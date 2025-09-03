Which is the Oldest University in Bangalore? Check Courses Offered and Other Details

Oldest University in Bangalore:- St. Joseph’s University is a Jesuit university located in the heart of Bangalore, India’s Silicon Valley, is the oldest university in the city of Bangalore. St. Joseph’s University was established in the year 1882 by the Paris Foreign Mission Fathers and the Jesuit order (Society of Jesus). The management of St.Joseph’s University, the oldest university in Bangalore, was taken over by the government in 1937.

St. Joseph’s University was first affiliated with the University of Madras, and afterwards it was affiliated with Mysore and Bangalore Universities. In the year 1986, St. Joseph’s College became the first affiliated college of Karnataka to offer postgraduate studies.

Below is the timeline of St. Joseph’s University, the oldest university in Bangalore, for a better understanding of the history of St. Joseph’s University:-