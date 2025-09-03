Understanding GATE Ranks: What Rank is Considered Good to Seek Admission to IITs and NITS?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of India's most competitive exams, leading to admission to courses such as Master of Technology (M.Tech) and Master of Engineering (M.E.), as well as job opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Every year, lakhs of engineering graduates take this exam, but only a small percentage of them achieve ranks that allow them to seek admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), or even a job at a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). After the GATE exam results are revealed, many candidates wonder, "What rank is considered good to seek admission to IITs and NITs?" Also, check:-

GATE Rank GATE Score The GATE Rank is a candidate's standing among all other candidates who took the exam in the same paper. The GATE score is a normalised value derived from a candidate's raw scores. The GATE Rank is calculated based on a few factors, such as the number of test takers, the difficulty level of the exam, and the performance of the candidate The GATE Score is a normalised measure of performance that takes into account changes in difficulty and normalised marks across the exam sessions