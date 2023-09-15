CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023: Check the complete CAT DILR syllabus along with the best books, important topics, preparation tips, section-wise weightage here.

Get the detailed CAT Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation Syllabus
Get the detailed CAT Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation Syllabus

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023: The candidates who are planning to appear in CAT 2023 exam must have a comprehensive understanding of CAT DILR syllabus. The CAT syllabus has three subjects, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). CAT DILR syllabus is the second most important subject in the CAT exam. In this article get the complete information about CAT Syllabus for Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation.

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023

The CAT exam contains three sections and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) is one of them. This section contains 20 Multiple choice questions(MCQ) and Type in the Answer (TITA) questions based on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. All the prospective candidates of CAT 2023 exam must go through the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning syllabus to excel in this section.

Career Counseling

CAT Data Interpretation Syllabus 

CAT Data Interpretation syllabus is designed to check the basic understanding of various types of graphs, charts, and diagrams, and how to calculate the required values from the given data. In CAT 2023 the candidates can expect around 8-10 questions from Data Interpretation. All the topics CAT Data Interpretation syllabus are provided below:

  • Bar Graphs
  • Line Graphs
  • Tables
  • Pie Charts
  • Data Sufficiency

CAT Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2024

CAT logical reasoning syllabus includes topics like seating arrangement, blood relations, logical puzzles, etc. In CAT 2023 exam, the candidate can find around 10-12 questions from logical reasoning. The most important topics of CAT logical reasoning syllabus are given below

  • Seating Arrangement
  • Blood Relations
  • Puzzles
  • Data Arrangement
  • Syllogisms
  • Direction Sense
  • Coding Decoding 
  • Binary Logic
  • Logical Matching
  • Logical Connectives
  • Clocks and Calendars
  • Venn Diagram

CAT Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Syllabus 2024: Key Point

CAT DILR section comprises two sub-sections- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. In this section, the candidates have to solve 20 questions within 40 minutes. CAT DILR  section consists of Multiple choice questions and Type in the Answer (TITA). Check the following table to know about CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section exam pattern. This will help you to strategise your preparation for the exam.

 

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Exam Pattern

Section 

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Total Number of Questions

20

Maximum Marks

60

Time Allotted

40 minutes

Type of Questions
  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)
  • Type in the Answer (TITA)

Marking scheme
  • +3 for every correct answer
  • -1 for every incorrect answer
  • TITA has no negative marking

How to Prepare the CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023?

CAT Exam is the most prestigious management entrance exam in the country, it requires dedication, discipline, and effective preparation planning. Here, we discuss some tips that you must keep in mind while preparing for CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

  • Develop the ability to quickly analyze the data presented in different formats such as tables, graphs, and charts.
  • Practice as many sample questions as possible.
  • Develop logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by solving puzzles, brain teasers, and logical reasoning questions regularly.
  • This section requires a lot of calculation and analysis, Solving DILR questions within a certain time frame to improve your speed and accuracy.
  • Always solve mixed question sets of Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Do not go for individual LR or DI sets. It will help on the exam day when you find the mixed questions of LR and DI.
  • Solve previous year’s CAT question papers to understand the exam pattern and get familiar with the types of questions asked. This will also improve your time management skills.

How to approach the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning section of CAT?

The CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning questions are designed to check the logical thinking and analytical skills of the aspirants. The ability to analyze the given information or data is checked here. So the candidates need to follow a strategic approach to solve the DILR questions.

  • Read and understand the question carefully to find your answers quickly and accurately.
  • If you stack on any question do not spend too much time on it.
  • Read long questions till the end and do not make assumptions after reading the half question.
  • Spend a specific amount of time on each question.
  • Pay close attention to specific words like ‘all’, ‘only’, ‘some’, ‘none’, ‘if only’, etc. These words might simplify your question.

Best Books to Prepare for CAT Logical Reasoning & Data Interpretation Syllabus 

The selection of study material is also very important to crack the CAT exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books for CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section.

Book Name

Author

A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning

R S Aggarwal

Data Interpretation for CAT

Nishit K Sinha

How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT

Arun Sharma

CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning

Gautam Puri

FAQ

What is CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Syllabus 2023?

CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning covers topics Bar Graphs, Line Graphs, Tables, Pie Charts, Data Sufficiency, Seating Arrangement, Blood Relations, Puzzles, Data Arrangement, Syllogisms, Direction Sense, Coding Decoding, Clocks and Calendars, Venn Diagram, Binary Logic etc. Candidates can also find the syllabus of CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning on this page.

What are the Best Books for the CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 2023?

A list of best books for CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 2023 preparation is as follows: 1. A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R S Aggarwal 2. Data Interpretation for CAT by Nishit K Sinha 3. How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT by Arun Sharma 4. CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning by Gautam Puri

What is the weightage for logical reasoning and data interpretation for CAT?

The logical reasoning and data interpretation section combinedly contains around 32% weightage. Which is further divided equally into two sub-sections- logical reasoning and data interpretation.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

    Related Stories

    Next