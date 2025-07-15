IIT JAM Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

IIT JAM Previous Year Papers: Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than thousands of applicants. JAM is conducted online in seven test papers, namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). Candidates should practice JAM previous year question papers to solidify their basics and improve their chances of scoring high marks in the exam. Solving past papers improves your familiarity with the exam standards, difficulty level, and test environment. Scroll down to get the IIT JAM Previous Year Question Paper PDF and other important details.

IIT JAM Previous Year Papers IIT Delhi have released the JAM Previous Year Papers for all the subjects on their official website. Practising past papers ensures the revision of the massive syllabus and elevates the preparation level of the candidates. It also helps them to identify topics that are most frequently asked in this entrance test. The IIT JAM question paper is divided into three sections, A, B and C, comprising 60 questions for 100 marks. It is essential to improve your question-solving speed in order to attempt maximum questions in less time with full accuracy. For this, you should solve IIT JAM Previous Year Papers under real test conditions to evaluate your exam readiness and mistakes. Practising the IIT JAM Previous Year Question Papers regularly also improves your question-solving strategy

IIT JAM Previous Year Papers PDF Practising IIT JAM previous year papers helps candidates understand exam-level questions and adjust their exam strategy accordingly. It enables them to differentiate between relevant and irrelevant topics and save wastage of their time. Get the direct link to download past question papers PDF here and enhance your preparation now! How to Download IIT JAM Previous Year Question Papers Reviewing the IIT JAM previous year question papers helps aspirants understand the question type and trends over the years. Here are the quick steps to access the JAM old question papers shared below for reference purposes. Go to the official IIT Delhi JAM website.

On the homepage, click “Previous Year Question Paper” under the “Examination tab”

The subject-wise papers will be displayed.

Download or take the printout for future reference.

How to Solve IIT JAM Previous Year Papers Solving the IIT JAM previous year papers allows candidates to formulate a successful exam day strategy. It enhances their problem-solving skills, boosts efficiency, and strengthens time management. Here is a quick guide to solve these old question papers confidently: Install a stopwatch to replicate the actual exam settings.

Choose a distraction-free location to get real exam exposure.

Solve familiar questions first and keep the complicated ones for later.

Thereafter, verify all your marked responses to identify where you went wrong. Benefits of IIT JAM Previous Year Question Papers There are various advantages of solving IIT JAM previous year question papers. It serves as an excellent resource to improve your preparation level. Mentioned below are the key benefits of the past papers:

Previous papers help you understand the test mode, paper structure, total sections, number of questions, maximum marks, duration, and other examination schemes.

Solving previous papers can strengthen your confidence, question-solving skills, and accuracy.

Solving the IIT JAM previous year question papers improves your familiarity with mistakes and strong areas. Focusing on the weak areas can help you avoid making the same mistakes in the exam.

Reviewing past papers showcases high-weightage topics with their difficulty level and frequency over the years. IIT JAM Previous Year Papers Pattern Candidates should check the IIT JAM Previous Year Papers Pattern to gain clear insights into the exam requirements. The JAM is a computer-based test, comprising 60 questions for 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections, A, B and C. All sections are compulsory. The exam duration shall be 3 hours. Let’s discuss the exam pattern for the JAM Exam in the table below: