The CAT Exam is the most reputed management entrance exam in the country. It demands dedication, discipline, and an effective preparation strategy. The VARC section has maximum weightage so it is extremely important to score well in this section. Here, you can find some tips that should be kept in mind while preparing for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

  • Brush up on your grammar rules and practice a lot of questions related to sentence correction, para jumbles, and para completions.
  • Enhance your vocabulary to excel in this section. Learn 5-10 new word and their usage daily. 
  • Develop a habit of reading books, newspapers, and magazines to improve your comprehension skills.
  • Allocate sufficient time to each topic of VARC syllabus as per your strengths and weaknesses.
  • Solve previous year’s CAT question papers to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also improve your time management skills.

How to approach the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension questions of CAT?

In the CAT exam, The purpose VARC section is to check the reading comprehension skills and basic knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary. So the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the VARC questions.

  • In the reading comprehension portion, you have to read lengthy passages in a short time. So read fast and note down the key points simultaneously to save time.
  • Analyze the passage and summarize it in key points.
  • In the Verbal Ability section, you find some questions where you can eliminate options that do not fit grammatically or contextually, which will help you narrow down your choices and improve your chances of selecting the correct answer.
  • Read and understand the question carefully to find your answers quickly and accurately.
  • If you stack on any question do not spend too much time on it.
  • Read long questions till the end and do not make assumptions after reading the half question.

Best Books to Prepare for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 

Choosing the right study material plays a vital role in cracking the CAT exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section.

Book Name

Author

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

Ajay Singh

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT

Nishit K Sinha

How to Prepare for VARC for CAT

Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

FAQ

What is CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023?

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension cover topics Para Jumbles, Para Summary, Sentence Completion, Odd Sentence Out, Antonyms and Synonyms, Error Detection, Idioms and Phrases, Cloze Test, One word substitution, Sentence correction, and Reading Comprehension etc. Candidates can also find the syllabus of CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension on this page.

What are the Best Books for the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 2023?

A list of best books for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 2023 preparation is as follows: 1. Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension by Ajay Singh 2. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT by Nishit K Sinha 3. How to Prepare for VARC for CAT by Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay 4. Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis

What is the weightage for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT?

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section combinedly contains around 36% weightage. Which is further divided into two sub-sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Sub section wise weightage of the last two years is provided on this page.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

    Related Stories

    Next