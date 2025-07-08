Total Number Engineering Colleges in India: Engineering is a highly sought-after career in India and throughout the world. India is well-known for its top engineering institutes, such as IITs and NITs. Some of its colleges, like IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, and IIT Kanpur, are regarded among the best engineering institutes in the world. Every year, many students apply for admission to these prestigious institutions through tests like JEE Main and JEE Advanced, respectively. The most widely accepted national-level admission tests in India are JEE Main and GATE. Engineering is separated into numerous prominent specialisations, such as Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Biotechnology, etc.
Eligibility Criteria of Engineering Colleges in India
The eligibility criteria for admission to Engineering colleges in India are as follows-
- Qualifications: The candidate must have passed the 10+2 examination with Maths and Physics as mandatory subjects with one of the Biotechnology/ Biology/Chemistry/ Technical Vocational subjects
- Scores: They must have obtained an aggregate of 60% or above marks in the exam
- Admission Basis: Admissions are done on the basis of merit/written exams, group discussions, and personal interviews
- Entrance Exams: Along with merit-based admission, many top Engineering colleges in India also accept results of entrance exams such as JEE Main, TS EAMCET, GITAM GAT, AP ECET, JEE Advanced, KLEE, TANCET, Uni-GAUGE, MHT CET. BITSAT, KCET, etc.
Admission Process of Engineering Colleges in India
Each college and educational institution will have a unique admissions process for engineering courses. Candidates should be aware of the following fundamental commonalities in the admissions process across colleges:
- In India, students who want to pursue any kind of specialisation in engineering must have graduated from an accredited board. The student cannot apply to an engineering course before they have finished their matriculation.
- The students must pass both their 10+2 exams and engineering entrance tests, such as the JEE Main, GATE, JEE Advanced, BITSAT, TANCET, etc., with the cutoff scores specified by the college to which they hope to apply.
- Only students who have completed science stream are eligible to apply for engineering programs. Commerce and Humanities background students are not eligible for B.Tech.
Top Specialisations offered by Engineering Colleges in India
Check out the list of top 10 Engineering specialisations available in Engineering colleges in India:
- Mechanical Engineering
- Computer Science Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Data Science
- Automobile Engineering
- Cyber Security
- Chemical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics and Communication Engineering
- Information Technology
How Many Engineering Colleges in India?
There are around 8876 Engineering colleges in India, out of which 6611 colleges are private and 2265 colleges are government.
Top 10 Engineering Colleges in India
Check out the list of top 10 Engineering Colleges in India:
- IIT Madras
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Roorkee
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Guwahati
- IIT Hyderabad
- NIT Trichy
- Jadavpur University
Best Private Engineering Colleges in India
Check the best private engineering colleges in India with a comprehensive list, featuring top institutions that offer exceptional education and career opportunities.
- Christ University, Bangalore
- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
- Chandigarh University, Chandigarh
- Galgotias University, Greater Noida
- BITS Pilani
Best Government Engineering Colleges in India
Check the premier government engineering colleges in India with a curated list of the top institutions renowned for their academic excellence, research opportunities, and successful alumni.
- IIT Bombay
- Lucknow University, Lucknow
- Gujarat University, Ahmedabad
- Mumbai University, Mumbai
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Other Good Engineering Colleges in India other than IITs and NITs
Beyond the prestigious IITs and NITs, explore this comprehensive list of India's best engineering colleges, showcasing top-ranked institutions that offer exceptional education, innovative research, and various career prospects.
- Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu
- Jadavpur University, West Bengal
- Anna University, Tamil Nadu
- Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- Delhi Technological University, New Delhi
- S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu
- Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Odisha
- Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Rajasthan
Top Entrance Exams accepted by Engineering Colleges in India
The entrance exams for admission to engineering colleges across India are listed below. These exams are crucial for gaining entry into various institutions, and each exam serves as a gateway to some of the top engineering colleges in the country.
|
JEE Main
|
JEE Advanced
|
AP EAMCET
|
GATE
|
TANCET
|
MHT CET
|
AP PGECET
|
CUEE
|
SRMJEEE
Top Recruiting Companies for Engineering Students in India
The companies listed below are among the top recruiters for engineering students in India. These organisations are known for offering lucrative job opportunities and are highly sought after by graduates from engineering disciplines.
|
College Name
|
Top Recruiters
|
IIT Delhi
|
|
IIT Madras
|
|
IIT Bombay
|
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
|
IIT Kanpur
|