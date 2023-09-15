CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023: Check the complete CAT VARC syllabus along with the best books, important topics, preparation tips, section-wise weightage here.

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023: The prospective candidates of CAT 2023 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of CAT VARC syllabus. The CAT syllabus contains three subjects, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). CAT VARC syllabus is the most important subject in the CAT exam. Get the complete information about CAT 2023 Syllabus for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension here.

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) is one of the three sections of the CAT 2023 exam. This section contains 20 Multiple choice questions(MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. All the aspirants of CAT 2023 exam are advised to go through the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus to excel in this section. All the topics CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension syllabus are provided below:

Para Jumbles

Para Summary

Sentence Completion

Odd Sentence Out

Antonyms and Synonyms

Error Detection

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Test

One word substitution

Sentence correction

Reading Comprehension

Critical Analysis of RC Passage

Themes of the RC passage

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023: Key Point

CAT VARC section contains two sub-sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. This section has 24 questions and the candidates get 40 minutes to solve them. CAT VARC section consists of Multiple choice questions (MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) type of questions. Check the following table to know about CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section exam pattern.

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Exam Pattern Section Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) Total Number of Questions 24 Maximum Marks 72 Time Allotted 40 minutes Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Marking scheme +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking

CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023: Weightage

The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section contains 24 questions out of a total of 66 questions. These 24 questions are further divided into Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. Here, we provide the sub section wise weightage for 2022 and 2021. This will help you understand the importance of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension separately.











Sub Topic Weightage in 2022 Weightage in 2021 (No. of Questions) Marks (No. of Questions) Marks Verbal Ability 8 24 8 24 Reading Comprehension 16 48 16 48

How to Prepare the CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus 2023?

The CAT Exam is the most reputed management entrance exam in the country. It demands dedication, discipline, and an effective preparation strategy. The VARC section has maximum weightage so it is extremely important to score well in this section. Here, you can find some tips that should be kept in mind while preparing for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension.

Brush up on your grammar rules and practice a lot of questions related to sentence correction, para jumbles, and para completions.

Enhance your vocabulary to excel in this section. Learn 5-10 new word and their usage daily.

Develop a habit of reading books, newspapers, and magazines to improve your comprehension skills.

Allocate sufficient time to each topic of VARC syllabus as per your strengths and weaknesses.

Solve previous year’s CAT question papers to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also improve your time management skills.

How to approach the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension questions of CAT?

In the CAT exam, The purpose VARC section is to check the reading comprehension skills and basic knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary. So the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the VARC questions.

In the reading comprehension portion, you have to read lengthy passages in a short time. So read fast and note down the key points simultaneously to save time.

Analyze the passage and summarize it in key points.

In the Verbal Ability section, you find some questions where you can eliminate options that do not fit grammatically or contextually, which will help you narrow down your choices and improve your chances of selecting the correct answer.

Read and understand the question carefully to find your answers quickly and accurately.

If you stack on any question do not spend too much time on it.

Read long questions till the end and do not make assumptions after reading the half question.

Best Books to Prepare for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Syllabus

Choosing the right study material plays a vital role in cracking the CAT exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for CAT Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section.