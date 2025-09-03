Which is the Oldest University in Bangalore? Check Courses Offered and Other Details

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link

Do you know which is the oldest university in Bangalore? This article will help you know the oldest university in Bangalore, which still offers various courses under various academic programs, keeping up with modern education in a rapidly evolving world.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 3, 2025, 22:45 IST
Oldest University in Bangalore:- St. Joseph’s University is a Jesuit university located in the heart of Bangalore, India’s Silicon Valley, is the oldest university in the city of Bangalore. St. Joseph’s University was established in the year 1882 by the Paris Foreign Mission Fathers and the Jesuit order (Society of Jesus). The management of St.Joseph’s University, the oldest university in Bangalore, was taken over by the government in 1937.

St. Joseph’s University was first affiliated with the University of Madras, and afterwards it was affiliated with Mysore and Bangalore Universities. In the year 1986, St. Joseph’s College became the first affiliated college of Karnataka to offer postgraduate studies. 

Below is the timeline of St. Joseph’s University, the oldest university in Bangalore, for a better understanding of the history of St. Joseph’s University:-

Date

About

1882

  • St. Joseph’s University was established.

  • The college was associated with Madras University and could prepare and send students for the F.A. (First Arts) exams.

1884

  • In 1884, two candidates took this exam and were successful.

1937

  • The management of St. Joseph’s University was transferred to the government.

1986

  • St. Joseph’s University became Karnataka’s first affiliated college, which offered a postgraduate program.

1988

  • St. Joseph’s College was given the first research centre in Karnataka.

February 2021

  • In February 2021, the bill for St. Joseph’s University was introduced in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

  • It is a Public-Private Partnership University under RUSA 2.0 of the MHRD (Government of India), founded under the Karnataka Govt. Act No. 24 of 2021.

2022

  • St. Joseph’s received University status on July 2, 2022.

What are the Courses offered in the Oldest University of Bangalore?

St. Joseph’s University, the oldest university in Bangalore, has long served as an institution of higher education and research, offering students a wide range of academic options. The St.Joseph’s institutions are known for their multidisciplinary approach and offer courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate, diploma and certificate levels.

St. Joseph’s University, the oldest university in Bangalore, offers a wide range of academic programs from classical fields such as arts, Science, and commerce to professional and emerging areas such as law, business administration, engineering, environmental science, etc. Below is a list of the courses offered under the different schools of St. Joseph’s University:- 

Schools 

Courses 

School of Business

Commerce:-

  • B.Com

  • B.Com Industry Integrated

  • B.Com International Finance and Accounting

  • M.Com

Management:-

  • BBA

  • BBA in Strategic Finance

  • PG Diploma in HRM

School of Humanities and Social Science

Economics:-

  • B.Sc. in Economics, Mathematics, and Statistics

  • B.A in Communicative English, Political Science, and Economics

  • B.A in Journalism, Economics, and Psychology

  • B.A. in Industrial Relations, Economics and Sociology

  • B.A. in Economics, Political Science and Sociology

