Four Leading IIMs: Launch the Joint Admission Process 2026 for MBA programs

The four leading Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Kashipur, Ranchi, Tiruchirapalli, and Raipur, have notified the Joint Admission Process (2026) for students seeking admission to the MBA program. The organiser for the JAP 2026 will be the IIM Raipur, and will also handle the admission process for all four participating IIMs.
The Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 is a collaborative initiative that encourages excellence, allows transparent admissions, and meets the IIM standards. This new initiative would simplify the admission process by allowing the aspirant to apply to the four participating IIMs from a single window. Those aspirants who qualify for the CAT exam can apply for admission through this new combined process to any of the four participating IIMs, which include:-
Know it from Professor Sanjeev Prashar, the Director-In-Charge, IIM Raipur;
"We are honoured to announce the Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026, fostering collaboration
among four premier IIMs. This initiative exemplifies our commitment to resource optimization,
student-centric admissions, and strengthening the IIM brand for future leaders. JAP 2026
reflects our dedication to maintaining high standards and opening new opportunities for
aspiring MBA candidates."
(This has been taken from the official notification published at the official website of IIM Raipur.)
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur
The organiser for the JAP (Joint Admission Process) 2026, IIM Raipur, was founded in 2010 and offers dynamic professionals with education, experience, and important connections to flourish in the various sectors of industry.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur boasts of 700 bright students and 50 accomplished academicians from numerous professional areas across India. In 2025, IIM Raipur secured the 15th position in the MHRDNIRF Business Ranking, 13th in the IIRF 2025 Rankings, and topped in the CSR-GHRDC B-school Ranking, and 8th in the Outlook-ICARE list.
