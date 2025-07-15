Admissions Open for Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University: Check Seat Intake, Important Dates and Other Details

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, located in Mulugu, Telangana, was established by an Act of Parliament. It is one of two newly added universities in the CUET UG 2025 exam by the National Testing Agency (NTA), offering Bachelor of Arts in English and Economics courses.

Admission to the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University is based on the CUET (UG) 2025 scores conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who selected Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU) in their CUET (UG) 2025 application and meet the qualifying criteria are invited to participate.

The Counselling procedure for the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University started on July 10, 2025 and will conclude on July 25, 2025. The first merit list for the admission counselling will be published on August 1, 2025, and physical reporting and document verification will be done on August 9, 2025. And the classes will start on August 11, 2025.