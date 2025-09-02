IIT Hyderabad Admission 2025:- Check Details about New VLSI Chip Design Course

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has introduced a new program at the Centre of Continuing Education (CCE) in partnership with TCS iON, which is an online certification program titled “VLSI Chip Design”. This newly launched certificate course intends to fill a talent gap in the market-relevant Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) sector for electronics and semiconductors. This new online certification course, “VLSI Chip Design”, is a 45-hour certification course which will start on October 8, 2025. This initiative, launched in partnership with TCS iON, aims to bridge the talent gap in the rapidly evolving field of Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) in the electronics and semiconductor industries. This new certification course aims to prepare learners for a future-ready career by covering both core ideas and advanced competencies. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, bootcamp provides hands-on learning in Analogue in Digital IC Design, making it a unique curriculum feature. Also, check:-

Key Features Particular Offering Authority IIT Hyderabad, in collaboration with TCS iOn Program Starts on October 8, 2025 Duration of Course 45 hours (2 months) Name of the program VLSI Chip Design Registration Fee Rs. 14,160 What are the Eligibility Criteria for Admission to the New Certificate Program? The new online certification program,i.e., VLSI Chip Design, which is being offered by IIT Hyderabad, has certain eligibility criteria that the aspirants need to qualify to be awarded the certificate for the same. After successful completion of the certification program, learners will get a co-branded certificate. There will be quizzes that the candidates need to qualify for, which are used for the evaluation process. The average score secured in all the quizzes will be used to calculate the final course completion score. Below is the eligibility criteria that the candidate must qualify for, to be awarded the certificate for the VLSI Chip Design program:-