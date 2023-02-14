CUET Full Form with All Details
CUET is one of the most trending exams of the year. This exam is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission into UG and PG courses across the central universities across the country. The full form of CUET is Common University Entrance Test. It is an all-India level exam that CUET UG exam came into effect from the year 2022 onwards. More than 90 universities participate in the CUET exam that is held annually. CUET aims to conduct a single examination to provide fairness and transparency for admission into undergraduate courses. Get more details on CUET full form on this page.
CUET Full Form
CUET full form stands for the Common University Entrance Test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Central University Entrance Test (CUET), for admission to different Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs of the participating Central Universities. The main objective of the entrance is to give a single window opportunity to the students to secure admission in these participating Universities / Institutes (s) across the country.
Most importantly, the CUET exam offers a common platform and equal opportunities to students all over the country especially those from rural and other remote areas. With this, they will develop connections with the Universities. A single entrance exam will allow students to cover a wide outreach and participate in the admission process of various Central Universities.
What is CUET?
The full form of CUET is Common University Entrance Test. It is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted to grant admission to various Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs of the participating Central Universities.
CUET Full Form Overview
Have a look at the following table to know the overview of the CUET Full Form shared below:
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
CUET Full Form
|
Common University Entrance Test
|
Purpose
|
Admission into UG & PG Courses
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test
|
Medium of Papers
|
CUET UG Exam: 13 Languages
CUET PG Exam: English and Hindi (Bilingual)
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
What is the Objective of CUET?
The main objective of NTA for the annually conducted exam CUET are as follows:
- To conduct efficient, clear, and international standardized tests to identify and determine the student's competency for admission.
- To perform research on educational, professional, and testing systems to determine gaps in the knowledge systems and use effective steps to resolve them
- To build and disseminate details and perform research on education and professional development standards.
CUET Full Form - Eligibility
It is crucial for the candidates to satisfy all the CUET Eligibility Criteria requirements before applying for the exam. The minimum CUET Eligibility criteria for both UG & PG courses are shared below:
|
Parameters
|
CUET (UG) Eligibility
|
CUET (PG) Eligibility
|
Age Limit
|
There is no age limit for the candidates.
|
There is no age limit for the candidates.
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are currently appearing in the qualifying exam from CBSE, ICSE or any other board.
|
Passed the bachelor's degree/equivalent examination or currently appearing in a qualifying exam.
CUET UG Courses: List of Central and Participating Universities
All the eligible candidates who are willing to apply for CUET UG exam can check the list of few central and participating Universities shared below. Other than this, there are other universities as well.
- Aligarh Muslim University
- Assam University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Banaras Hindu University
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Punjab
- Central University of Rajasthan
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
- Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
- Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
- Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
- Jamia Millia Islamia
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
- Manipur University
- Maulana Azad National Urdu University
- Mizoram University
- Nagaland University
- North Eastern Hill University
- Mahatma Gandhi Central University
CUET PG Courses: List of Central and Participating Universities
All the eligible candidates who are aspiring to appear for CUET PG exam can check the list of few central and participating Universties shared below:
- Banaras Hindu University
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
- Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of Andhra Pradesh
- Central University of South Bihar
- Central University of Gujarat
- Central University of Haryana
- Central University of Himachal Pradesh
- Central University of Jammu
- Central University of Jharkhand
- Central University of Karnataka
- Central University of Kashmir
- Central University of Kerala
- Central University of Odisha
- Central University of Punjab
- Central University of Rajasthan
- Central University of Tamil Nadu
- Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
- Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
- Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
- Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
- Manipur University
- North Eastern Hill University
- Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development
CUET Exam Pattern
Candidates should be familiar with the CUET Exam Pattern to understand the exam structure, number of sections, exam mode, and other factors in a detail manner. The major overview of the CUET Exam Pattern is given below:
|
Parameters
|
CUET UG Exam Pattern
|
CUET PG Exam Pattern
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer Based Test
|
Computer Based Test
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions
|
Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions
|
Number of Sections
|
Four
|
Two
|
Medium
|
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu
|
English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Marking Scheme
|
5 mark for the correct answers and One marks deducted for every incorrect answer.
|
4 marks for the correct answers and One mark deducted for every incorrect answer.