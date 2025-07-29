RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT

Top Online MBA Colleges in India; Check Fees, Course Details

Explore India's top online MBA colleges, featuring flexible programs, affordable fees, and expert faculty. Get course details, fee structures, and rankings to make an informed decision about your online MBA journey.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Jul 29, 2025, 15:37 IST
Top Online MBA Colleges in India
Top Online MBA Colleges in India

India offers a wide selection of 77 UGC-approved online MBA programs, covering various specializations. Tuition fees for these programs typically range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,00,000, and admission generally requires a bachelor's degree in a relevant field.

For admission to online MBA programs in India, some institutions consider scores from exams like CAT, MAT, GMAT, or GRE. Students can choose from diverse specializations, with popular options including marketing, finance, business analytics, international business, logistics & supply chain management, human resource management, and digital marketing.

India's Top Online MBA Colleges (NIRF 2024 Management Rankings)

Top colleges in India offer highly-regarded online MBA courses. To apply, candidates need to fulfill the specific requirements of their chosen university. Below is a list of UGC-approved online MBA colleges in India, ranked according to NIRF 2024.

Online MBA Colleges

Ranking 2024

NIRF Score

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

15

62.36

Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies

21

60.96

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

28

57.4

Amity University

29

57.23

Chandigarh University

36

55.71

Lovely Professional University

38

55.49

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education

39

55.31

University of Petroleum and Energy Studies

41

54.82

Chitkara University

54

51.02

Graphic Era University

59

50.59

Anna University

69

48.92

Manipal University

73

48.1

Jain University

77

47.47

Jamia Hamdard

78

47.39

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation

79

47.27

Galgotias University

98

42.9

Private Online MBA Colleges in India

India's top private colleges offer online MBA programs in diverse specializations. To be eligible, candidates must meet the specific requirements of their desired institution. Here's a list of top private online MBA colleges in India, including their fees, as per NIRF 2024 rankings.

S.No.

Private Online MBA Colleges

Ranking 2024

Online MBA Fees

1

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

15

-

2

Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies

21

Rs 2,20,000

3

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Online

28

Rs 1,70,000

4

Amity Online

29

Rs 1,99,000

5

Chandigarh University Online

36

Rs 2,10,668

6

LPU Online

38

Rs 180,000

7

ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education Online 

39

Rs 2,00,000

8

UPES Online

41

Rs 2,20,000

9

Chitkara University

54

Rs 2,00,000

10

Graphic Era University Online

59

Rs 80,000

Government Online MBA Colleges in India

Government colleges in India offer online MBA programs in different fields. Students can pick a college that fits their needs and budget. Here's a list of top government online MBA colleges in India, including their fees, based on NIRF 2024 rankings.

S.No.

Government Online MBA Colleges

Ranking 2024

Online MBA Fees

1

Anna University Online

69

Rs 1,00,000

2

Jamia Hamdard Online

78

Rs 1,03,500

3

Bharathidasan University Online

94

Rs 91,000

4

Alagappa University Online

-

Rs 80,300

5

Mizoram University Online

-

Rs 50,900

6

GDNU Online

-

Rs 79,000

7

GJSU Hisar

-

Rs 50,000

8

Kurukshetra University

-

Rs 84,000

9

Mahatma Gandhi University

-

Rs 1,00,000

10

Chatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University

-

Rs 66,000

Eligibility Criteria for Online MBA Colleges in India

To enroll in an online MBA program in India, prospective students must fulfill the specific eligibility requirements of each college. The general criteria for online MBA courses typically include:

Parameter

Description

Education Qualifications

Bachelor's degree (10+2+3 / 10+2+4) in any stream

Marks

Minimum 50% (45% for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories)

Aptitude Test

CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ GMAT (optional)

Age

No age limit

Work Experience

Minimum 1-3 years (for some institutions)

Language Proficiency

English 

Admission Process for Online MBA Colleges in India

The admission process for online MBA programs in India varies by institution. After meeting the eligibility requirements, candidates typically undergo a selection process that may include profile evaluation, document verification, and personal interviews. Some colleges also consider scores from MBA entrance exams like CAT, MAT, or XAT.

Steps for Online MBA Admission:

Step 1: Register Online

Step 2: Submit Application

Step 3: Upload Documents

Step 4: Pay Application Fees

Step 5: Document Verification

Step 6: Undergo Selection Process

Step 7: Receive Admission Offer

Step 8: Begin Program

Popular Online MBA Specialisations

Online MBA programs offer a variety of specializations. Students can choose a field of study that aligns with their interests and career aspirations. Below is a list of popular online MBA specializations that can help individuals achieve their professional goals.

Specialisation

Focus Area

Career Options

Online MBA in Finance

Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management, Fintech, Financial Derivatives, Financial Markets

Financial Analyst, Financial Advisor, Investment Banker

Online MBA in Marketing

Business Economics, Accounting & Finance, Marketing Management, Entrepreneurship

Brand Manager, Marketing Analytics Manager, Marketing Consultant

Online MBA in Human Resource Management

Training and Development, HR Metrics and Analytics, Compensation Management

HR Manager, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Employee Relations Manager

Online MBA in Project Management

Project Planning and Scheduling, Project Risk Management, Project Quality Management

Project Manager, Project Coordinator, Portfolio Manager

Online MBA in Pharmaceutical Management

Pharmaceutical Marketing Management, Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs, Pharma Analytics

Pharmaceutical Sales Manager, Regulatory Affairs Manager, Healthcare Policy Analyst

Online MBA in Operations Management

Production Planning & Control, Statistics & Quantitative Techniques, Work System Design

Operations Manager, Distribution Branch Manager, Inventory Control Manager

Online MBA in Business Analytics

Predictive Analytics, Data Visualization and Communication, Operations Research Models

Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Research Analyst,

Online MBA in Healthcare Management

Healthcare Quality Management, Medical Record Management, Healthcare Insurance

Healthcare Administrator, Healthcare Consultant, Clinical Research Manager

Online MBA in International Business

International Financial Management, International Marketing, Export-Import Finance

International Trade Manager, Global Operations Manager, International Relations Specialist

Online MBA in Banking and Finance

Business Research Methods, Financial Analysis and Audit Reports, Digital Banking - Fraud and Risk Management

Investment Banker, Corporate Finance Manager, Financial Consultant

Online MBA in Hospital Administration

Health Insurance & Risk Management, Medical Ethics & Laws, Hospital Material Management

Hospital Administrator, Healthcare Manager, Healthcare Consultant

Online MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management

LSCM Business Environment, Strategic Supply Chain Management, LSCM Efficiency and Sustainability

Supply Chain Manager, Procurement Manager, Strategic Sourcing Manager

Online MBA Without CAT

Some online MBA colleges in India offer direct admission based on past academic performance. They assess candidates based on their academics, work experience, documents, and a personal interview. However, some colleges may also require entrance exam scores like CAT, MAT, or XAT.

Online MBA With Placements

Based on recent placement data, students pursuing an online MBA from Manipal University Online (MAHE Online) have seen promising career outcomes. The highest placement package reported for an online MBA graduate is ₹ 12 LPA. The average placement package for online MBA students at MAHE Online stands at  ₹ 8.5 LPA.

Online MBA programs in India offer comprehensive career support and placement assistance to their students. To boost placement opportunities, these institutions leverage extensive corporate collaborations. Typically, their placement services encompass:

  • Job readiness sessions

  • Resume and CV building

  • Mock interview sessions

  • Direct job placement support

  • Virtual placement drives

  • Industry mentorships

  • Alumni networking

