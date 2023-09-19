CAT 2023 Cut off: Check Expected and Previous Years Cutoff for IIMs and Top MBA Colleges

CAT 2023 Cut off: After the CAT exam IIMs release their minimum CAT sectional cut off required for shortlisting the candidates for WAT, GD, and PI rounds. So the candidates preparing for CAT 2023 exam must check past year cut off of IIMs to get an idea about how much they need to score in CAT exam to secure their seat in IIMs. In this article, candidates can know the complete details of the CAT Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years cut off along with the factors that affect the cut off and more.
CAT 2023 Cut off: Expected Qualifying Cut Off
To get admission into IIMs, each IIM releases its minimum required sectional cut off. It is mandatory for all the candidates selected for further rounds to meet the minimum CAT cut offs. Qualifying IIM CAT cut off will be released before the CAT result declaration. Here we are providing the expected qualifying CAT cut offs for IIMs. It will help them to understand their chances of getting a call from one of the IIMs.
|
IIM
|
Qualifying CAT cut offs
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
85
|
IIM Bangalore
|
85
|
IIM Calcutta
|
85
|
IIM Lucknow
|
90
|
IIM Indore
|
90
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
85
|
IIM Amritsar
|
90
|
IIM Nagpur
|
85
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
93
|
IIM Trichy
|
93
|
IIM Raipur
|
93
|
IIM Ranchi
|
90
|
IIM Kashipur
|
94
|
IIM Vizag
|
80
|
IIM Udaipur
|
93
|
IIM Bodhgaya
|
93
|
IIM Shillong
|
75
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
92
|
IIM Rohtak
|
95
|
IIM Jammu
|
93
CAT Cut off: IIMs Sectional Cut off 2022
The table given below shows the category-wise sectional cutoff along with overall CAT percentile released by different IIMs for CAT 2022 exam.
IIM Ahmedabad
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General/EWS
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
NC-OBC
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
80
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
60
|
ST
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
45
|
PwD
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
45
IIM Bangalore
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
80
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
EWS
|
70
|
65
|
65
|
75
|
NC-OBC
|
70
|
65
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
65
|
60
|
60
|
70
|
ST
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
65
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
IIM Calcutta
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
75+
|
80+
|
80+
|
80+
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
65+
|
65+
|
70+
|
75+
|
SC
|
60+
|
60+
|
65+
|
70+
|
ST
|
55+
|
55+
|
55+
|
65+
|
PwD
|
55+
|
55+
|
55+
|
65+
IIM Lucknow
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
85
|
85
|
85
|
90
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
77
|
77
|
77
|
82
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
70
|
ST
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
65
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
65
IIM Indore
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General/EWS
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
90
|
NC-OBC
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
80
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
60
|
ST
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
50
|
PwD
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
50
IIM Kozhikode
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
60
|
60
|
75
|
85
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
65
|
ST
|
55
|
55
|
45
|
55
|
PwD
|
55
|
55
|
45
|
55
IIM Amritsar
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General/EWS
|
80
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
NC-OBC
|
65
|
60
|
60
|
75
|
SC
|
55
|
50
|
50
|
55
|
ST
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
40
|
PwD
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
40
IIM Nagpur
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General/EWS
|
72
|
72
|
72
|
85
|
NC-OBC
|
65
|
60
|
60
|
76.5
|
SC
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
|
ST
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
40
|
PwD
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
40
IIM Sambalpur
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
94
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
55
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Trichy
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
94
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
55
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Raipur
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
94
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
55
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Ranchi
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
94
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
55
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Kashipur
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
94
|
NC-OBC/EWS
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
75
|
SC
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
55
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Vizag
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
85
|
80
|
80
|
85
|
NC-OBC
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
60
|
SC
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
55
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Udaipur
