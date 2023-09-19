CAT 2023 Cut off: Check Expected and Previous Years Cutoff for IIMs and Top MBA Colleges

CAT 2023 Cut off: After the CAT exam IIMs release their minimum CAT sectional cut off required for shortlisting the candidates for WAT, GD, and PI rounds. So the candidates preparing for CAT 2023 exam must check past year cut off of IIMs to get an idea about how much they need to score in CAT exam to secure their seat in IIMs. In this article, candidates can know the complete details of the CAT Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years cut off along with the factors that affect the cut off and more.

CAT 2023 Cut off: Expected Qualifying Cut Off

To get admission into IIMs, each IIM releases its minimum required sectional cut off. It is mandatory for all the candidates selected for further rounds to meet the minimum CAT cut offs. Qualifying IIM CAT cut off will be released before the CAT result declaration. Here we are providing the expected qualifying CAT cut offs for IIMs. It will help them to understand their chances of getting a call from one of the IIMs.

IIM

Qualifying CAT cut offs

IIM Ahmedabad

85

IIM Bangalore

85

IIM Calcutta

85

IIM Lucknow

90

IIM Indore

90

IIM Kozhikode

85

IIM Amritsar

90

IIM Nagpur

85

IIM Sambalpur

93

IIM Trichy

93

IIM Raipur

93

IIM Ranchi

90

IIM Kashipur

94

IIM Vizag

80

IIM Udaipur

93

IIM Bodhgaya

93

IIM Shillong

75

IIM Sirmaur

92

IIM Rohtak

95

IIM Jammu

93

CAT Cut off: IIMs Sectional Cut off 2022

The table given below shows the category-wise sectional cutoff along with overall CAT percentile released by different IIMs for CAT 2022 exam.

 

IIM Ahmedabad

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General/EWS

80

80

80

80

NC-OBC

70

70

70

80

SC

55

55

55

60

ST

40

40

40

45

PwD

40

40

40

45

 

IIM Bangalore

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

80

75

75

85

EWS

70

65

65

75

NC-OBC

70

65

65

75

SC

65

60

60

70

ST

55

55

55

65

PwD

50

50

50

60

 

IIM Calcutta

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

75+

80+

80+

80+

NC-OBC/EWS

65+

65+

70+

75+

SC

60+

60+

65+

70+

ST

55+

55+

55+

65+

PwD

55+

55+

55+

65+

 

IIM Lucknow

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

85

85

85

90

NC-OBC/EWS

77

77

77

82

SC

55

55

55

70

ST

50

50

50

65

PwD

50

50

50

65

 

IIM Indore

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General/EWS

80

80

80

90

NC-OBC

70

70

70

80

SC

55

55

55

60

ST

45

45

45

50

PwD

45

45

45

50

 

IIM Kozhikode

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

60

60

75

85

NC-OBC/EWS

60

60

65

75

SC

55

55

55

65

ST

55

55

45

55

PwD

55

55

45

55

 

IIM Amritsar

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General/EWS

80

75

75

85

NC-OBC

65

60

60

75

SC

55

50

50

55

ST

35

35

35

40

PwD

35

35

35

40

 

IIM Nagpur

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General/EWS

72

72

72

85

NC-OBC

65

60

60

76.5

SC

50

50

50

60

ST

35

35

35

40

PwD

35

35

35

40

 

IIM Sambalpur

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

80

80

80

94

NC-OBC/EWS

60

60

65

75

SC

45

45

45

55

ST

30

30

30

40

PwD

30

30

30

40

 

IIM Trichy

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

80

80

80

94

NC-OBC/EWS

60

60

65

75

SC

45

45

45

55

ST

30

30

30

40

PwD

30

30

30

40

 

IIM Raipur

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

80

80

80

94

NC-OBC/EWS

60

60

65

75

SC

45

45

45

55

ST

30

30

30

40

PwD

30

30

30

40

 

IIM Ranchi

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

80

80

80

94

NC-OBC/EWS

60

60

65

75

SC

45

45

45

55

ST

30

30

30

40

PwD

30

30

30

40

 

IIM Kashipur

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

80

80

80

94

NC-OBC/EWS

60

60

65

75

SC

45

45

45

55

ST

30

30

30

40

PwD

30

30

30

40

 

IIM Vizag

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

85

80

80

85

NC-OBC

60

60

65

60

SC

50

50

50

55

ST

30

30

30

40

PwD

30

30

30

40

 

IIM Udaipur

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

85

80

80

95

NC-OBC

60

60

60

78

SC

50

50

50

60

ST

30

30

30

40

PwD

30

30

30

40

 

