Four Leading IIMs: Launch the Joint Admission Process 2026 for MBA programs

The four leading Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Kashipur, Ranchi, Tiruchirapalli, and Raipur, have notified the Joint Admission Process (2026) for students seeking admission to the MBA program. The organiser for the JAP 2026 will be the IIM Raipur, and will also handle the admission process for all four participating IIMs.

The Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 is a collaborative initiative that encourages excellence, allows transparent admissions, and meets the IIM standards. This new initiative would simplify the admission process by allowing the aspirant to apply to the four participating IIMs from a single window. Those aspirants who qualify for the CAT exam can apply for admission through this new combined process to any of the four participating IIMs, which include:-