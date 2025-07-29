Top Online MBA Colleges in India; Check Fees, Course Details

India offers a wide selection of 77 UGC-approved online MBA programs, covering various specializations. Tuition fees for these programs typically range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5,00,000, and admission generally requires a bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
For admission to online MBA programs in India, some institutions consider scores from exams like CAT, MAT, GMAT, or GRE. Students can choose from diverse specializations, with popular options including marketing, finance, business analytics, international business, logistics & supply chain management, human resource management, and digital marketing.
India's Top Online MBA Colleges (NIRF 2024 Management Rankings)
Top colleges in India offer highly-regarded online MBA courses. To apply, candidates need to fulfill the specific requirements of their chosen university. Below is a list of UGC-approved online MBA colleges in India, ranked according to NIRF 2024.
|
Online MBA Colleges
|
Ranking 2024
|
NIRF Score
|
15
|
62.36
|
Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies
|
21
|
60.96
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
28
|
57.4
|
Amity University
|
29
|
57.23
|
Chandigarh University
|
36
|
55.71
|
Lovely Professional University
|
38
|
55.49
|
ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education
|
39
|
55.31
|
University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
|
41
|
54.82
|
Chitkara University
|
54
|
51.02
|
59
|
50.59
|
Anna University
|
69
|
48.92
|
Manipal University
|
73
|
48.1
|
Jain University
|
77
|
47.47
|
Jamia Hamdard
|
78
|
47.39
|
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation
|
79
|
47.27
|
98
|
42.9
Private Online MBA Colleges in India
India's top private colleges offer online MBA programs in diverse specializations. To be eligible, candidates must meet the specific requirements of their desired institution. Here's a list of top private online MBA colleges in India, including their fees, as per NIRF 2024 rankings.
|
S.No.
|
Private Online MBA Colleges
|
Ranking 2024
|
Online MBA Fees
|
1
|
Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
|
15
|
-
|
2
|
Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies
|
21
|
Rs 2,20,000
|
3
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Online
|
28
|
Rs 1,70,000
|
4
|
Amity Online
|
29
|
Rs 1,99,000
|
5
|
Chandigarh University Online
|
36
|
Rs 2,10,668
|
6
|
LPU Online
|
38
|
Rs 180,000
|
7
|
ICFAI Foundation For Higher Education Online
|
39
|
Rs 2,00,000
|
8
|
UPES Online
|
41
|
Rs 2,20,000
|
9
|
Chitkara University
|
54
|
Rs 2,00,000
|
10
|
Graphic Era University Online
|
59
|
Rs 80,000
Government Online MBA Colleges in India
Government colleges in India offer online MBA programs in different fields. Students can pick a college that fits their needs and budget. Here's a list of top government online MBA colleges in India, including their fees, based on NIRF 2024 rankings.
|
S.No.
|
Government Online MBA Colleges
|
Ranking 2024
|
Online MBA Fees
|
1
|
Anna University Online
|
69
|
Rs 1,00,000
|
2
|
Jamia Hamdard Online
|
78
|
Rs 1,03,500
|
3
|
Bharathidasan University Online
|
94
|
Rs 91,000
|
4
|
Alagappa University Online
|
-
|
Rs 80,300
|
5
|
Mizoram University Online
|
-
|
Rs 50,900
|
6
|
GDNU Online
|
-
|
Rs 79,000
|
7
|
GJSU Hisar
|
-
|
Rs 50,000
|
8
|
Kurukshetra University
|
-
|
Rs 84,000
|
9
|
Mahatma Gandhi University
|
-
|
Rs 1,00,000
|
10
|
Chatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University
|
-
|
Rs 66,000
Eligibility Criteria for Online MBA Colleges in India
To enroll in an online MBA program in India, prospective students must fulfill the specific eligibility requirements of each college. The general criteria for online MBA courses typically include:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Education Qualifications
|
Bachelor's degree (10+2+3 / 10+2+4) in any stream
|
Marks
|
Minimum 50% (45% for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories)
|
Aptitude Test
|
CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ GMAT (optional)
|
Age
|
No age limit
|
Work Experience
|
Minimum 1-3 years (for some institutions)
|
Language Proficiency
|
English
Admission Process for Online MBA Colleges in India
The admission process for online MBA programs in India varies by institution. After meeting the eligibility requirements, candidates typically undergo a selection process that may include profile evaluation, document verification, and personal interviews. Some colleges also consider scores from MBA entrance exams like CAT, MAT, or XAT.
Steps for Online MBA Admission:
Step 1: Register Online
Step 2: Submit Application
Step 3: Upload Documents
Step 4: Pay Application Fees
Step 5: Document Verification
Step 6: Undergo Selection Process
Step 7: Receive Admission Offer
Step 8: Begin Program
Popular Online MBA Specialisations
Online MBA programs offer a variety of specializations. Students can choose a field of study that aligns with their interests and career aspirations. Below is a list of popular online MBA specializations that can help individuals achieve their professional goals.
|
Specialisation
|
Focus Area
|
Career Options
|
Online MBA in Finance
|
Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management, Fintech, Financial Derivatives, Financial Markets
|
Financial Analyst, Financial Advisor, Investment Banker
|
Online MBA in Marketing
|
Business Economics, Accounting & Finance, Marketing Management, Entrepreneurship
|
Brand Manager, Marketing Analytics Manager, Marketing Consultant
|
Online MBA in Human Resource Management
|
Training and Development, HR Metrics and Analytics, Compensation Management
|
HR Manager, Talent Acquisition Specialist, Employee Relations Manager
|
Online MBA in Project Management
|
Project Planning and Scheduling, Project Risk Management, Project Quality Management
|
Project Manager, Project Coordinator, Portfolio Manager
|
Online MBA in Pharmaceutical Management
|
Pharmaceutical Marketing Management, Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs, Pharma Analytics
|
Pharmaceutical Sales Manager, Regulatory Affairs Manager, Healthcare Policy Analyst
|
Online MBA in Operations Management
|
Production Planning & Control, Statistics & Quantitative Techniques, Work System Design
|
Operations Manager, Distribution Branch Manager, Inventory Control Manager
|
Online MBA in Business Analytics
|
Predictive Analytics, Data Visualization and Communication, Operations Research Models
|
Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Research Analyst,
|
Online MBA in Healthcare Management
|
Healthcare Quality Management, Medical Record Management, Healthcare Insurance
|
Healthcare Administrator, Healthcare Consultant, Clinical Research Manager
|
Online MBA in International Business
|
International Financial Management, International Marketing, Export-Import Finance
|
International Trade Manager, Global Operations Manager, International Relations Specialist
|
Online MBA in Banking and Finance
|
Business Research Methods, Financial Analysis and Audit Reports, Digital Banking - Fraud and Risk Management
|
Investment Banker, Corporate Finance Manager, Financial Consultant
|
Online MBA in Hospital Administration
|
Health Insurance & Risk Management, Medical Ethics & Laws, Hospital Material Management
|
Hospital Administrator, Healthcare Manager, Healthcare Consultant
|
Online MBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management
|
LSCM Business Environment, Strategic Supply Chain Management, LSCM Efficiency and Sustainability
|
Supply Chain Manager, Procurement Manager, Strategic Sourcing Manager
Online MBA Without CAT
Some online MBA colleges in India offer direct admission based on past academic performance. They assess candidates based on their academics, work experience, documents, and a personal interview. However, some colleges may also require entrance exam scores like CAT, MAT, or XAT.
Online MBA With Placements
Based on recent placement data, students pursuing an online MBA from Manipal University Online (MAHE Online) have seen promising career outcomes. The highest placement package reported for an online MBA graduate is ₹ 12 LPA. The average placement package for online MBA students at MAHE Online stands at ₹ 8.5 LPA.
Online MBA programs in India offer comprehensive career support and placement assistance to their students. To boost placement opportunities, these institutions leverage extensive corporate collaborations. Typically, their placement services encompass:
-
Job readiness sessions
-
Resume and CV building
-
Mock interview sessions
-
Direct job placement support
-
Virtual placement drives
-
Industry mentorships
-
Alumni networking