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
85
|
80
|
80
|
95
|
NC-OBC
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
78
|
SC
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Bodhgaya
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
80
|
80
|
80
|
90
|
NC-OBC
|
60
|
60
|
65
|
78
|
SC
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
60
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Shillong
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
SC
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
-
|
ST
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
-
|
PwD
|
50
|
50
|
50
|
-
|
Other
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
-
IIM Sirmaur
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
92
|
EWS
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
70
|
NC-OBC
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
74
|
SC
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
54
|
ST
|
32.5
|
25
|
25
|
40
|
PwD
|
32.5
|
25
|
25
|
40
IIM Rohtak
|
Category
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General/EWS
|
70+
|
70+
|
70+
|
95
|
NC-OBC
|
60+
|
60+
|
60+
|
78
|
SC
|
50+
|
50+
|
50+
|
60
|
ST
|
30+
|
30+
|
30+
|
40
|
PwD
|
30+
|
30+
|
30+
|
40
IIM Jammu
|
Category
|
Gender
|
QA
|
DILR
|
VARC
|
Overall CAT percentile
|
General/EWS
|
Male
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
90
|
Female
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
87
|
NC-OBC
|
Male
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
72
|
Female
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
70
|
EWS
|
Male
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
68
|
Female
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
65
|
SC
|
Male
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
52
|
Female
|
35
|
35
|
35
|
50
|
ST
|
Male
|
32.5
|
25
|
25
|
37
|
Female
|
32.5
|
25
|
25
|
34
|
PwD
|
Male
|
32.5
|
25
|
25
|
37
|
Female
|
32.5
|
25
|
25
|
34
Factors Determining CAT Cut off for IIM
As discussed above, IIMs will issue separate CAT cutoffs after the announcement of CAT 2023 results. There are serval factors that determine the CAT cut off, some of the key factors are given below
- Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut off. The tougher the CAT question paper, the cutoff will be lower, and vice-versa.
- Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: The higher test-takers means a higher IIM CAT cut off, while lower CAT test-takers will lead to a lower IIM CAT cut off
- Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the CAT exam is directly proportional to the cut off.
- Number of seats available: The number of seats available at any particular IIM is also affected its cut off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut off can be higher.
- All India ranking of the institute: Top IIMs always set their cut offs higher.
CAT 2023 Final Cut Offs for IIM Admission
The final cut off is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD/PI rounds. It can vary from year to year and among different IIMs. Clearing the cutoff is only one part of the admission process, IIMs also consider other factors like academic performance, work experience, and performance in WAT/ GD/PI rounds for the final selection. CAT cut offs for top IIMs are generally 98 to 100 percent for general category students. IIM cut offs for reserved category students are slightly lower at the 95 to 98 percentile. The below-mentioned cut-offs are the approximate final cut-offs based on which the candidates will be called for the interview round.
|
IIM
|
Qualifying CAT cut offs
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
99-100
|
IIM Bangalore
|
99-100
|
IIM Calcutta
|
99
|
IIM Lucknow
|
98
|
IIM Indore
|
98
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
97-98
|
IIM Amritsar
|
96
|
IIM Nagpur
|
96
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
96
|
IIM Trichy
|
95
|
IIM Raipur
|
95
|
IIM Ranchi
|
95
|
IIM Kashipur
|
95
|
IIM Vizag
|
93
|
IIM Udaipur
|
93
|
IIM Bodhgaya
|
93
|
IIM Shillong
|
92
|
IIM Sirmaur
|
95
|
IIM Rohtak
|
95
|
IIM Jammu
|
94
CAT 2023 Final Cut Offs for Top MBA Colleges (Non-IIM)
Apart from 20 IIMs, there are many other top B-schools in India that admit candidates based on CAT scores. The candidates appearing for CAT 2023 can also apply for admission to MBA programs at several MBA colleges across the country. Here we shared the estimated final cut offs of India’s top B-schools for your reference.
|
B-Schools
|
Qualifying CAT cut offs
|
Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi
|
98+
|
Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi
|
98+
|
Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay
|
98+
|
Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras
|
95+
|
National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai
|
95+
|
Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon
|
95+
|
Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai
|
92+
|
Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar
|
90+
|
Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad
|
90+
|
S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai
|
85+
What After IIM CAT Cutoff 2023 - Admission Procedure
IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include the following rounds
- Written Ability Test (WAT)
- Group Discussion (GD)
- Personal Interviews (PI)
Performance in the CAT 2023 examination is an important component of the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, etc.
The admission processes, academic cut-offs, and other parameters may vary across IIMs. For more information, refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.