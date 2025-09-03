Understanding GATE Ranks: What Rank is Considered Good to Seek Admission to IITs and NITS?

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of India's most competitive exams, leading to admission to courses such as Master of Technology (M.Tech) and Master of Engineering (M.E.), as well as job opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
Every year, lakhs of engineering graduates take this exam, but only a small percentage of them achieve ranks that allow them to seek admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), or even a job at a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU). After the GATE exam results are revealed, many candidates wonder, "What rank is considered good to seek admission to IITs and NITs?"
What is GATE Rank and Score?
Before knowing what constitutes a good rank, candidates need to understand the difference between GATE scores and GATE Rank. While the All India Rank (AIR) determines the candidate’s rank among the number of test takers, whereas the normalised GATE score is used for admission and PSU shortlisting.
A GATE score is normalised to a percentile score that, unlike raw marks, represents a candidate’s performance in the exam in comparison to other students on their specific exam paper and is used for admissions and job prospects. Both the GATE rank and score are important for admission to M.Tech programs and in recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
Below is a table distinguishing between the GATE Ranks and the GATE Score for the candidates to have a better understanding:-
What GATE Rank is Considered Good to Seek Admission to IITs and NITs?
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will conduct the GATE 2026 exam from February 7,8, 14, and 15, 2026. The admission process for the GATE 2026 exam began on August 28, 2025, and will end on September 28, 2025 and October 9, 2025, with a late fee.
A good GATE rank is not about a fixed number, but rather relies on the candidate’s goals. A good GATE Rank for seeking admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is normally less than 200, with ranks between 50 to 100 being great for admission to the top IITs. Any GATE Rank under 1000 offers the candidates a decent chance for admission to other IITs and top NITs. And, if any candidates secure a rank of 2000 or above is considered average and helps candidates secure admission to some NITs and other institutions.
Below is a table showing the expected GATE Rank for some of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), along with the top branches:-
|
Institute Name
|
Expected good GATE Rank
|
Top 5 IITs
|
An expected good GATE Rank for admissions to the top 5 IITs is between 1-100
|
Other Following IITs
|
An expected good GATE Rank for admissions to the following IITs is between 100- 500
|
For New IITs and Top NITs
|
An expected good GATE Rank for admissions to new IITs and the top NITs is between 500-1000
