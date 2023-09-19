CAT 2023 Cut off: Check Expected and Previous Years Cutoff for IIMs and Top MBA Colleges

CAT 2023 Cut off: CAT Cut off is the minimum criteria required to be eligible for admission in IIM and other top MBA colleges. Check here about the expected and previous years CAT cutoff, Factors Determining CAT Cut off, and the final cut off to get admission in the IIMs and top MBA colleges

CAT 2023 Cut off: After the CAT exam IIMs release their minimum CAT sectional cut off required for shortlisting the candidates for WAT, GD, and PI rounds. So the candidates preparing for CAT 2023 exam must check past year cut off of IIMs to get an idea about how much they need to score in CAT exam to secure their seat in IIMs. In this article, candidates can know the complete details of the CAT Cut Off 2023 expected and previous years cut off along with the factors that affect the cut off and more.

CAT 2023 Cut off: Expected Qualifying Cut Off

To get admission into IIMs, each IIM releases its minimum required sectional cut off. It is mandatory for all the candidates selected for further rounds to meet the minimum CAT cut offs. Qualifying IIM CAT cut off will be released before the CAT result declaration. Here we are providing the expected qualifying CAT cut offs for IIMs. It will help them to understand their chances of getting a call from one of the IIMs.

IIM Qualifying CAT cut offs IIM Ahmedabad 85 IIM Bangalore 85 IIM Calcutta 85 IIM Lucknow 90 IIM Indore 90 IIM Kozhikode 85 IIM Amritsar 90 IIM Nagpur 85 IIM Sambalpur 93 IIM Trichy 93 IIM Raipur 93 IIM Ranchi 90 IIM Kashipur 94 IIM Vizag 80 IIM Udaipur 93 IIM Bodhgaya 93 IIM Shillong 75 IIM Sirmaur 92 IIM Rohtak 95 IIM Jammu 93

CAT Cut off: IIMs Sectional Cut off 2022

The table given below shows the category-wise sectional cutoff along with overall CAT percentile released by different IIMs for CAT 2022 exam.

IIM Ahmedabad

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General/EWS 80 80 80 80 NC-OBC 70 70 70 80 SC 55 55 55 60 ST 40 40 40 45 PwD 40 40 40 45

IIM Bangalore

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 80 75 75 85 EWS 70 65 65 75 NC-OBC 70 65 65 75 SC 65 60 60 70 ST 55 55 55 65 PwD 50 50 50 60

IIM Calcutta

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 75+ 80+ 80+ 80+ NC-OBC/EWS 65+ 65+ 70+ 75+ SC 60+ 60+ 65+ 70+ ST 55+ 55+ 55+ 65+ PwD 55+ 55+ 55+ 65+

IIM Lucknow

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 85 85 85 90 NC-OBC/EWS 77 77 77 82 SC 55 55 55 70 ST 50 50 50 65 PwD 50 50 50 65

IIM Indore

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General/EWS 80 80 80 90 NC-OBC 70 70 70 80 SC 55 55 55 60 ST 45 45 45 50 PwD 45 45 45 50

IIM Kozhikode

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 60 60 75 85 NC-OBC/EWS 60 60 65 75 SC 55 55 55 65 ST 55 55 45 55 PwD 55 55 45 55

IIM Amritsar

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General/EWS 80 75 75 85 NC-OBC 65 60 60 75 SC 55 50 50 55 ST 35 35 35 40 PwD 35 35 35 40

IIM Nagpur

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General/EWS 72 72 72 85 NC-OBC 65 60 60 76.5 SC 50 50 50 60 ST 35 35 35 40 PwD 35 35 35 40

IIM Sambalpur

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 80 80 80 94 NC-OBC/EWS 60 60 65 75 SC 45 45 45 55 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40

IIM Trichy

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 80 80 80 94 NC-OBC/EWS 60 60 65 75 SC 45 45 45 55 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40

IIM Raipur

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 80 80 80 94 NC-OBC/EWS 60 60 65 75 SC 45 45 45 55 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40

IIM Ranchi

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 80 80 80 94 NC-OBC/EWS 60 60 65 75 SC 45 45 45 55 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40

IIM Kashipur

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 80 80 80 94 NC-OBC/EWS 60 60 65 75 SC 45 45 45 55 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40

IIM Vizag

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 85 80 80 85 NC-OBC 60 60 65 60 SC 50 50 50 55 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40

