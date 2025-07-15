Admissions Open for Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University: Check Seat Intake, Important Dates and Other Details

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, located in Mulugu, Telangana, was established by an Act of Parliament. It is one of two newly added universities in the CUET UG 2025 exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA), offering Bachelor of Arts in English and Economics courses.
Admission to the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University is based on the CUET (UG) 2025 scores conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who selected Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU) in their CUET (UG) 2025 application and meet the qualifying criteria are invited to participate.
The Counselling procedure for the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University started on July 10, 2025 and will conclude on July 25, 2025. The first merit list for the admission counselling will be published on August 1, 2025, and physical reporting and document verification will be done on August 9, 2025. And the classes will start on August 11, 2025.
What is the Seat Intake of the courses offered by the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University?
The Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University offers admission to only two undergraduate courses based on the marks scored in the CUET UG 2025, which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Sammakka Sarakka Central tribal University offers a total seat intake of 50, including BA in English and BA in Economics.
Below is the category-wise breakdown of the seat intake of the Bachelor of Arts in English and Economics offered by the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University:-
|
Courses
|
GE
|
ST
|
SC
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total
|
B.A.(Honours) English
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
2
|
25
|
B.A.(Honours) Economics
|
10
|
2
|
4
|
7
|
2
|
25
|
Total
|
20
|
4
|
8
|
14
|
4
|
50
What is the List of Documents required during the Admission Application Process?
While applying to any university of choice, candidates are required to present a list of important documents for the further admission process after the declaration of results. These documents that a candidate carefully uploads during the admission process also have to bring those documents during physical verification.
Below is the list of documents required during the online application process and that are also required during the physical verification:-
|
List of Documents Required
|
What is the Fee Structure of the Courses offered by the SSCTU?
Another important aspect that the candidate should remember before applying for admission to any university is to check the fee structure of that university. It helps the candidates make a more careful decision about the admission.
Below is the fee structure of the two undergraduate courses offered by the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University for which admission is offered through the CUET UG marks:-
|
Courses
|
Tuition Fee (In Rs.)
|
Other Fee (In Rs.)
|
Deposits (In Rs.)
|
Total (In Rs.)
|
B.A. Honours in English
|
2400
|
3000
|
1960
|
7360
|
B.A. Honours in Economics
|
2400
|
3000
|
1960
|
7360
(This fee structure is for the academic year 2024-25; the fee structure for academic year 2025-26 may vary.)