IIM Bodhgaya

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

80

80

80

90

NC-OBC

60

60

65

78

SC

50

50

50

60

ST

30

30

30

40

PwD

30

30

30

40

 

IIM Shillong

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

SC

60

60

60

-

ST

50

50

50

-

PwD

50

50

50

-

Other

75

75

75

-

 

IIM Sirmaur

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General

70

70

70

92

EWS

40

40

40

70

NC-OBC

45

45

45

74

SC

35

35

35

54

ST

32.5

25

25

40

PwD

32.5

25

25

40

 

IIM Rohtak

Category

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General/EWS

70+

70+

70+

95

NC-OBC

60+

60+

60+

78

SC

50+

50+

50+

60

ST

30+

30+

30+

40

PwD

30+

30+

30+

40

 

IIM Jammu

Category

Gender

QA

DILR

VARC

Overall CAT percentile

General/EWS

Male

65

65

65

90

Female

65

65

65

87

NC-OBC

Male

45

45

45

72

Female

45

45

45

70

EWS

Male

40

40

40

68

Female

40

40

40

65

SC

Male

35

35

35

52

Female

35

35

35

50

ST

Male

32.5

25

25

37

Female

32.5

25

25

34

PwD

Male

32.5

25

25

37

Female

32.5

25

25

34

Factors Determining CAT Cut off for IIM

As discussed above, IIMs will issue separate CAT cutoffs after the announcement of CAT 2023 results. There are serval factors that determine the CAT cut off, some of the key factors are given below

  • Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut off. The tougher the CAT question paper, the cutoff will be lower, and vice-versa.
  • Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: The higher test-takers means a higher IIM CAT cut off, while lower CAT test-takers will lead to a lower IIM CAT cut off
  • Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the CAT exam is directly proportional to the cut off.
  • Number of seats available: The number of seats available at any particular IIM is also affected its cut off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut off can be higher. 
  • All India ranking of the institute: Top IIMs always set their cut offs higher.

CAT 2023 Final Cut Offs for IIM Admission

The final cut off is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD/PI rounds. It can vary from year to year and among different IIMs. Clearing the cutoff is only one part of the admission process, IIMs also consider other factors like academic performance, work experience, and performance in WAT/ GD/PI rounds for the final selection. CAT cut offs for top IIMs are generally 98 to 100 percent for general category students. IIM cut offs for reserved category students are slightly lower at the 95 to 98 percentile. The below-mentioned cut-offs are the approximate final cut-offs based on which the candidates will be called for the interview round.

 

IIM

Qualifying CAT cut offs

IIM Ahmedabad

99-100

IIM Bangalore

99-100

IIM Calcutta

99

IIM Lucknow

98

IIM Indore

98

IIM Kozhikode

97-98

IIM Amritsar

96

IIM Nagpur

96

IIM Sambalpur

96

IIM Trichy

95

IIM Raipur

95

IIM Ranchi

95

IIM Kashipur

95

IIM Vizag

93

IIM Udaipur

93

IIM Bodhgaya

93

IIM Shillong

92

IIM Sirmaur

95

IIM Rohtak

95

IIM Jammu

94

CAT 2023 Final Cut Offs for Top MBA Colleges (Non-IIM)

Apart from 20 IIMs, there are many other top B-schools in India that admit candidates based on CAT scores. The candidates appearing for CAT 2023 can also apply for admission to MBA programs at several MBA colleges across the country. Here we shared the estimated final cut offs of India’s top B-schools for your reference.

B-Schools

Qualifying CAT cut offs

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi

98+

Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi

98+

Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay

98+

Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras

95+

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai

95+

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon

95+

Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai

92+

Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar

90+

Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad

90+

S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai

85+

What After IIM CAT Cutoff 2023 - Admission Procedure

IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include the following rounds

  • Written Ability Test (WAT) 
  • Group Discussion (GD)
  • Personal Interviews (PI)

Performance in the CAT 2023 examination is an important component of the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, etc. 

The admission processes, academic cut-offs, and other parameters may vary across IIMs. For more information, refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.

FAQ

What is the CAT qualifying cutoff range for IIMs?

Based on past trends, the CAT qualifying cut offs for IIMs lie somewhere between 75-90 percentile.

What is the CAT final cutoff range for Top IIMs?

For General category students, top IIMs are expected around the 98-100 percentile. The CAT cutoff for Reserved categories is slightly lower.

What is the qualifying CAT cutoff of an IIM?

The qualifying CAT cutoff is the minimum score that the candidate needs to meet in order to be eligible for the further admission process for that particular IIM.

