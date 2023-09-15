CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023: Check the complete CAT DILR syllabus along with the best books, important topics, preparation tips, section-wise weightage here.

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023: The candidates who are planning to appear in CAT 2023 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of CAT DILR syllabus. The CAT syllabus has three subjects, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). CAT DILR syllabus is the second most important subject in the CAT exam. In this article get the complete information about CAT Syllabus for Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation.

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023

The CAT exam contains three sections and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) is one of them. This section contains 20 Multiple choice questions(MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. All the prospective candidates of CAT 2023 exam must go through the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning syllabus to excel in this section.

CAT Data Interpretation Syllabus

CAT Data Interpretation syllabus is designed to check the basic understanding of various types of graphs, charts, and diagrams, and how to calculate the required values from the given data. In CAT 2023 the candidates can expect around 8-10 questions from Data Interpretation. All the topics CAT Data Interpretation syllabus are provided below:

Bar Graphs

Line Graphs

Tables

Pie Charts

Data Sufficiency

CAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2024

CAT logical reasoning syllabus includes topics like seating arrangement, blood relations, logical puzzles, etc. In CAT 2023 exam, the candidate can find around 10-12 questions from logical reasoning. The most important topics of CAT logical reasoning syllabus are given below

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Puzzles

Data Arrangement

Syllogisms

Direction Sense

Coding Decoding

Binary Logic

Logical Matching

Logical Connectives

Clocks and Calendars

Venn Diagram

CAT Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Syllabus 2024: Key Point

CAT DILR section comprises two sub-sections- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. In this section, the candidates have to solve 20 questions within 40 minutes. CAT DILR section consists of Multiple choice questions and Type in the Answer (TITA). Check the following table to know about CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section exam pattern. This will help you to strategise your preparation for the exam.

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Exam Pattern Section Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) Total Number of Questions 20 Maximum Marks 60 Time Allotted 40 minutes Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Marking scheme +3 for every correct answer

-1 for every incorrect answer

TITA has no negative marking

How to Prepare the CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023?

CAT Exam is the most prestigious management entrance exam in the country, it requires dedication, discipline, and effective preparation planning. Here, we discuss some tips that you must keep in mind while preparing for CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Develop the ability to quickly analyze the data presented in different formats such as tables, graphs, and charts.

Practice as many sample questions as possible.

Develop logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by solving puzzles, brain teasers, and logical reasoning questions regularly.

This section requires a lot of calculation and analysis, Solving DILR questions within a certain time frame to improve your speed and accuracy.

Always solve mixed question sets of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Do not go for individual LR or DI sets. It will help on the exam day when you find the mixed questions of LR and DI.

Solve previous year’s CAT question papers to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also improve your time management skills.

How to approach the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section of CAT?

The CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning questions are designed to check the logical thinking and analytical skills of the aspirants. The ability to analyze the given information or data is checked here. So the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the DILR questions.

Read and understand the question carefully to find your answers quickly and accurately.

If you stack on any question do not spend too much time on it.

Read long questions till the end and do not make assumptions after reading the half question.

Spend a specific amount of time on each question.

Pay close attention to specific words like ‘all’, ‘only’, ‘some’, ‘none’, ‘if only’, etc. These words might simplify your question.

Best Books to Prepare for CAT Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Syllabus

The selection of study material is also very important to crack the CAT exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section.