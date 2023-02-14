CUET Full Form with All Details

CUET is one of the most trending exams of the year. This exam is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission into UG and PG courses across the central universities across the country. The full form of CUET is Common University Entrance Test. It is an all-India level exam that CUET UG exam came into effect from the year 2022 onwards. More than 90 universities participate in the CUET exam that is held annually. CUET aims to conduct a single examination to provide fairness and transparency for admission into undergraduate courses. Get more details on CUET full form on this page.

CUET Full Form

CUET full form stands for the Common University Entrance Test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), for admission to different Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs of the participating Central Universities. The main objective of the entrance is to give a single window opportunity to the students to secure admission in these participating Universities / Institutes (s) across the country.

Most importantly, the CUET exam offers a common platform and equal opportunities to students all over the country especially those from rural and other remote areas. With this, they will develop connections with the Universities. A single entrance exam will allow students to cover a wide outreach and participate in the admission process of various Central Universities.

What is CUET?

The full form of CUET is Common University Entrance Test. It is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted to grant admission to various Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs of the participating Central Universities.

CUET Full Form Overview

Have a look at the following table to know the overview of the CUET Full Form shared below:

Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET Full Form Common University Entrance Test Purpose Admission into UG & PG Courses Exam Mode Computer-Based Test Medium of Papers CUET UG Exam: 13 Languages CUET PG Exam: English and Hindi (Bilingual) Negative Marking Yes

What is the Objective of CUET?

The main objective of NTA for the annually conducted exam CUET are as follows:

To conduct efficient, clear, and international standardized tests to identify and determine the student's competency for admission.

To perform research on educational, professional, and testing systems to determine gaps in the knowledge systems and use effective steps to resolve them

To build and disseminate details and perform research on education and professional development standards.

CUET Full Form - Eligibility

It is crucial for the candidates to satisfy all the CUET Eligibility Criteria requirements before applying for the exam. The minimum CUET Eligibility criteria for both UG & PG courses are shared below:

Parameters CUET (UG) Eligibility CUET (PG) Eligibility Age Limit There is no age limit for the candidates. There is no age limit for the candidates. Educational Qualifications Passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are currently appearing in the qualifying exam from CBSE, ICSE or any other board. Passed the bachelor's degree/equivalent examination or currently appearing in a qualifying exam.

CUET UG Courses: List of Central and Participating Universities

All the eligible candidates who are willing to apply for CUET UG exam can check the list of few central and participating Universities shared below. Other than this, there are other universities as well.

Aligarh Muslim University

Assam University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Banaras Hindu University

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Manipur University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Mizoram University

Nagaland University

North Eastern Hill University

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

CUET PG Courses: List of Central and Participating Universities

All the eligible candidates who are aspiring to appear for CUET PG exam can check the list of few central and participating Universties shared below:

Banaras Hindu University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

Central University of Kashmir

Central University of Kerala

Central University of Odisha

Central University of Punjab

Central University of Rajasthan

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Manipur University

North Eastern Hill University

Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development

CUET Exam Pattern

Candidates should be familiar with the CUET Exam Pattern to understand the exam structure, number of sections, exam mode, and other factors in a detail manner. The major overview of the CUET Exam Pattern is given below: