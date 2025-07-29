Top Online MBA Colleges in India; Check Fees, Course Details

India offers a wide selection of 77 UGC-approved online MBA programs, covering various specializations. Tuition fees for these programs typically range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,00,000, and admission generally requires a bachelor's degree in a relevant field. For admission to online MBA programs in India, some institutions consider scores from exams like CAT, MAT, GMAT, or GRE. Students can choose from diverse specializations, with popular options including marketing, finance, business analytics, international business, logistics & supply chain management, human resource management, and digital marketing. Also check: Prof. Uma Kanjilal Makes History as IGNOU's First Woman Vice Chancellor

India's Top Online MBA Colleges (NIRF 2024 Management Rankings) Top colleges in India offer highly-regarded online MBA courses. To apply, candidates need to fulfill the specific requirements of their chosen university. Below is a list of UGC-approved online MBA colleges in India, ranked according to NIRF 2024.

Online MBA Colleges Ranking 2024 NIRF Score Indian Institute of Foreign Trade 15 62.36 Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies 21 60.96 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham 28 57.4 Amity University 29 57.23 Chandigarh University 36 55.71 Lovely Professional University 38 55.49 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education 39 55.31 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies 41 54.82 Chitkara University 54 51.02 Graphic Era University 59 50.59 Anna University 69 48.92 Manipal University 73 48.1 Jain University 77 47.47 Jamia Hamdard 78 47.39 Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation 79 47.27 Galgotias University 98 42.9 Private Online MBA Colleges in India India's top private colleges offer online MBA programs in diverse specializations. To be eligible, candidates must meet the specific requirements of their desired institution. Here's a list of top private online MBA colleges in India, including their fees, as per NIRF 2024 rankings.

S.No. Private Online MBA Colleges Ranking 2024 Online MBA Fees 1 Indian Institute of Foreign Trade 15 - 2 Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies 21 Rs 2,20,000 3 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Online 28 Rs 1,70,000 4 Amity Online 29 Rs 1,99,000 5 Chandigarh University Online 36 Rs 2,10,668 6 LPU Online 38 Rs 180,000 7 ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education Online 39 Rs 2,00,000 8 UPES Online 41 Rs 2,20,000 9 Chitkara University 54 Rs 2,00,000 10 Graphic Era University Online 59 Rs 80,000 Government Online MBA Colleges in India Government colleges in India offer online MBA programs in different fields. Students can pick a college that fits their needs and budget. Here's a list of top government online MBA colleges in India, including their fees, based on NIRF 2024 rankings.

S.No. Government Online MBA Colleges Ranking 2024 Online MBA Fees 1 Anna University Online 69 Rs 1,00,000 2 Jamia Hamdard Online 78 Rs 1,03,500 3 Bharathidasan University Online 94 Rs 91,000 4 Alagappa University Online - Rs 80,300 5 Mizoram University Online - Rs 50,900 6 GDNU Online - Rs 79,000 7 GJSU Hisar - Rs 50,000 8 Kurukshetra University - Rs 84,000 9 Mahatma Gandhi University - Rs 1,00,000 10 Chatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University - Rs 66,000 Eligibility Criteria for Online MBA Colleges in India To enroll in an online MBA program in India, prospective students must fulfill the specific eligibility requirements of each college. The general criteria for online MBA courses typically include: