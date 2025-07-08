Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Total Engineering Colleges in India (2025): Government, Private and Others

This comprehensive guide covers essential details like eligibility criteria, fee structures, and current exam trends. Learn about the admission procedures and uncover various career opportunities awaiting graduates from these top institutions.

By Himani Chopra
Jul 8, 2025, 15:55 IST

Total Number Engineering Colleges in India: Engineering is a highly sought-after career in India and throughout the world. India is well-known for its top engineering institutes, such as IITs and NITs. Some of its colleges, like IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur, are regarded among the best engineering institutes in the world. Every year, many students apply for admission to these prestigious institutions through tests like JEE Main and JEE Advanced, respectively. The most widely accepted national-level admission tests in India are JEE Main and GATE. Engineering is separated into numerous prominent specialisations, such as Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Biotechnology, etc.

Eligibility Criteria of Engineering Colleges in India

The eligibility criteria for admission to Engineering colleges in India are as follows-

  • Qualifications: The candidate must have passed the 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics as mandatory subjects with one of the Biotechnology/ Biology/Chemistry/ Technical Vocational subjects 
  • Scores: They must have obtained an aggregate of 60% or above marks in the exam
  • Admission Basis: Admissions are done on the basis of merit/written exams, group discussions, and personal interviews
  • Entrance Exams: Along with merit-based admission, many top Engineering colleges in India also accept results of entrance exams such as JEE Main, TS EAMCET, GITAM GAT, AP ECET, JEE Advanced, KLEE, TANCET, Uni-GAUGE, MHT CET. BITSAT, KCET, etc.

Engineering Colleges in India

Admission Process of Engineering Colleges in India 

Each college and educational institution will have a unique admissions process for engineering courses. Candidates should be aware of the following fundamental commonalities in the admissions process across colleges: 

  • In India, students who want to pursue any kind of specialisation in engineering must have graduated from an accredited board. The student cannot apply to an engineering course before they have finished their matriculation.
  • The students must pass both their 10+2 exams and engineering entrance tests, such as the JEE Main, GATE, JEE Advanced, BITSAT, TANCET, etc., with the cutoff scores specified by the college to which they hope to apply.
  • Only students who have completed science stream are eligible to apply for engineering programs. Commerce and Humanities background students are not eligible for B.Tech.

Top Specialisations offered by Engineering Colleges in India

Check out the list of top 10 Engineering specialisations available in Engineering colleges in India:

How Many Engineering Colleges in India?

There are around 8876 Engineering colleges in India, out of which 6611 colleges are private and 2265 colleges are government.

Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India

Check out the list of top 10 Engineering Colleges in India:

Best Private Engineering Colleges in India

Check the best private engineering colleges in India with a comprehensive list, featuring top institutions that offer exceptional education and career opportunities.

Best Government Engineering Colleges in India

Check the premier government engineering colleges in India with a curated list of the top institutions renowned for their academic excellence, research opportunities, and successful alumni.

Other Good Engineering Colleges in India other than IITs and NITs

Beyond the prestigious IITs and NITs, explore this comprehensive list of India's best engineering colleges, showcasing top-ranked institutions that offer exceptional education, innovative research, and various career prospects.

Top Entrance Exams accepted by Engineering Colleges in India 

The entrance exams for admission to engineering colleges across India are listed below. These exams are crucial for gaining entry into various institutions, and each exam serves as a gateway to some of the top engineering colleges in the country.

JEE Main
JEE Advanced
AP EAMCET
GATE
TANCET
MHT CET
AP PGECET
CUEE
SRMJEEE

Top Recruiting Companies for Engineering Students in India

The companies listed below are among the top recruiters for engineering students in India. These organisations are known for offering lucrative job opportunities and are highly sought after by graduates from engineering disciplines.

College Name
Top Recruiters
IIT Delhi
  • Microsoft
  • Capgemini
  • Intel
  • Uber
  • Goldman Sachs
  • Flipkart
  • Mastercard
IIT Madras
  • Wipro
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Myntra
  • Philips
  • American Express
IIT Bombay
  • TCS
  • Samsung
  • Microsoft
  • Qualcomm
  • Google
  • Goldman Sachs
IIT Kharagpur
  • Cognizant
  • TCS
  • Google
  • ITC Limited
  • Microland
  • TechMahindra
IIT Kanpur
  • ICICI Bank
  • Jaguar
  • Axtria
  • Flipkart
  • Intel
  • Zomato

 