IIM Udaipur

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 85 80 80 95 NC-OBC 60 60 60 78 SC 50 50 50 60 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40

IIM Bodhgaya

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 80 80 80 90 NC-OBC 60 60 65 78 SC 50 50 50 60 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40

IIM Shillong

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile SC 60 60 60 - ST 50 50 50 - PwD 50 50 50 - Other 75 75 75 -

IIM Sirmaur

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General 70 70 70 92 EWS 40 40 40 70 NC-OBC 45 45 45 74 SC 35 35 35 54 ST 32.5 25 25 40 PwD 32.5 25 25 40

IIM Rohtak

Category QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General/EWS 70+ 70+ 70+ 95 NC-OBC 60+ 60+ 60+ 78 SC 50+ 50+ 50+ 60 ST 30+ 30+ 30+ 40 PwD 30+ 30+ 30+ 40

IIM Jammu

Category Gender QA DILR VARC Overall CAT percentile General/EWS Male 65 65 65 90 Female 65 65 65 87 NC-OBC Male 45 45 45 72 Female 45 45 45 70 EWS Male 40 40 40 68 Female 40 40 40 65 SC Male 35 35 35 52 Female 35 35 35 50 ST Male 32.5 25 25 37 Female 32.5 25 25 34 PwD Male 32.5 25 25 37 Female 32.5 25 25 34

Factors Determining CAT Cut off for IIM

As discussed above, IIMs will issue separate CAT cutoffs after the announcement of CAT 2023 results. There are serval factors that determine the CAT cut off, some of the key factors are given below

Difficulty level of the exam: This is the main factor that affects the cut off. The tougher the CAT question paper, the cutoff will be lower, and vice-versa.

Number of aspirants who appeared for the exam: The higher test-takers means a higher IIM CAT cut off, while lower CAT test-takers will lead to a lower IIM CAT cut off

Number of aspirants who cleared the exam: The number of aspirants who cleared the CAT exam is directly proportional to the cut off.

Number of seats available: The number of seats available at any particular IIM is also affected its cut off. If an institute has limited seats, the cut off can be higher.

All India ranking of the institute: Top IIMs always set their cut offs higher.

CAT 2023 Final Cut Offs for IIM Admission

The final cut off is the minimum percentage score set by IIMs to select candidates for the WAT/ GD/PI rounds. It can vary from year to year and among different IIMs. Clearing the cutoff is only one part of the admission process, IIMs also consider other factors like academic performance, work experience, and performance in WAT/ GD/PI rounds for the final selection. CAT cut offs for top IIMs are generally 98 to 100 percent for general category students. IIM cut offs for reserved category students are slightly lower at the 95 to 98 percentile. The below-mentioned cut-offs are the approximate final cut-offs based on which the candidates will be called for the interview round.

IIM Qualifying CAT cut offs IIM Ahmedabad 99-100 IIM Bangalore 99-100 IIM Calcutta 99 IIM Lucknow 98 IIM Indore 98 IIM Kozhikode 97-98 IIM Amritsar 96 IIM Nagpur 96 IIM Sambalpur 96 IIM Trichy 95 IIM Raipur 95 IIM Ranchi 95 IIM Kashipur 95 IIM Vizag 93 IIM Udaipur 93 IIM Bodhgaya 93 IIM Shillong 92 IIM Sirmaur 95 IIM Rohtak 95 IIM Jammu 94

CAT 2023 Final Cut Offs for Top MBA Colleges (Non-IIM)

Apart from 20 IIMs, there are many other top B-schools in India that admit candidates based on CAT scores. The candidates appearing for CAT 2023 can also apply for admission to MBA programs at several MBA colleges across the country. Here we shared the estimated final cut offs of India’s top B-schools for your reference.

B-Schools Qualifying CAT cut offs Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi 98+ Department of Management Studies (DMS) IIT Delhi 98+ Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSOM) IIT Bombay 98+ Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras 95+ National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai 95+ Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon 95+ Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) Chennai 92+ Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar 90+ Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad 90+ S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Mumbai 85+

What After IIM CAT Cutoff 2023 - Admission Procedure

IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include the following rounds

Written Ability Test (WAT)

Group Discussion (GD)

Personal Interviews (PI)

Performance in the CAT 2023 examination is an important component of the admission process. IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, etc.

The admission processes, academic cut-offs, and other parameters may vary across IIMs. For more information, refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.